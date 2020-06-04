Every Season Premiere, Ranked According To IMDb

In his final season of the CW dystopian drama The 100, the characters have to find a way to live with new groups on another planet with a new threat.

RELATED: 10 Things That Have To Happen Before The 100 Are Over

The 100 It always seems to hold one's interest with each new season, but some of the releases are a little better than others, according to IMDb.

7 7 Season One: Pilot (7.5)

The pilot episode of the series is off the list, and that's not a surprise. The pilots tend to be long trailers of what a series can become in its first season, and that's largely what this episode is.

During the first hour of the series, the 100 titular teens are sent to Earth. Octavia is the first to get off the ship in a memorable moment that has been repeatedly honored in the series ever since. The episode provides a comprehensive introduction to most of the characters that will become an important part of the series for the next seven years, both on Earth and on the Ark space station. This hour, however, occurs before the introduction of the Grounders or larger conflicts enter the scene.

6 6 Season Four: Echoes (7.8)

They haven't been on Earth for a long time, but as season four begins, the 100 and their people, now known as Skaikru, must begin to accept the reality that they may not be able to survive on the planet. Clarke learns in the third season finale that radiation on Earth is only going to get worse again, and shares that information with the rest of Arkadia's leaders.

RELATED: The 100 Characters Ordered in Hogwarts Houses

Of course, that is not his only problem. Clarke's destruction of ALIE, with Lexa's help in mental space, results in the actual death of many Grounders. He makes Clarke an enemy of the people, and by extension Skaikru is too. Echo attacks her until Clarke and her mother save Roan's life, handing him the flame and effectively securing his place as interim leader of all Grounder nations to achieve a truce. It's about tying up many loose ends and setting new threads in motion.

5 5 Season Three: Wanheda Pt. 1 (8.0)

Between seasons two and three, Clarke lives a life away from everyone who cares. He survives from the earth, hides in the woods, and isolates himself to stay alive. The Grounders have called it "Wanheda", and it's a name that sticks, even when they try to shake it up in recent seasons. It means "Commander of Death", it is a cloak that Clarke tries to discover so that others do not have to.

In the third season premiere, Clarke's friends and family only find out about his new name, and the reward in his head, when a group of his people is attacked by an incursion by Azgeda. There is a cliffhanger when a group goes looking for her, but ends up trapped. This episode also sets the story for ALIE when Murphy discovers that Jaha and ALIE live in a mansion, which would become the season's true driving conflict.

4 4 Season two: the 48 (8.4)

The episode title refers to the 48 surviving teens out of the original 100 sent to Earth. As the second season begins, Clarke is placed in a position to ensure her survival, and it is not one in which she expects to be placed.

Clarke is one of several teenagers who have been kidnapped and are being held in cells under Mount Weather. Throughout the hour, Clarke learns that the humans living there have survived on the planet by never leaving without a radiation suit. After 100 years of people born underground, they cannot survive on the surface. When Clarke meets their leader, it's when they tell him that the 48 can stay in Mount Weather and live among them. Clarke doesn't immediately trust him, and that mistrust sets the rest of the season, along with putting Jasper and Monty in more prominent roles.

3 Season Six: Sanctuary (8.7)

Season 6 divides their time between the prison ship carrying the "last of humanity" and the new planet they have found. Division is necessary to deal with the consequences of the fifth season and establish the main stories of the season.

On the ship, Abby attempts to save Kane's life by performing surgery. Unfortunately, she needs a lot of blood, leading Niylah to wake Octavia up, something Abby specifically doesn't want. It leads to a confrontation between Octavia and Kane that undoes all of Abby's hard work.

RELATED: The 100: 10 Most Heartbreaking Losses on the Show

On the spot, Clarke, Bellamy, and their group try to explore the planet, but they only end up forced to harm each other thanks to a toxin in the air, leading to some stellar performances by the actors. The deciding factor in the end is that Wonkru is not really the last of humanity, as the humans who colonized Sanctum return home.

2 Season Seven: From the Ashes (8.8)

The seventh season premiere sees four different groups trying to find a way to share the same living space in Sanctum. That creates an incredibly shaky situation where Clarke and her friends are right in the middle. Clarke tries to focus on bringing people together rather than dealing with her grief over losing her mother, which goes wrong. Meanwhile, Echo and Gabriel deal with an invisible enemy that pulls Bellamy out from under them. They fight that invisible enemy with Hope, and the trio end up following Bellamy and her kidnappers to the anomaly, preparing a wild journey for the final season.

The seventh season started recently, but its premiere ranks very high, probably because all the other releases have thousands of ratings, giving them a more even representation. In contrast, "From The Ashes" has less than 1,000 ratings so far. You could easily change the classification after writing this list. Although the highest-rated premiere in the series shares the same 8.8 stars, it has a few thousand more ratings to do it.

one Season five: Eden (8.8)

Season 5 shows what happens when the world has essentially already ended twice, and humanity still finds a way to survive. The first episode recalls what happened immediately after Praimfaya for Clarke, but leaves the audience in the dark about the rest of the characters, only joking about what they have been doing with Bellamy and Echo discussing a return to Earth and Octavia sitting . on his throne

Instead, the focus is mostly on Clarke and Madi, showing the audience that Clarke's soul concern now is for Madi's survival as she has been unable to contact anyone else, and has become Madi's mother for their six years together. Madi's survival is threatened when a mysterious ship from orbit lands and people depart. Those people are central to seasons five and six, setting up a whole new arc that takes the show away from Earth.

NEXT: What 100 characters is based on your zodiac sign?



next

That 70's show: 10 things about Kelso that would never fly today





