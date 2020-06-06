Every Marvel Easter Egg In The Collector’s Museum

The collector's museum in Guardians of the Galaxy is filled with Easter eggs for the past and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before the film's release in 2014, not many people outside of Marvel Comics' hardcore readers knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were. The James Gunn movie immediately changed that, as Guardians of the Galaxy became a great success. It was the MCU's first true cosmic movie and introduced a new corner of the MCU to the public.

Guardians of the Galaxy It focused on building a team that contained Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot, but the film also expanded the myth of the cosmic side of Marvel. It included a small role for Thanos, taunts from Celestials, multiple races and established alien planets, and the origin of the Infinity Stones. The latter was courtesy of Taneleer Tivan, better known as The Collector. Being eccentric has that title because of its huge collection of rare artifacts from across the universe. The public took a look at what The Collector had in their possession when the Guardians visited their museum at Knowhere.

Like most of the Guardians of the GalaxyThe collector's museum is full of details. Gunn even included references to his directorial debut with aliens from Slide Among the Collection With so many containers in the museum, fans toured the scene after the film's release to try and uncover all the Easter eggs. Beta Ray Bill was once thought to be included, but Gunn has confirmed that the mighty warrior Korbonite does not appear. But, there are several Easter eggs (including a large one that has not been discovered) that reference past movies in the MCU or set characters for the future. Here's every MCU-related Easter egg in the collector's museum.

Howard the duck

Howard the Duck's existence in the MCU first came as an Easter egg in the collector's museum. When the Guardians visit The Collector for the first time, a box in the distance annoyed viewers with Howard as part of the MCU. The cult favorite Marvel hero previously appeared on the big screen in 1986 with the release of a Howard the duck independent film Overall, it's considered one of the worst superhero movies ever made and seems to eliminate any chance that Howard the Duck will ever be part of a movie again. But, Guardians of the Galaxy he featured the big, talking, and wearing duck twice as he appeared in the scene after the movie's credits.

Then Guardians of the Galaxy introduced Howard (who is played by Seth Green), Gunn brought the character in for a cameo at the beginning of Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2. He was released from the reach of The Collector at the end of the first movie and was shown socializing with Ravagers in the sequel. Howard has since returned as part of Avengers EndgameThe final battle, as shown walking through a portal alongside the Ravagers with a pistol in hand.

Cosmo

Cosmo the Spacedog was also part of the museum The Collector & # 39; s in Guardians of the Galaxy. He is seen to be quite prominent when the Guardians pass him and he growls at Rocket, causing a growl in return. As evidenced by his spacesuit, Cosmo was a test animal for the Soviet Space Program, CCCP. In the comics, Cosmo is sent into space in the 1960s, but he veered off course until he got to Knowhere. With The Collector's museum located at Knowhere in the MCU, Cosmo's cameo weighs just a little bit more for Marvel enthusiasts.

Although Cosmo is also free from the clutches of The Collector at the end of the film, he has so far not returned to the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Nor does it indicate that Cosmo has received his telepathic powers yet, which he had in the comics after being exposed to cosmic rays. Due to the lightning mutation, Cosmo rose to become Knowhere's chief of security. If that happened to the MCU Cosmo, then that might not be a good sign of their future as Thanos wiped out the location in Avengers: Infinity War.

Sovereign Cocoon

An early version of the sovereign cocoons is another item in the collector's museum. Initially seen in the intermediate credits scene that Gunn directed for Thor: The Dark WorldThe giant cocoon was first thought to be a provocation to the creation of Adam Warlock, as it resembled the cocoon responsible for his birth in the comics. The cocoon appeared again in Guardians of the Galaxy and is shown split open after the explosion caused by Power Stone. Gunn has confirmed that this specific cocoon did not contain Adam Warlock, but is an older version of the cocoons that Sovereign used.

While it has yet to be revealed who (if anyone) was within this ancient sovereign cocoon, his presence helped establish one of Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2The five scenes after the credits. One of the scenes showed Ayesha wearing a newly created Sovereign birth capsule that will create a being "More beautiful, more powerful, and more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy." He called his creation Adam, an obvious sign that Adam Warlock is coming to the MCU sooner rather than later.

Chitauri

The collector's museum also contains a Chitauri alien, as can be seen behind Rocket when he growls at Cosmo. The alien race was first seen in The Avengers and was deployed in large numbers to serve under the command of Loki. After Iron Man flew his main ship (killing all Chitauri invading Earth), the status of the race was unknown. If they were near extinction, then The Collector who owns one could make it even more valuable. But Thanos still has some of them under his control in Avengers: Infinity War A few years later.

Dark elf

Another alien race that the Collector has in his museum is the Dark Elves. The Dark Elf in the Collector's museum can be seen behind him as he explains the Infinity Stones and again behind his assistant. The once-dominant alien race was nearly wiped out by the Asgardians thousands of years ago, but it returned with a vengeance. Thor: The Dark World. But his efforts were again thwarted. With more of the Dark Elves removed, The Collector could have had one of the last remaining members of the race in his possession during Guardians of the Galaxy. It is unknown whether the dark elf survived the Power Stone explosion.

Frost Giant

The collector also has a frost giant in one of the sections of his museum. Although the Frost Giant is difficult to detect due to the obstructed vision of the cold, it appears that one appears behind Taneleer during his presentation. This ice giant is not one of the last remaining members of the race, as Thor prevented Loki from destroying Jotunheim in Thor. However, they have not been seen since, except that of the collector's museum. Like many of the other species he had collected, it is unclear if the Frost Giant is still part of The Collector's collection or if he escaped or died during the Power Stone explosion.

Other alien species

Various other exotic species can be glimpsed in the collector's museum during Guardians of the Galaxy too. A member of the Xeronian race (humanoid-looking aliens with white fur and large fangs) and a huractarian (humanoids with brown fur, pointed ears, four fingers, and cybernetic head implants) have been captured. Each race appears in both Guardians of the Galaxy Films.

