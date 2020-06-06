Even SHAZAM Knows He Doesn’t Have Many Great Villains

Billy Batson, better known as Shazam, could be the most powerful mortal in the world, but what can a hero do when he has so few enemies to fight?

Shazam He might be one of DC Comic's strongest heroes, but how will he handle his surprising lack of super villains to fight? Shazam, originally Captain Marvel, was introduced in the 1940s as Billy Batson, a young man who was given unlimited power once he spoke the magic word "Shazam!" Out loud. Like Shazam, Billy would transform into an adult and acquire powers similar to Superman's, including flight, super strength, and speed. However, Billy would not fight evil alone, and over the years he would acquire a Marvel family to fight alongside him. Although Billy's super heroic name and story have changed over the years, his good nature and willingness to fight evil have not. However, Billy would soon realize that, despite his limitless strength, he has fewer enemies to fight than he realized.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

In Shazam # 12, Billy Batson and Freddy Freeman, Billy's adoptive brother, find an ongoing robbery at the hands of Herkimer, an anthropomorphic crocodile in a business suit. Billy transforms into Shazam and, after a brief confrontation, defeats the villain with ease. However, on the way home, Freddy playfully insults Billy's lack of arch enemies, and how Billy is forced to fight strange and quirky enemies like Herkimer. When Billy mentions people like Dr. Sivana and Black Adam, Freddy mentions that heroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman have a rogue gallery more memorable than Billy. Billy replies that since he's still new to heroic life, he's trying to figure out what he needs to do. Freddy suggests that Billy could do more than he currently is, which gives Billy an idea: travel to Gotham City and fight one of Batman's villains.

Related: Even Captain Marvel Comics Was Not Sure About Shazam's Sister

When Shazam arrives in Gotham City, he hears that the Scarecrow is on the loose. Despite being warned by Freddy not to enter other hero territory, after some trial and error, Shazam manages to locate the Scarecrow at the chemical treatment facility. Shazam initially believes that the Scarecrow is an easy villain to subdue, since Billy has the power of the gods, and Scarecrow is just an ordinary man in a scarecrow costume. However, even Shazam is susceptible to scarecrows who fear the gas that had been flooding the room since Shazam entered the facility. When Billy is overcome with fear, Batman enters the scene and manages to subdue the Scarecrow, causing Billy to overcome his most intimate fears. After Scarecrow is defeated, Billy and Batman have heart to heart, with Billy still unsure of what to do with all their power. Batman tells him that, since he was a child, he forced himself to become Batman, while Billy is still a child and has plenty of time to discover what he wants out of his life. After Batman leaves the scene, Billy has a renewed sense of optimism, thanks to his team with the caped crusader.

While it's true that Shazam may not have the most memorable villains in the DC Universe, he still has a long history of fighting unique villains. Black Adam, often considered Shazam's archenemy, has a long history of being a villain and an antihero, and his relationship with the magician "Shazam" and Billy make him a compelling character. Mr. Mind, though he might be a literal worm, is incredibly smart and, with the help of his Monster Society, often causes Shazam more trouble than one might expect. Even a villain like Dr. Sivana, although not as nuanced as Lex Luthor, for example, is still a compelling version of the "evil scientist" archetype. Although many of Shazam's enemies like the Nazi Captain have been largely forgotten, Billy Batson's villains are still unique in their own right.

While not all heroes have a gallery of massive rogues like Batman or Spider-Man, for example, it is important for heroes to have a considerable amount of villains to fight. If a hero only has a few villains who challenge them, readers could easily predict who the villain of the month might be and know exactly how the story will end. Having a fair amount of villains in a rogue hero gallery allows for exciting new stories, and could further explore the story of darker villains and make them interesting. On the other hand, having a smaller rogue gallery allows for the expansion and development of these characters, rather than having several dozen rogues that are rarely used. While Batman does have some cool villains like Rat-Catcher, they are often ignored in favor of more popular characters like the Joker. Despite not having a big rogue gallery of their own, after this adventure with Batman, maybe Shazam He realized that fighting alligators might not seem so bad after all.

Next: Elvis Presley based his gaze on a DC superhero (Yes, really)

Once upon a time in Hollywood: why Sharon Tate doesn't die in the end