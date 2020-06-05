Every David Fincher Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

In the last 28 years, David Fincher He has directed 10 movies that have taken him from the mind of the Zodiac Killer to the mind of the creator of Facebook, and here is each one rated. The American director has had a long and fruitful career in the film industry, working on films such as Return of the Jedi and temple of doom in the 1980s before co-founding Propaganda Films and focusing his attention on music and commercial videos in the 1990s. It was not until 1992 that Fincher had the opportunity to direct and release a feature film with Alien 3.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail when it comes to the visual style and performances shown in his films, Fincher has been compared to directors like Stanley Kubrick. He is famous for executing dozens of takes for certain scenes, determined to convince his actors of a state of authenticity. This desire for perfection also guides his intention with the camera, often opting for a separate, observational point of view for the audience.

Most of Fincher's films explore the dark impulses of humanity; things like jealousy, lust, perversion and compulsion. These themes can be seen in his more refined films, as well as in his more polished films, which reflect a cynical and problematic view of human nature.

10. Alien 3

Truly Alien 3 Not everything is Fincher's fault. After going through several different script versions, Alien 3 ended up in the hands of the promising music video director, becoming his first feature film project. Despite her distinctive flair and eye for imagery, 20th Century Fox was inserted into the filming process as much as possible, resulting in a choppy, mixed version of the film that Fincher eventually repudiated.

Alien 3The script was basic and clung to the DNA of the original film with little creativity of its own, and even with Xenomorph's strong visuals and new designs (made by HR Giger himself), the film never truly evokes genuine scares or thrills the way the first two movies do. However, Fincher's signature nihilistic style sometimes shines through, and performances by Charles Dance as a colony doctor and Sigourney Weaver as a battle-weary Ripley make it worth a look for franchise fans.

9. The game

The third film directed by David Fincher, The game It was released in 1997 and began as a spec script that fell into the orbit of Propaganda Films, Fincher's co-owner production company. Fincher finally agreed to direct the project, fascinated by the way the script played with the audience's perception of knowledge and linear information. Michael Douglas received praise for his performance in the film as the cynical investment banker Nicholas, who is obsessed with the possibility that his life has been embroiled in a powerful conspiracy. The ideas of conspiracy and overreach in privacy would be themes introduced here that would reoccur in later projects of the filmmaker. The myriad of plot twists and plots involved the audience, but unfortunately, the film doubles under the weight of its own complex narrative in the third act.

8. Panic room

Described by Fincher himself as the son of love between "Straw Dogs and Rear Window" Panic room It was one of the first films to cultivate Fincher's unique visual approach to the camera. The film follows a recently divorced upper-class woman named Meg Altman (Jodie Foster) and daughter Sarah (Kristen Stewart) after moving to a New York brownstone, before being attacked by thieves looking for a safe. containing $ 3 million. The film employs CGI visual effects to give the camera a disembodied, vigilant feel similar to its movements.

The result is a taut, attractive popcorn movie that is as much about class disparity and the advent of technology as it is about survival. The cast is full of modern names, such as Forest Whittaker as the friendly blue-collar thief Burnham, and Suicide Squad Jared Leto as the rich young man, the grandson of the original wealthy owner of the house. Fincher uses the concept of the panic room and the video surveillance camera to constantly play with the expectations of the audience for freedom from security, reinforcing the thieves' advantage of the open movement around the house with the claustrophobic confines of Meg and Sarah . Although very entertaining and very well executed, Panic room It's also a very simplistic premise and script, and it doesn't address the complexities of narrative and character that Fincher does in other movies.

7. The curious case of Benjamin Button

Based on a short story written in 1922 by F. Scott Fitzgerald (from The Great Gatsby fame), The curious Case of Benjamin Button It's Fincher's first (and only) foray into the world of romantic movies, and it's as strange as it sounds. A fantasy that revolves around Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt), a man born with the peculiar aging disorder backwards, the true heart of the film is the crossover romance he shares with Daisy Fuller (Cate Blanchett), a love story covering the entire story. 1900 and even early 2000.

Groundbreaking visuals help sell Brad Pitt's transformation from elder baby to infant elder, and a cast ensemble of wonderfully talented actors helps to root the story of fairy tales in humanity and emotional authenticity. Although its nearly three-hour run time certainly feels irritating at times, as well as the occasionally trivial sentimentality of the story, The curious Case of Benjamin Button He is undoubtedly one of Fincher's boldest director outings, with 13 Academy Award nominations to prove it.

6. The girl with the dragon tattoo

Fincher's 2011 adaptation of Stieg Larsson's critically acclaimed crime novel could be the best live appearance by vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander, whose flawed and troubled psyche has been lost amid recent attempts to turn her into a super spy. Starring Rooney Mara, he completely disappeared in his role as the titular hacker, and Daniel Craig as the discredited journalist Mikael Blomkvist, the film creates a cinematic experience that is as much about the central characters facing their own personal trauma as they are investigating the 40 years of disappearance of the grandson of the powerful businessman Henrik Vanger. The core mystery is compelling and exceptionally paced, the Vanger family is as veiled and secretly depraved as one might expect, and the soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails veterans Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is integral to creating the grimy punk. and bearded … aesthetic aesthetics of the film.

5. Se7en

The second movie in his filmography and possibly the movie that established him as a household name, Se7en it is the pinnacle of Fincher's cynical and depraved exploration into man's lesser nature. Dark and haunting, the film has an oppressive air that clings to both the audience and the central characters, detectives William Somerset and David Mills (Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, respectively). Tasked with hunting down a serial killer who kills his Seven Deadly Sins victims, the film keeps his killer one step ahead of viewers and detectives until his horrifying and surprising conclusion, one so unexpected that has invaded pop culture. lexicon and can be found referenced everywhere. Even outside Se7enThe final twist, however, is just the kind of movie that is hypnotic in its horror; it takes root in viewers and keeps you involved in the butcher shop down to the last frame.

4. Fight club

Launched in the late 1990s and Generation X's postmodern disdain for a culture increasingly based on consumerism, Fight club It was an inadvertent rallying cry and a radical work of fiction that may or may not have been misinterpreted by a whole generation of people. Starring Edward Norton as "The Narrator" Fight club He is an auto retreat specialist who has become so insensitive to modern materialistic culture that, with the help of his new friend Tyler Durden, he creates a fight club exclusively for men to feel the sensation through violence. . This decision soon turns into an anti-corporate anarchist movement, one that quickly grows too large for The Narrator to control. With its multifaceted thematic content and its complex and intelligent script, Fight club It has become one of the most emulated and discussed cult classics of the 1990s, and helped launch the careers of several of its stars.

3. The social network

A film of social relevance becomes more and more important with each new Facebook scandal, David Fincher and the screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's masterpiece in 2010 are the benchmark for biographical films based on controversial themes. The social network is based on the 2009 book Accidental billionaires, and it tracks the early development and emergence of the social media platform Facebook, as well as the demands and interpersonal drama that erupted among the creators.

While The social networkThe premise may seem like a movie about a website, the script, direction and dynamite performances by Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg and Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin prove that it is much more. Namely, how primary human concepts like greed, success and jealousy can destroy human connection and interpersonal relationships. The film also marked the first collaboration between Fincher and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, whose meager and melancholy score won an Oscar for perfectly encapsulating Zuckerberg's self-imposed loneliness.

2. Zodiac

Beside Se7en, Zodiac is Fincher's next most disturbing film, this time doing intimate character work missing from the first outing. From the late 1960s to the early 1980s, Zodiac It follows the search for the identity of the famous zodiac killer for decades, and focuses on three specific players in the investigation: investigative journalist Paul Avery, police inspector Dave Toschi, and cartoonist-turned-novelist Robert Graysmith, whose true crime 1986 novel on which the film is based. Meticulously researched, Fincher's dedication to detail and authenticity vibrates in every frame of the film, painstakingly recreating San Francisco from the 1970s and the absolute dominance the Zodiac had over him.

The independent and almost omnipotent camera keeps us at a distance from the characters and research, forcing the audience to simply see how each of our main characters slides more and more into a vortex of depression and obsession. They say that truth is stranger than fiction, and in the case of Zodiac, That saying is true: Fincher includes every idiosyncrasy and bizarre detail of the investigation, creating a description of the events that will keep the public awake at night in terror and obsessed curiosity.

1. Gone Girl

Despite being David Fincher's most recently released film, Girl is gone It is also without a doubt its strongest. It is the total culmination of his signature style: the incorporeal and impersonal behavior of the camera, the naturalistic interpretations of its actors, and a script that is outwardly sinister and inwardly shocking. Based on Gillian Flynn's 2012 novel (who also wrote the script for the film), Girl is gone It is the story of a husband accused of the murder of his wife, a case that is not what it seems at first glance. Despite Fincher's troubles with him, Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike are absolutely inspired by the cast, painting a picture of married domestic life that seemingly unfolds in a disaster of miscommunication, deception, and sociopathy.

Like the marriage of its central characters, Girl is gone it hides much of its thematic content behind the mystery of the superficial level it presents in the first 20 minutes. As the film continues, it reveals its own inner workings, exploring the callous manipulation of the media, gender politics inside and outside of marriage, and finally the utter banality of trying to uncover the intentions and truths that lie. in other people's minds. With Girl is gone Fincher asks his audience to consider the secrets hidden by his brother, his daughter, his spouse. And truly, the director offers no easy answers to any of these thematic nominations, asking viewers to do the same as Nick, and just live with it (unless that Girl is gone the sequel finally happens). This moral complexity of intention is what makes Girl is gone David Fincher's best film to date.

