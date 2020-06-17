Even if Europe wanted to secede from China after Covid, it could not

However, China's actions since the pandemic began have not led to the conclusion in Brussels that now is the time for Europe to cool down in China.

Despite accusations of covering up the disease from the start, spreading misinformation and its controversial "masked diplomacy," through which the Chinese state exported medical supplies such as masks and clothing when the virus hit Europe in hopes of winning Public relations, although this failed in some cases, multiple figures from member states and EU institutions told CNN that the outbreak has consolidated the reality that engagement with China is more essential than ever. These sources were not authorized to speak in the registry about the policy yet to be adopted.

The logic is more or less like this: the EU's current priorities are to manage its recovery from the coronavirus, both economically and strategically; become a serious geopolitical player; strengthening the European economy; and be a world leader in the climate crisis.

It is widely accepted in Brussels that the expansion of relations with China plays an important role in each of these. Authorities believe that Chinese commitment is essential for the world to understand the virus and learn the correct lessons from the outbreak. China's vast wealth and willingness to invest is obviously a very attractive prospect for the struggling economies of the EU. If the climate crisis is ever to be controlled, a good place to start is the world's largest polluter. And by following a careful path between the United States and China, Europe creates a unique role for itself on the international stage, giving it diplomatic autonomy from Washington.

However, the pandemic has also refocused attention on other China-related issues that European leaders had been willing to overlook, including the imprisonment of up to a million predominantly Muslim Uighurs in the western Xinjiangb region, espionage. industrial and the repression of democracy in Hong Kong. .

Inconveniently, this reminder came just a few months before the EU and China met at a central summit in September to cement their future relationship. Perhaps fortunately, Covid-19 has postponed that meeting.

"The pandemic has been a wake-up call for member states that were walking asleep to the China summit in September, blinded by the shine of Chinese money," said Steven Blockmans, head of foreign policy at the Center for European Policy Studies. "The cover-up in Wuhan and the spread of misinformation have undermined China's position on how trustworthy a partner can be for Europe."

This puts Europe in a difficult situation. On the one hand, you must commit to Beijing; On the other hand, it must more adequately recognize that China is a systemic rival that cannot be fully trusted. For the moment, the EU remains in this position.

"By necessity, we have a complicated relationship with China. It is a partner and a rival," said a senior European diplomat who was not authorized to articulate a position that has not been adopted by the entire EU.

Europe and China have grown closer in the past three decades, as both sides found the attractiveness of each other's economic power impossible to ignore. As China's power grew after the economic collapse, Chinese money seemed even more attractive to European economies. And while cooperation with Beijing always carried security risks and disagreements on fundamental issues of democracy, the benefit was seen as worthwhile.

While the EU views its complex position on China as a diplomatic advantage, it risks complicating matters with two of its closest allies in the near future: the United Kingdom and the United States.

Last year, the Boris Johnson government controversially agreed that Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei could build up to 35% of the UK's 5G infrastructure, despite heavy pressure from Washington.

At the time, the debate was over whether or not he left the British vulnerable to Chinese espionage. "From the UK point of view, 5G is no longer a conversation purely about risk management, but is part of a broader geopolitical problem," said Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a former British Foreign Secretary. Rifkind believes that China's main foreign policy has been "to threaten countries that do not conform to China's views on how it should behave", and that governments now "cannot simply divorce themselves from their behavior in Covid, Hong Kong and the Uighurs incarcerated. " "

Huawei's decision is currently under review, and a senior British official familiar with the review process told CNN that "it's fair to say it doesn't look good for Huawei." The official was not allowed to speak in the registry.

The UK has also taken an extremely firm line in Hong Kong, saying it will provide millions of Hong Kong people with a path to citizenship as China prepares to impose a new draconian national security law on the city.

Of course, this change in London is being seen by Chinese hawks in Washington, who, under the guidance of President Donald Trump, have been turning the screws since 2016. And with the UK now in its corner, the United States could embolden to hit China harder.

"It will be difficult for the EU to ignore the US calls for sanctions and decoupling," Blockmans said. "Governments will try to survive until the [United States] elections are over. But if the next administration adopts secondary sanctions as Trump did with Iran, the EU will have to find new ways to protect its autonomy in international affairs."

This autonomy is still incredibly precious for the EU. "There is a clear will in the EU not to become a tool of American diplomacy and to find our own way of dealing with China," said the EU diplomat. However, the diplomat also acknowledges that Brussels cannot afford to act with the same degree of "naivety" as it did after the eurozone crisis, when battered European economies welcomed both direct Chinese investment and the acquisition. of bankrupt companies, and Europe opened its "markets without guaranteeing security guarantees among other things".

"I think with Covid we could be moving closer to a common European understanding of what China is and how it behaves," said Lucrezia Poggetti, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies. "The behavior of the Chinese government in times of crisis raised eyebrows in Europe with its attempts to confront European countries and undermine democracies, for example through disinformation. And as it becomes more prominent in national political debates Europeans could come to a deeper understanding of China, "he added.

Four EU officials privately admitted that they regret not being more assertive with China. "We are the number one market in the world and now we must use that as a lever when dealing with China," said an EU diplomat involved in Brussels' foreign policy.

Blockmans believes they could go even further and use assets such as the EU's lucrative single market and the laws that monitor access to it as an influence in the negotiations: "The Union should broaden its global strategy and use international and EU more skillfully to defend its interests and advance its security objectives towards China and the United States. "

This is likely to become very complicated. Despite everything, the EU's main international objective remains to balance its relations between the United States and China by committing itself to the latter, which it admits is a systemic rival, at the risk of infuriating the former. This would be difficult for any world power to achieve. When you remember that the EU is made up of 27 member states, all of which have the same opinion on this matter, it has the potential to exploit.

For now, all member states are in roughly the same place, agreeing that Chinese engagement is essential, but it must be done with greater attention to the reality that China is a systemic rival.

But a post-pandemic blame game pointing fingers at China could turn some states into bigger hawks, while propaganda spreading a pro-China narrative has already proven effective in more Eurosceptic nations. Historically, Beijing has been good at choosing member states that sympathize with the Chinese position, especially the less wealthy Eastern European states and populist governments in Italy and Austria.

If thinking among member states begins to crumble in the coming months, the big shots in Brussels may need to test their ambitions for a while.