Every failed Disney attempt to adapt the Snow Queen

Frozen It was a massive success at its launch in 2013, three-quarters of a century after Walt Disney Pictures began planning an animated adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen. The Snow Queen. From the earliest efforts in the 1930s and 40s until later, attempts stalled in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Frozen It was definitely a long time in the making.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen is a very loose adaptation of The Snow Queen. The original story follows two childhood friends who are separated when the boy, Kay, splinters from a shattered demonic mirror trapped in his eye and heart, and runs away with a mysterious and powerful woman named Snow Queen. His friend Gerda decides to chase him and bring him home, and he has many adventures along the way.

The Snow QueenThe story seemed tailor-made to fit a Disney movie, but when it hit the big screen the story had changed substantially. Frozen Instead, they followed two princess sisters who were separated when the older sister, Elsa (Idina Menzel), accidentally unleashes her magical powers of ice and flees the kingdom. Younger sister Anna (Kristen Bell) resolves to take Elsa home and break the ice spell that hangs over Arendelle, and there are also friendly trolls, a talking snowman, and an evil prince in the mix. So how exactly The Snow Queen become Frozen?

Original plan for the movie Snow Queen from Walt Disney

Disney's first planned adaptation of The Snow Queen It was finally done, though not by Disney. In 1936, producer Samuel Goldwyn came up with the idea of ​​making a film about Hans Christian Andersen that would feature several of his stories. Around this time, Disney artists were also visually developing animated adaptations of Andersen's stories (one of those stories, The ugly Duckling, was released as a short film in 1939 and won an Oscar.) The Snow Queen It was one of the stories that Disney artists were developing. Seeing a potential opportunity to combine their ideas by having a Hans Christian Anderson movie with animated segments, Goldwyn and Disney entered into discussions for an image where Samuel Goldwyn Productions would film the live action portions, and Disney would animate the fairy tales.

The film was actively developed in 1940 and continued until 1942, when production was interrupted by the entry of the United States into World War II and a shift in focus towards military propaganda (which wasn't exactly a big topic in the stories of Andersen). The project was shelved during the war, and that's where the collaboration between Goldwyn and Disney ended. Hans Christian Andersen It was finally produced solely by Samuel Goldwyn Productions, with music sequences but no animation, and released in 1952. What followed was a long hiatus for the Disney version. The Snow Queen, until the idea resurfaced at the end of the century.

Attempts at Disney's Snow Queen movie in the 1990s and early 2000s

The Snow Queen He returned to the development roster in the late 1990s, initially with plans for hand-drawn animation. Disney artists began to visually develop ideas for the new movie, and a revolving door of potential creative clients lined up to lead it. Jim Hill Media reports that Harvey Fierstein released his own version of The Snow Queen while he was recording for Mulan. French animators Paul and Gaëtan Brizzi (who worked on Fantasy 2000 and Tarzan) were also in the mix, as it was We're back! The story of a dinosaur director Dick Zondag and Tangled up art director David Goetz.

One of the creatives who worked in development. The Snow Queen at Disney was Glen Keane, a character animator who worked on several Disney Renaissance movies, and who later developed the images for Tangled up. Keane worked on The Snow Queen for several years, with plans to direct the film, and it was around this time that Disney decided on CG animation instead of hand-drawing it. The animation style was reportedly similar to the sequence "Firm Tin Soldier" in Fantasy 2000. However, Keane's version of the film never came true, and he dropped out of the project in 2003. In a 2011 interview with Den of GeekKeane expressed her hope that Disney would find a way to bring the fairy tale to life, saying: "The Snow Queen is a wonderful story. Its root goes very, very deep, terribly deep"

Disney continued to pursue the idea of ​​a Snow queen movie even after Keane's departure. The James B. Stewart Book DisneyWar relates a creative meeting of the Disney Features Animation Team where Snow Queen was discussed. At the time, the idea at stake was for a Taming of the shrewtype story where the Snow Queen freezes the hearts of her many suitors before finally her own heart is melted by a "normal boy". According to Stewart, then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner loved the idea, but like many other versions of The Snow Queen before that, it never came to fruition.

The Snow Queen Musical

Frozen the Musical has been playing on Broadway since 2018, but it was not Disney's first attempt to make a music production on the stage of The Snow Queen. In March 2006, Disney announced that famous composer Alan Menken (who wrote the music for many Disney Renaissance hits, including The little Mermaid, Aladdinand Beauty and the Beast) was created to create a musical stage based on The Snow Queen, and which was to debut at the Tokyo DisneySea theme park in the summer of 2007. However, the project was canceled only a few months later. Jim Hill Media reports hearing two different explanations for this from Disney experts: direct budget concerns about the cost of shutting down the current Tokyo DisneySea show and building the expensive sets and visuals The Snow Queen would require; and Disney's renewed desire to develop The Snow Queen like an animated film instead of a stage musical. In fact, Menken started developing an animated movie based on The Snow Queen instead, collaborating with lyricist Glenn Slater and director Mike Gabriel. However, like the many previous attempts, it ultimately failed.

Anna and the Snow Queen

The roots of Frozen as we know it today can be found at Frozen co-director Chris Buck's original planned adaptation, Anna and the Snow Queen, which went into development in 2008. As the title suggests, it was this version that changed Gerda's name to Anna (but kept the idea of ​​her going on a rescue mission to the Snow Queen's palace). The Snow Queen was still a villain, and Kristoff existed in the form of the child that Anna is going to save. Megan Mullally was united to play Elsa, and Josh Gad (who plays Olaf) also joined at this stage.

However, Anna and the Snow Queen she was afflicted by the same story and character issues that had plagued almost any other version of the adaptation, chief among them, the Snow Queen's own challenge. In Andersen's story, she is deliberately mysterious; not particularly malevolent or wicked, but simply distant and beautiful, working as a force of nature. She didn't work particularly well as an absolute villain, and so in early 2010 Anna and the Snow Queen he returned to development hell as Disney focused his attentions on Tangled up. Sometime between then and December 2011, when Frozen It was officially announced with its new title, someone at Disney (producer Peter del Vecho says no one remembers who) came up with the idea that Anna and Elsa were sisters. Finally everything fell into place, and Disney finally managed to bring the Snow Queen to life.

