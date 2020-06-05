Every Leprechaun Movie Ranked, Worst To Best

The Leprechaun horror franchise has been producing movies for decades, so here is a useful breakdown of how all movies are rated against each other.

They may be incredibly dumb, but the Elf Movies fit into a special niche in the horror genre where a movie can be both a ridiculous show and a scary sight. That said, the many films in the franchise are all over the map in terms of quality.

the Elf Movies are not trying to be great art. They are all absurd horror movies that take a messy supernatural creature like a Leprechaun and turn it into a murderous prank. All the films revolve around the activities of the titular elf to claim his gold, but the circumstances become progressively more extravagant. Extreme murders combined with Warwick Davis's utterly lighthearted acting as the Blood Goblin help dumb movies work much better than they should.

There are plenty of horror movies that have taken advantage of the appeal of turning an innocent celebratory party into the background of a creepy monster movie. the Elf The franchise has held a monopoly on St. Patrick's Day since the series debuted in the 1990s. They weren't critical hits, but against all odds, there have been eight movies in the Elf series, with the last one released in 2018. While there has been debate about adding another movie to the Elf franchise, as of this writing, there are no concrete plans. This is how the eight films are ranked, from worst to best.

8. Goblin: origins

Goblin: Origins Try to restart the horror franchise and away from the dumbest prank style that Warwick Davis brought to the goblin role. Goblin: Origins He stars in Dylan Postl as the Leprechaun, but the film approaches the creature as a rabid beast rather than as a riotous character. The film delves into the story of the elves and has a Wicker man quality, where a city traditionally sacrifices people to the monster. Ultimately, it loses the mark and feels like any generic monster movie, which is a very disappointing direction for a reboot and why these plans were changed.

7. Leprechaun in the hood

Many were unsure where the killer Leprechaun might go after conquering outer space, but naturally the answer is for the hip-hop record industry. Leprechaun in the hood It is a strange premise that sees a lot of recording artists struggling to stumble upon the Leprechaun and its gold. It's an idea that shouldn't work, but it manages to be surprisingly entertaining and shows that the Leprechaun can rap as well as it can kill. The movie is full of stereotypes, and the Leprechaun has a phrase for every situation. The creature gets some entertaining personalities to play with and fits almost too well into the "hood."

6. Leprechaun Returns

Legacy sequels are all the rage, and the most recent entry in the Elf The franchise chooses to ignore all the sequels and continue the story of the original movie directly, 25 years later. Leprechaun Returns It focuses on the daughter of the character Jennifer Aniston from the first movie and a group of sisterhood sisters who inadvertently end up on the Leprechaun's radar. College students in danger angle are not doing the movie any favors and there is a barefoot environmental angle. However, there is still a level of joy in seeing some familiar faces from the first movie. The Leprechaun at least regains its characteristic dark sense of humor, but Warwick Davis's absence is still felt at all times.

5. Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 2 It confuses things for the franchise, as the Goblin is willing to solve a 1,000-year revenge to get a girlfriend. the Elf The sequel transplants the scheming killer to Los Angeles, and while there are some wonderfully absurd deaths, it still feels like a step back. The circumstances behind the Leprechaun's arrangement for his girlfriend are weak, but the fact that he wants to enslave someone to the marriage is more compelling than a search for gold. No one really stands out beyond the Leprechaun and sometimes goes to the wrong ends. That said, the movie still has a lot of fun with the Goblin's growing powers.

4. Leprechaun 4: in space

There was a much-loved tradition in the 1990s to move horror franchises into space, but Leprechaun 4: in space It is definitely the most ridiculous example. The sequel is by no means a good one and features a pointless borderline plot where the Leprechaun wants to marry a space princess so that he can be the king of their planet. However, the film is so brazen that it is hard not to enjoy it. The sequel is filled with free "skits" from other sci-fi fares and is the only movie in the series in which the Leprechaun wields a lightsaber and scam Alien.

3. Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha ’Hood

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood is an inexplicable Elf sequel, but somehow manages to be a satisfying moral story. The film implies that the elf's gold is placed in the hands of a youth center with many of the people who use these riches to fulfill their unfulfilled dreams. The characters in this sequel really connect and the audience wants to see them succeed, unlike some of the other images. Back 2 tha hood He knows exactly what it is and, as a result, has some of the most satisfying and ridiculous deaths in the franchise, but he also expresses a bigger message.

2. Goblin

The original film that started it all uses the brilliant idea of ​​taking a vacation like St. Patrick's Day and the playful character of a Leprechaun and turning mythical creatures into stars. The first film is more subdued than the others, and sees the Leprechaun held by many rules, but Warwick Davis' performance helped make the film stand out from the rest. Elf He also introduces Jennifer Aniston in her first theatrical role, making her career forever tied to a small green menace.

1. Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 3 is the stealthy winner of the franchise. It allows the Leprechaun to unleash the vicious city of Las Vegas, where he performs his most extreme killing. Leprechaun 3 he's exactly the right kind of fool, and the murder set pieces feature robots, inflating people, and other awesome effects that feel like scenes from a Nightmare on Elm Street movie. Leprechaun 3 It is the most entertaining film in the series and, at the same time, it can be scary. It is after this part of the series that the Elf Films begin to achieve diminishing returns and their quality begins to decrease markedly.

