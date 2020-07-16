Every day, I see Trump's psychodrama in my inbox (Opinion)

Many people never watch this broadcast, but I think it explains a lot about why a substantial minority of Americans still say they support it.
First of all, this sequence is unforgiving. I can be alone, without friends, trapped at home by the epidemic, without work. My family can abandon me, my friends get bored. But Trump never forgets me. Since last June, when you announced your reelection offer, I have received at least 712 emails. (There was more, but I couldn't save the rest.) They're coming on behalf of the President; his sons, his daughter, his daughter-in-law, his vice president, his vice president's wife, his campaign manager Brad Parscale, his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich and several Trump PACs. This spring, they quickened their pace, sometimes sending six or seven messages in a single day.
All politicians use email. In fact, every day I get as many as a dozen from various Democrats across the country, including some I've never heard of. Like Trump, the Democrats' messages have to do with raising money. But the Trumps are different, not only in volume but also in tone and content.
Most emails aim to make me feel special, chosen, wanted: "You have been selected." "You have been chosen." "You have been hand selected." "My father needs your help." "This is ONLY for my main followers." "I knew you wouldn't disappoint me." They offer to make me "a Trump Base Leader", a "Official 2020 Trump Platinum Member", a "Official 2020 Trump Executive Member", and a member of the "Trump Presidential Honor Roll" and "Trump VIP Club".
"You are perfect," one tells me. "Not many people are." They show me certificates with gold borders to display on my wall and gold cards for my wallet. They urge me to sign birthday cards for the Trumps and Pences and invite me to win all-expenses-paid trips to meet with them. A recent email, titled "Your Airline Ticket," even carried the clip icon indicating an attachment, though sadly nothing was attached.
Like a lot about Trump, these comments are scams. I am not one of your best followers. I have never sent him money or supported him, beyond providing my email four years ago out of curiosity about his candidacy.
So along with messages about how special I am, come emails full of shame and disappointment. "Did I make a mistake trusting you?" they ask. "Where have you been?" son Eric Trump asks. "Every day my father sees an updated list of donors and EVERY DAY realizes that you STILL have not contributed … he asked me to reach out and offer you ONE MORE OPPORTUNITY to be on the right side of history with us."
It is as if I have been included in a dysfunctional family, where people love me but are very, very disappointed in me. Can't I be nice this time, for Dad's sake? Can't I write, call or send money? "Where have you been?" they ask. "Could you do it better."
Just as Heavenly Father is said to see the fall of every sparrow, Eric's father is said to know the name of every member of the Gold Club, and he hopes to see my name on this list tomorrow morning. This family drama extends to internal rivalry. Recently, for example, I was warned that I would lose the opportunity to become an official executive member of Trump in 2020: "We can only hold his place until 11:59 p.m. TONIGHT. After that, he will be released to Meredith in Pennsylvania."
Even though my own family did not like to stumble over guilt, and my own father died about 50 years ago, pleas and scolding give me a pang. Don't we all want to be hugged, praised and reassured? Don't we all think we could have done better?
His last email promised not to protect me from Covid-19, or to build a fairer society, but to protect Confederate statues of "non-American thugs." I think these days from my email rival, Meredith in Pennsylvania. I hope she chooses reality over a reality show. If I could send you an email, I'd say, "We need you more than ever."