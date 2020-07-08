Even without a Covid-19 vaccine, there is reason for hope (opinion)

However, overcoming the technical challenges of developing a vaccine, and the safety concerns inherent in creating one that works for populations at highest risk, is no easy feat.

While it is possible to administer a vaccine by the end of this year, absolutely every step of its development would have to be perfect. From experience, I can tell you how rare that is.

Vaccines do not act as impenetrable shields that prevent viruses from entering our bodies. Rather, they teach our bodies how to quickly mobilize our immune defenses against a foreign invader. The rapid immune response helps us remove the virus from the body before it causes harm.

But in the case of Covid-19, according to a study, not all people infected with the virus produce the neutralizing antibodies that are necessary to eliminate the virus, and even less do they produce them in large quantities. What we know from nearly 60 years of observing coronavirus is that even if a body's immune system can clear the virus, the pathogen can probably re-enter the system and cause disease again.

Of the more than 100 vaccines currently in development, those tested on primates have not prevented nasal infections, although in one case the vaccine prevented the disease from spreading to the lungs where it is known to cause serious harm. However, since Covid-19 progresses somewhat differently in monkeys than in humans, it is difficult to know how effective these vaccines will be in human trials.

One thing we do know is that some of the vaccines currently being tested in humans are already causing serious side effects. The side effects are likely the result of the powerful ingredients added to the vaccine to help inflame the body's immune system. These ingredients, called adjuvants, help make vaccines work better, but if they can bring young, healthy patients to the hospital clinical trial for high fevers and fainting, imagine what they might do to those who are already sick with conditions. Secondary or older In fact, the elderly may need repeated doses of the vaccine, as resistance to some vaccines becomes progressively deeper over time.

But even without a vaccine, there is reason to hope that there will soon be a medical solution to the crisis. It will probably take the form of anti-Covid medications that will be able to treat newly infected patients and prevent others from getting sick. These medications are likely to help us bridge the gap between where we are today, with only masks, hand hygiene and physical distance to protect ourselves, where we hope to be tomorrow, with a vaccine in hand.

Recent studies have shown two types of drugs with particular promise. The former are antivirals: drugs that act on the virus itself and prevent it from replicating. Antivirals generally target enzymes that a virus needs to copy its genome (polymerases) or those needed to cut larger proteins into smaller functional fragments (proteases). Coronaviruses, in general, are a rich target environment for antivirals, and this coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is no different from the others, as it uses an active protease, a key protein responsible for virus reproduction, to be copied.

In a study published last month in Science, researchers announced their discovery of two new drug candidates that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 protease. In test tube experiments, they found that chemicals could bind protease and prevent replication, with one of them being a designated 11a chemist, more promising than the other. The 11th chemical will soon be tested for safety in humans, but the first results of this study in dogs and mice suggest that the drug is effective and non-toxic.

The other set of promising drugs are monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-created antibodies that work by blocking SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins from binding to ACE2 cell receptors in our bodies. By blocking the attachment, they prevent infection completely. In another study published in June in Science, a separate group of scientists discovered two antibodies that prevented different parts of the SARS2 spike protein from binding to the ACE2 receptor. While each of the antibodies alone can neutralize the virus, together they are even more effective in preventing infection.

This week alone, late-stage trials were announced for another double-antibody cocktail to be tested in 2,000 people in the United States for its ability to prevent infection and treat people in the early stages of Covid-19. With this drug, and with the other set of monoclonal antibodies already investigated, there is the question of whether they will be effective against a virus like SARS-CoV-2 that lives primarily in the nose and lungs rather than in the blood. That said, monoclonal antibodies have worked against respiratory syncytial virus, which has many similarities to SARS-CoV-2.

Like vaccines that have shown promise, these drugs will also need more testing before their safety and effectiveness can be proven. But the time frame for testing these drugs is much shorter than for a vaccine, largely because of how quickly and easily their efficacy can be determined. For antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, you know if the virus works in a matter of days, whether the viral load in the patient increases or decreases, and with very few individuals. Our first effective treatment for HIV, an antiviral, was tested in a group of only 19 patients who received the drug.

What this means is that even if our path to a Covid vaccine is much longer and more difficult than we currently estimate, we may still have medications on hand early next year that can prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected and They could potentially treat those who are already sick.

Science will eventually save us. In the meantime, we must use what we know for sure will work today (masks, physical detachment, and quarantine) to reduce lives lost unnecessarily while we wait.