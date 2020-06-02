Every Episode In Season 2, Ranked (According To IMDb)

Mr. robot it is an absolute masterpiece of Sam Esmail. The show has everything to hook the audience: excitement, romance, drama, mystery, a brilliant cast, and mind-blowing stories. The series is presented in a very unique way and remains honest with the creepy nature for which it is known.

RELATED: Mr. Robot: Top 10 Characters, Ranked

The USA Network original released its second season in 2016, which followed the events of an exciting Season 1 finale that saw Elliot Alderson and the Fsociety perform an (almost) impossible stunt. With Elliot's mental state getting worse, he seeks to contain the monster within him that is Mr. Robot. Without further ado, let's rank each episode of Mr. Robot's second outing, according to IMDb.

12 "Eps2.0unm4sk-pt1.tc" (8.3)

The first episode of season 2 sees Elliot alter his lifestyle a bit. It is important to understand that you are trying to suppress Mr. Robot within him and the only way you can do this is by adhering to the code. This was another important thing revealed about Elliot's character: he's incredibly patient.

Obviously, Mr. Robot did not like anything. Elliot wanted to know about Tyrell and was not giving Mr. Robot control, until he revealed what exactly happened to Tyrell.

eleven "Eps2.0unm4sk-pt2.tc" (8.4)

In the second episode of season 2, Darlene is trying everything to dismantle E Corp. She doesn't want them to stand up again. Angela is in a bad place, a really bad place and one can know it just by looking at her face. Poor old Gideon dies from Elliot's actions. And Elliot will feel the guilt for this. Gideon was innocent of everything.

10 "Eps2.2init1.asec (8.4)

In the fourth episode of season 2, Elliot ends with hallucinations and fainting. You just want to kill Mr. Robot, for good … but it's not that easy, is it? After all, Mr. Robot is part of Elliot.

RELATED: Mr. Robot: 10 Scenes Even Fans Didn't See Coming

A couple of tense scenes take place in this episode, one of them between Darlene and Elliot. The brother and sister relationship is getting darker every day.

9 9 "Eps2.1k3rnel-pan1c.ksd" (8.5)

The third episode is as chaotic as the first episodes. Romero is mercilessly murdered, and at this time, no one knows who did that. Still, he puts Darlene and Elliot on tiptoe. A few more characters are introduced, with no problems too. Ray, who looks like a suspicious new friend of Elliot and an FBI agent, Dominique Di Pierro.

8 "Eps2.9pyth0n-pt1.p7z" (8.6)

The penultimate episode of season 2 is devoid of all the action we witnessed in episode 10. It focuses more on storytelling, and eventually Angela finds out about Whiterose. It was taking a long time to arrive. And it was really a weird scene, filmed in a dark room. Also, Dominique seemed absolutely devastated after the shooting. This is an important step for her to finally realize just how deep she is in this chaotic game.

7 7 "Eps2.6succ3ss0r.p12" (8.7)

The eighth episode of season 2 is about Darlene sliding to the bottom. This was hinted at during the second season and it finally happened: she killed someone, namely Susan Jacobs. Despite the fact that building towards him was a bit disappointing, one must understand how lost Darlene is without her genius brother, Elliot.

6 6 "Eps2.7init5.fve" (8.7)

In the ninth episode of season 2, everything that viewers wanted to know about Elliot's arrest is revealed. He ended up in jail for hacking Krista's boyfriend, which is really funny when you think about it. However, they release him from prison, and it is Darlene who greets him. He is not done killing Susan yet and now Trenton and Mobley are missing.

5 5 "Eps2.3logic-b0mb.hc" (8.9)

The fifth episode of season 2 sees Elliot interact with the real world again. It has been too long that you have been confined in your confined spaces. Although those parts were essential to the character's development, the viewers were not understanding Mr. robot It is known for chaos.

RELATED: Mr Robot: 5 Things That Could Really Happen IRL (And 5 That Are Total Fiction)

Dominique is getting involved in dangerous territories, while Darlene continually reviews her plans with Elliot.

4 4 "Eps2.9pyth0n-pt2.p7z" (9.0)

The season 2 finale tries to wrap up a couple of stories and also leaves viewers on hold. First things first, Tyrell is not dead, and finally Elliot finds out what Mr. Robot has been up to. Stage 2 of the Dark Army plan is about to begin and Elliot is horrified to know it. He does his best to try to stop him. But he meets a bullet.

3 "Eps2.4_m4ster-s1ave.aes" (9.1)

The sixth episode of Season 2 is a 90s sitcom, literally. This episode reveals how creative this series is, one cannot expect anything. Elliot's brain is damaged and goes everywhere. Ray completely destroys it, but it seems that he passed out and now, he is with his family in the 90s having a picnic of some kind. Viewers have an idea of ​​what is going on in Elliot's mind, which is so important to understanding the character.

2 "Eps2.5_h4ndshake.sme" (9.3)

In the seventh episode of season 2, the series does what is known: it first plays with the viewer's mind and then reveals something incredible out of nowhere. It turns out that Elliot has been inside a prison cell and not in a house.

And the revelation is almost perfect. Meanwhile, Mr. Robot and Elliot are having a good time and it's clearly a clue that the two of them can work together.

one "Eps2.8_h1dden_pr0cess.axx" (9.3)

The tenth episode of season 2 is absolutely wonderful. The tense environment and precarious situations are beautifully revealed. The best scene, by far, is when Joanna asks Elliot to find her husband. She is a manipulative teacher and even Elliot gives in to her demands.

Also, Mr. Robot's disappearance makes Elliot suspicious. He thinks there is something and even asks the audience to search for clues. Dominique is involved in an intense shooting, which saw Darlene and Cisco's lives in danger. This episode is nothing less than an absolute masterpiece.

NEXT: Mr. Robot: Top 10 Villains of the Show, Ranked



next

That 70's show: 10 things about Jackie that would never fly today





