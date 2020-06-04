Every DC Character That Can Replace Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane

The CW is creating a whole new Batwoman, but which characters could be adapted from the comics to become Kate Kane's replacement?

CW is replacing Kate Kane Batwoman on Arrowverse, and here are the comic book characters that could take their place. The Arrowverse is currently facing its biggest launch challenge since its inception. Only two days after Batwoman end of season 1, Ruby Rose announced that she would be leaving the Arrowverse. Naturally, the Internet burned with speculation as to who might take on the role of Kate Kane.

The shocks have kept coming; The latest reports suggest that Kate Kane will not be re-released, but will be replaced. A leaked casting profile identifies Batwoman 2.0 as "Ryan Wilder", probably just a placeholder name, and describes a very different incarnation of the hero.

"She's nice, messy, a little silly and untamed. She doesn't look like Kate Kane at all, the woman who wore the swimsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, dodging the GCPD and masking their pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for a stray cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and undisciplined. An outgoing lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate Fallible. And largely not your stereotype of American hero. "

While DC TV is unlikely to have created a completely original character just for Arrowverse, this description doesn't correspond to anyone in the comics. There are few wild lesbians in DC Comics, a kind of dispute for many readers, and certainly not many vigilantes who have been former drug dealers. In truth, there are only two comic book characters that could possibly be modified for this Batwoman 2.0, and that can still be recognized by fans.

Harper Rowe

Possibility number one is Harper Rowe, a vigilante who, in the comics, identifies with "Bluebird". Harper is one of the few LGBTQ + heroes from DC Comics, a bisexual who is truly in love with Batwoman and who became fascinated with Batman after he saved Harper and his brother from a hate crime. Harper is smart, and discovered Batman's secret settings on the Gotham network, which allow him to move secretly. Soon she got dressed, at first she took the code name & # 39; Taser Girl & # 39; and teamed up with Red Robin after she hacked into his systems. Although Bluebird is no longer an active superhero, she is still considered a friend of the Bat family and often spends idle time with Tim Drake.

It's not hard to imagine how Harper Rowe could adapt to Batwoman 2.0. Although Harper never fell so far into Gotham's underworld in the comics, the character profile of "Ryan Wilder" carefully omits any hints of what led her to abandon her career in crime and become a heroine. It could be that, as in the comics, it was an encounter with Batman or preferably even Batwoman; Batwoman's disappearance could surprise her and track the Batcave through modifications to the city's network. This is a pretty natural bow, so it would work fine.

Holly robinson

The other main possibility is Holly Robinson, a fugitive who grew up on the streets of Gotham and resorted to prostitution. Holly became close friends with Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, and Selina used the proceeds from her crimes to buy an apartment for the two women. The two separated for some time, but met at the Catwoman: Anodyne miniseries, moving together again; Holly became an informant for Catwoman, keeping her up to date on events in Gotham's underworld. Unfortunately, this led to her drawing Black Mask's attention, and Selina decided that she needed to train Holly to make sure she could protect herself. At Selina's request, Holly briefly took over as the new Catwoman.

Various details in the character's profile correspond to Holly, particularly her experience on the streets and her time working as a drug trafficker; Holly is a drug addict who will always know the temptation to return to her old ways. While Holly is not associated with Batwoman, she is still something of an "Inherited Hero," albeit the second Catwoman instead of Batwoman 2.0. She is also one of DC's LGBTQ + characters, who fits in well.

