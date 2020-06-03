Every E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Easter Egg & Reference

Strange things draws heavily on several books and movies from the 1980s, including Steven Spielberg E.T. the alien. In just three seasons, Strange things It has included several Easter eggs and references to the classic science fiction movie, and here are each one. The successful series of the Duffer Brothers Strange things He debuted on Netflix in 2016 and was an unexpected success, building an extensive and strong fan base worldwide.

Strange things It combines science fiction and horror with a strong dose of nostalgia, which has played an important role in its success. As the series takes place in the early 1980s, it has drawn heavily on the works of Stephen King, John Carpenter, and Steven Spielberg, including several references to its characters and films, some more subtle than others. The aesthetics of the eighties, the influence on the narrative and more were elements that the Duffer brothers were very clear from the beginning, and in their presentation they showed images and music from classic films of the seventies and eighties, such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Elf, Stay with meand Fire starter.

A classic science fiction movie that has been referenced since the first episode of the series is E.T. the alien. Written by Melissa Mathison and directed by Steven Spielberg, E.T. the alien It was released in 1982, and tells the story of Elliott (Henry Thomas), a boy who saves and befriends an alien left on Earth and who ends up hidden in his tool shed. E.T. It is considered one of the best movies of all time and continues to serve as inspiration for many. It is not surprising, then, that Strange things It has included Easter eggs and references to the movie since Season 1, and here are each of them.

Stranger Things season 1

Strange things Season 1 introduced viewers to the fictional city of Hawkins, Indiana, and the dangerous experiments taking place at Hawkins Lab. After one of the subjects, Eleven, contacted a monster from another dimension, a door, letting the monster in and creating great chaos in the laboratory. This incident allowed Eleven to escape, who ended up in a restaurant, trying to steal food. After the restaurant owner was killed by Hawkins Laboratory agents for helping Eleven, she ran away again and ended up in the woods. There she was found by Mike, Dustin and Lucas, who were looking for their missing friend, Will. That scene is reminiscent of E.T. where Elliott meets the alien for the first time. Elliott's fear and surprise are heightened by the flashlight pointed directly at the alien's face, just like Mike when they found Eleven in the woods.

Like E.T., Eleven had to stay hidden in Mike's house, specifically in the basement, although he had the opportunity to explore the house when no one was home. Eleven then turned on the television and recalled some of the experiments he conducted with Dr. Brenner after watching a Coca-Cola commercial. The television was as new to Eleven as it was to E.T., who was terrified of a Tom and Jerry episode, but fascinated by a scene from a movie with a UFO kidnapping people, a different kind of flashback than Eleven had. Later in season 1, the group was trying to "dress up" Eleven so that he could mingle at school, and this is a tribute to the scene in E.T. where Gertie (Drew Barrymore) dresses the alien in a dress and a blonde wig. Speaking of Gertie, the outfit Mike's little sister Holly wore when following the light bulbs in the Byers' house is similar to the one Gertie wears at the end of E.T., when the alien returns to his planet.

Other references to E.T. in Strange things Season 1 are Hawkins Lab folks using telecommunications vans to spy on everyone in the city, looking for clues to their targets' whereabouts and the famous bike scene. Perhaps the most memorable scene from E.T. It is when Elliott and the company flee from government agents to save E.T, and then the alien uses his telekinesis to lift them up into the air and into the forest. In Strange thingsThe group also escaped from the bad boys (in this case, scientists from the Hawkins Laboratory) on their bikes, but instead of lifting them up, Eleven used his powers to flip a van coming towards them and crashed it behind them, blocking the rest of the cars.

On top of all that, a more subtle wink to E.T. It can be found at the beginning of the season, when Will Byers was being chased by Demogorgon. Just like when Elliott discovers the presence of E.T., the Demogorgon was only heard but not seen, and Will's reaction was one of pure horror and shock, like Elliott's, of course, E.T. it turned out to be harmless, while Demogorgon took Will with him backwards, where he almost died.

Stranger Things season 2

Season 2 of Strange things focused on the aftermath of Will's time in Upside Down and the arrival of a larger and more dangerous creature from the other dimension: Mind Flayer. Meanwhile, Eleven continued to hide, only this time in Hopper's cabin in the woods, as she was believed to be dead. Season 2 settled around Halloween, 1984, and since she had been living away from her friends, Eleven tried to convince Hopper to let her go order candy and wear a sheet with eye holes, like Elliott did. with ET so no one knew it was an alien. Later, a direct E.T. The Easter egg can be found in Dustin's room since there was an E.T. is on the dresser next to the aquarium where he put D’artagnan (the baby demodog).

Stranger things season 3

As the series progresses, references to E.T. The alien decrease, but season 3 still included something. Strange things Season 3 revealed that the Russians were conducting their own experiments to open the doors upside down, and established a secret laboratory underneath the new Starcourt shopping center. The gang split into three groups this time, although they ended up joining forces in the end as they also had to defeat an even bigger Mind Flayer, which was killing a lot of people in Hawkins. At the beginning of the season, Dustin returned from camp and said to his friend that he had a girlfriend: Suzie. But since she doesn't live in Hawkins, he had to come up with a way to communicate with her, so he created his own radio tower. The device reminds that E.T. and Elliott invent, so E.T. You can "call home", and both were successful after a couple of failed attempts.

Although Strange things continues to evolve and its winks to E.T. the alien Not as frequent as they used to be, Season 4 is unlikely to include no Easter eggs and references given how much it has influenced the series as a whole. With Strange things In season 4, inspired by many movies, fans will need to pay more attention to catch all those little details related to the classic Spielberg movie.

