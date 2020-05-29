Every change in the game

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings a host of changes and updates to the original game, from new story content to in-game changes.

Xenoblade Chronicles It started as a niche title on the Nintendo Wii, but became a massive series for Nintendo. Ten years after the original game's release, Nintendo has introduced its main character, Shulk, to Super Smash Bros. and the series returns once again to the Nintendo Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition is a remastered version of the original game, which updates the experience in multiple ways to more closely match modern games. The original was released in 2010 on the Nintendo Wii, and at that time it saw a very limited release only through GameStop.

While the Definitive edition Initially it may seem like a simple visual enhancement, there are many changes that Nintendo and Monolith Soft made under the hood. Here's every change in Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition.

Changes in the quality of life in Xenoblade Chronicles: definitive edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition Make a host of small changes to improve quality of life and streamline the overall experience. Of course, the biggest change to talk about is improving the graphics, which more closely match the look and feel of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. There is also a wide range of other changes, which can be seen below.

Newly arranged soundtrack. Not all songs have been re-recorded, but most have. There is an option to switch between the remastered and the original soundtrack.

Combat arts now have markers that show when the player is in the correct position for them, such as Back Slash.

Automatic execution has been added

The user interface, in general, has been updated to facilitate menu navigation.

Side quests now have markers that take players to the required areas or items.

Rebuilding Colony 6 has been made easier, and the money and materials for each category can be viewed at any time from the menu.

Fashion gear allows players to change a character's clothing without sacrificing stats.

Casual mode reduces the difficulty even more.

Expert mode allows players to accumulate XP and freely choose what level their characters are at, helping to make the game even more difficult.

An event theater allows players to re-watch scenes.

Time Attack mode allows players to take on new challenge battles with a time limit.

Anyone with save data for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 You will get 100,000 gold when starting the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Connected Future

The biggest change in Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition comes with the new epilogue, Future connected. The epilogue takes place a year after the events of the main game, and follows Melia and Shulk as they track down the imperial city of Alcamoth. The story takes approximately 15-20 hours to complete and takes place on the Shoulder of Bionis, an unused map from the original game that was cut content. Gameplay in Future connected It's still pretty much the same, but Shulk and Melia are accompanied by members of the Nopon group and instead of Chain Attacks there is a new special attack system. Future connected It is not a completely new experience, but basically a continuation of the main game.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition is available on Nintendo Switch.

