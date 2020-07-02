Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies at 95

He was one of the "Three Ws", along with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, who put the cricket of Barbados and the West Indies on the map in the 1950s.

He is expected to be buried alongside Worrell and Walcott, who died in 1967 and 2006, respectively, at Three Ws Stadium on the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies in Barbados, where a vacant plot was left for Weekes.

Cricket West Indies paid tribute to Weekes, tweeting: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. One legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.

Weekes made his test debut at the age of just 22 during the 1947-48 English tour of the Caribbean.

That same year, he became the first hitter to score five centuries of testing in consecutive innings, a record that remains to this day.

The record could have been six centuries in a row if he hadn't run out of 90 in Madras.

Weekes' relatively diminutive stature seldom prevented him from mastering opposition bowling attacks.

When Wisden named him as one of his Five Cricketers of the Year in 1950, it was written that "Weekes fully owned those gifts that are the hallmark of all really great hitters: exceptional speed of eyes and feet," adding that "many bowlers must have been amazed at the speed with which the ball flew directly at him."

Weekes was predicted to continue to perform and deliver for the West Indies side, and indeed did.

He finished his career as an international player in 1958, accumulating 4,455 tests on an average of 58.61 and 15 centuries. Weekes' average remains in the top 10 career averages for a player with more than 4,000 runs.

Race and barriers

Weekes was born into a world still plagued by systemic and social racism.

At age 13, Weekes began playing for the Westshire Cricket Club in the Barbados Cricket League, as his local Pickwick club only catered to white players.

Batting places were predominantly reserved for lighter-skinned players, but such was Weekes' skill that he forced his entry into the Barbados team at age 18.

Even after his illustrious playing career ended, Weekes faced discrimination.

Trevor Chesterfield relates in an essay titled & # 39; Zimbabwe Cricket: A Challenge almost Won & # 39; in the book "Cricketing Cultures in Conflict: Cricketing World Cup 2003" that Weekes was the target of racism during a 1967 exhibition tour of what was then called Rhodesia.

On a day trip, Weekes joined his white teammates for a drink at a Gwelo bar, but upon arrival they were told individually, "Get out, you know where your bar is."

Weekes and his former West Indies partner Rohan Kanhai threatened to leave the tour, but they stayed after an apology from government officials.

The discrimination did not stop there and, although Weekes was said to be a kind and calm person, he was not afraid to face racism.

Although officials denied it at the time, a game against a local team in Gwelo, now known as Gweru in Zimbabwe, moved from terrain in the white area to poor terrain in the black area due to the presence of Weekes and Kanhai. on the touring side.

A white local approached the big Bajan before the game, barking, "Tell him there … Weekes, I know you'll give us a first-class performance, right?" all while moving your finger.

The then 42-year-old replied, "Well, since this is a second-class venue, it will be a second-class performance."

Weekes purposely proceeded to film his first ball and walked away without waiting to see if he had been caught.

Nowadays

Weekes suffered a heart attack in June of last year, but met to see his 95th birthday in February of this year.

The current side of the West Indies arrived in England in early June for a series of three tests that will begin on July 8.

It has been announced that both England and the West Indies will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the series.

Both teams are wearing black armbands today during their respective in-team warm-up matches to honor Weekes, and the West Indies are also quiet for a minute before playing.