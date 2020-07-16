Every day, I see Trump's psychodrama in my inbox (Opinion)





Many people never watch this broadcast, but I think it explains a lot about why a substantial minority of Americans still say they support it.

First of all, this sequence is unforgiving. I can be alone, without friends, trapped at home by the epidemic, without work. My family can abandon me, my friends get bored. But Trump never forgets me. Since last June, when you announced your reelection offer, I have received at least 712 emails. (There was more, but I couldn't save the rest.) They're coming on behalf of the President; his sons, his daughter, his daughter-in-law, his vice president, his vice president's wife, his campaign manager Brad Parscale, his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich and several Trump PACs. This spring, they quickened their pace, sometimes sending six or seven messages in a single day.

All politicians use email. In fact, every day I get as many as a dozen from various Democrats across the country, including some I've never heard of. Like Trump, the Democrats' messages have to do with raising money. But the Trumps are different, not only in volume but also in tone and content.

Most emails aim to make me feel special, chosen, wanted: "You have been selected." "You have been chosen." "You have been hand selected." "My father needs your help." "This is ONLY for my main followers." "I knew you wouldn't disappoint me." They offer to make me "a Trump Base Leader", a "Official 2020 Trump Platinum Member", a "Official 2020 Trump Executive Member", and a member of the "Trump Presidential Honor Roll" and "Trump VIP Club".