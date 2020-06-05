Every Main Quentin Tarantino Protagonist, Ranked

The protagonists of Quentin Tarantino are also epic in their complexity and character. Let's take a look at the main ones, ranking them from worst to best!

Quentin Tarantino has created some of the most incredible protagonists in film history throughout his career. These characters tend to be fierce, violent, deeply flawed, and rooted in black humor. Despite its track record suggesting a career basically filled with successful and fantastic movies, some of its stars are better than others.

We have ranked all the main characters in the Tarantino movies based on a variety of factors, from their humor to their skill with a weapon, to how interesting their backstory is. We have also taken into account how well the role performed; Tarantino is known for his great cast.

eleven Jackie Brown (Jackie Brown)

Tarantino typically employs a specific cast full of familiar faces who like to return again and again. In Jackie brown, gave the lead role to a unique actress: Pam Grier.

She's a talented lady, of course, but she was just in the wrong movie at the wrong time. Although by no means a bad movie, this is definitely Tarantino's weakest feature film, and thus his worst main character.

10 Rick Dalton (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Rick Dalton is the character of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once upon a time in Hollywood. He is an actor in the fake television show. Generosity Law, And we follow his escapades alongside his stunt double as he navigates a Hollywood career in the days of the Manson family.

He is a great character, but he does not possess the same depth and intrigue of many of his other protagonists.

9 9 Major Marquis Warren (The Hateful Eight)

One of Tarantino's most divisive works was the hateful eight. Originally intended as a sequel to Django triggered, the film ended up being a western led by Samuel L. Jackson dominated by intense conversation and, of course, violent pieces.

A bit like Jackie brownThe reason why Major Marquis Warren does not rank first on this list is simply because it is not Tarantino's best film and as such his dialogue is not as addictive as many of Jackson's other roles.

8 Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Inglorious Bastards)

Brad Pitt's starring role in Inglorious Bastards He will always be overshadowed by the unfathomable genius of Hans Landa of Christoph Waltz in front of him, but it is important to remember that Pitt's role was also fantastic.

He is the leader of the Basterds and one of the main players in a mission that ended up causing the death of Adolf Hitler and marking Landa with a swastika forever.

7 7 Vincent Vega (Pulp Fiction)

The reason why Vincent Vega was such a perfect character was because he was so different. While Beatrix Kiddo in Kill bill desperately seeking revenge, Vega remained cold at all times.

The most endearing thing about him as a character was probably Travolta's performance. His career was not at its peak when he was chosen, and it was this film that showed his talent.

6 6 Mr. White (Reservoir Dogs)

As with some other Tarantino movies, Reservoir Dogs it doesn't really have a main character who is alone. However, if we were to narrow it down, Mr. White from Harvey Keitel would be the first.

It's hard to compete with Mr. Blonde's intensity, but the tragedy at the end of his story is what makes him so compelling: he's forced to kill Joe and Eddie to protect Mr. Orange, before discovering that Mr. Orange was an undercover police officer, killing him and killing himself soon after.

5 5 Django Freeman (Django triggered)

One of the rare films to deliver the lead role to someone who is not one of his regular collaborators was Django Unleashed. Jamie Foxx's portrayal of Django himself is both comprehensive and tragic, and effortlessly cool.

4 4 Sharon Tate (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Margot Robbie was recently revealed to be one of the best actors in film right now, and her portrayal of the Manson Family victim, Sharon Tate, only serves as further evidence.

She makes the character intensely engaging and relatable, while the alternate ending to reality only makes us wish this was really the case.

3 Shoshanna Dreyfus (Inglorious Bastards)

Shoshanna's name is first heard during that remarkably intense scene at the beginning of Inglorious Bastards, and it takes us a while to see it again. When we do, she is driven into a very important role and her sacrifice leads directly to the death of Adolf Hitler. Its character arc is heartbreaking and immensely satisfying, making it one of the most compelling to follow in any Tarantino film.

2 Jules Winnfield (Pulp Fiction)

One of the main characters in Pulp fiction He starts out as a hitman and ends up going out to "walk the Earth." If that's not the development of the character, we don't know what is.

Samuel L. Jackson is able to bring out incredible intensity combined with great humor throughout the film.

one Beatrix Kiddo (Kill Bill)

One of the most endearing protagonists in film history is Beatrix Kiddo, (also known as The Bride) of Kill bill. She begins the movie unable to walk, and ends after having eliminated the entirety of the assassin squad that had attempted to get rid of her years before. And boy, is it satisfying.

