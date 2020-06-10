Even while begging for his life, George Floyd called Derek Chauvin "sir," says his brother.

Human rights activist Martin Luther King III said protesters are finally heard, after he recently tweeted, "As my father explained during his lifetime, mutiny is the language of the unheard."

King said the protests after George Floyd's death will not change racial inequalities in the United States immediately, but they can be shocking in a short period of time.

"I think the whole nation, and the world really is focused on this issue … the question really is: what will those changes be? And it is clear that our nation is ready for change, and responsible change. Obviously not You can change institutional racism overnight. It is a process, "he told CNN's Jim Sciutto.

King said there should be a dialogue between civil rights leaders and the White House, citing when his father, Martin Luther King Jr., held meetings with Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson.

After delays in Georgia during yesterday's primaries led voters to spend hours in line, King added that there is "no question" that voter suppression exists and that it disproportionately affects black Americans.

"If we don't deal with voter suppression, it will be interesting to see what happens in the November elections … We should make it much easier for people to vote, and we are not as a nation," he said. .

