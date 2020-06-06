Every Major MCU Character Who Died & Came Back To Life (Before Endgame)

the Marvel Cinematic Universe it has a tendency to kill characters and bring them back almost immediately and usually in the same movie, and here are all the characters that went through that process before the events of Avengers Endgame. The MCU started in 2008 with Jon Favreau Iron Man, introducing Robert Downey Jr as the main character and preparing the ground for the arrival of the Avengers. Since then, the MCU has produced more than 20 movies, all of them part of a universe and connected in different ways.

The MCU peaked with Avengers: Infinity War, who saw Thanos finally obtain all of the Infinity Stones and use them to eliminate half of life in the universe, and Avengers Endgame, where the surviving heroes joined forces to reverse the blow, and then joined by the rest to finally defeat Thanos and his armies. The characters that disappeared with the plugin were brought back to Final game, but before that, resurrections in the MCU happened quite frequently. Many characters died and returned to the same movie, with one major exception.

Of course, there have been plenty of others who were not fortunate enough to go through the resurrection process and remain dead, look no further than every villain (with a few notable exceptions such as Baron Zemo) and Quicksilver. Although the characters who died and returned were generally minor characters, although that doesn't mean that their temporary deaths were not heartbreaking and, in some cases, shocking, one of the original Avengers went through that experience in his first solo movie. Here are all the main MCU characters who died and came back to life earlier Avengers Endgame.

Thor

The God of Thunder went through a lot in his first solo movie: He was banished to Earth, his powers were taken from him, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D., and he also died. When Loki sent the Destroyer to create chaos in New Mexico, the Three Warriors did their best to stop him since Thor had no power, but the Destroyer was not an easy opponent. Thor then pleaded with Loki through the Destroyer to stop killing innocent people and take him away. The Destroyer started to walk away, but then stopped and hit Thor in the face, sending him flying backwards and breaking his bones. With Jane now at his side, Thor expressed his joy at saving her and died.

Moments later, he was brought back thanks to Mjolnir, who felt his self-sacrifice and flew in from the S.H.I.E.L.D. to Thor's hand, he brought him back and restored his powers as he was worthy again. It was a very brief death, but Thor can tell that he has been through the experience of dying and coming back to life.

Phil Coulson

Phil Coulson was the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nick Fury's right hand, and he was featured in Iron Man, where he directed the investigation of the kidnapping, "rescue" of Stark and the aftermath of those events. Coulson re-entered Iron Man 2, Thorand The Avengers, where he helped Fury reunite the Avengers. When Loki escaped from his prison cell and trapped Thor in it, Coulson threatened the God of Mischief with a weapon created from the Destroyer, but was not aiming for the real Loki but for an illusion, since the real one was behind of the. Coulson was stabbed with the scepter, and the audience saw Coulson die.

Coulson returned in Captain marvel, set in the 1990s, but his resurrection occurred outside of the MCU movies. Protection agents. revealed that days after his death, Coulson was sent to the guesthouse as ordered by Nick Fury, where S.H.I.E.L.D. he used an experimental drug to repair his injured organs. It was an extremely painful process, and Coulson begged the doctors to let him die. He went through several mental crises and the doctors decided to erase his memory, so he could not remember anything after the incident in the Helicarrier.

Groot

In 2014, viewers were introduced to a quirky team of heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy, formed by Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The latter is a hyperintelligent, tree-like organism of the species Flora colossus and is the accomplice and best friend of Rocket Raccoon. Despite his intelligence, Groot has very limited speech (as a result of his physiology) and can only say the phrase "I am Groot". Groot became an instant favorite among MCU fans, who were definitely not ready to see him die on his first big screen adventure.

After the Milano crashed into the Dark Aster, causing a lot of damage, Groot decided to save his friends by forming a large wooden dome out of his body to protect them. Rocket begged him not to do it as if he did, he would die, to which Groot replied "we are Groot" before the ship crashed. Fortunately, Groot's physiology was on his side, and after Rocket retrieved a twig from his remains and planted it in a vase, a new tree began to grow. However, it's worth noting that Baby Groot is the son of the original Groot, so whether this counts as a resurrection or as something else depends on each viewer.

Wong

Wong is a teacher of the mystical arts and a former librarian of Kamar-Taj, where he helped Stephen Strange with his studies. Wong also helped Strange fight Kaecilius and the Zealots, and that's how he died. Wong came to Hong Kong to defend the Shrine located there, as he was the last one standing. Sadly, the Sanctuary was destroyed and Wong died defending it, but was revived when Strange used the Eye of Agamotto to reverse what had happened. Wong continued to work alongside Strange to protect the New York Shrine, and was one of many characters who did not survive Thanos' snap. They brought it back Avengers Endgame, and fought alongside the rest of the MCU.

False deaths

Some major characters in the MCU have had fake deaths, either to help their arcs evolve or to fuel the plot of the movie. First it was Bucky Barnes, whom Captain America and the onlookers saw falling to their death in Captain America the First Avenger. Barnes was revealed to be alive in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where it was explained that HYDRA had experienced it a lot and that it had become a weapon under the code name "Winter Soldier". Bucky was brainwashed multiple times, but he eventually regained control of his life.

Nick Fury died a false death in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. After escaping an attack by the Winter Soldier, Fury retired to Steve Rogers' apartment, but was followed by the Winter Soldier and was shot in the chest. It was later revealed that Fury was alive, he faked his death by wearing a heart rate suppressor and retiring to a hidden facility. Last but not least, he is the God of Mischief himself. In Thor: The Dark WorldLoki fought alongside his brother against the Dark Elves, and seeking revenge for Frigga's death, stabbed Kurse in the back. The Dark Elf then pulled Loki towards the blade, fatally injuring him. Loki "died" in his brother's arms, but at the end of the film it was revealed that he was actually alive and took Odin's place by dressing up as Allfather.

