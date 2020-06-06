Every Spider-Man Movie Climax, Ranked From Worst to Best

Even before making his big screen debut in 2002, Spider-Man has always been Marvel's most popular character. With a great sense of humor and everyday struggles, it's easy to see why so many have been connected to the character over the years.

RELATED: Spider-Man: The Saddest Death In Every Movie

Likewise, the character's success has generally translated very well on the big screen, with several different versions of the character being portrayed over the years. While not all of the films have been a smash hit, each one definitely offers some unique aspects of the overall character. Looking specifically at the final moments of each movie, here is our list of Spider-Man movies, ranked by their climax.

8 Spider man 3

In what is widely considered to be one of, if not the worst, Spider-Man movie yet Spider-Man 3 & # 39; s (2007) The climax is as full as the rest of the movie. Serving as the climax of the Sam Raimi / Tobey Maguire character era, Spider man 3 He definitely had a lot to finish for this cast of characters.

Unfortunately, with so many villains and plot points to finish, the entire climax felt like a disaster, making it easy to see why so many weren't fans of the movie in general. While the climax itself was far from the only bad thing in this movie, it's easy to see why it falls last.

7 7 The Incredible Spider-Man 2

While some consider The Incredible Spider-Man 2 (2014) As the worst character movie to date, the climax itself isn't really that bad. Of course, everything before the climax could have taken some work, but everything after Gwen Stacy's death was possibly the strongest point of the entire movie.

RELATED: Spider-Man: Every Peter Parker Love Interest In The Movies, Ranked

From the beginning, it was obvious that Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy would be killed at some point. However, when the time finally came, it was still quite an emotional experience for Peter. Also, given his hiatus of being Spider-Man after the fact, it was an appropriate response to his situation, and really contributed to the exaggeration of his return in the end. While there have still been stronger climaxes in other Spider-Man movies, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 & # 39; s climax is arguably the best part of the entire movie.

6 6 Spider-Man: away from home

Having left out Peter's famous Spider-sense in the previous movie, Spider-Man: away from home (2019) made excellent use of the heroes' life-saving ability. Especially with Mysterio as the villain, this Peter power was certainly useful when fighting a lot of illusions.

In an action-packed climax like this, it's easy to see why the movie worked so well. Although some movies have delivered a more emotional climax, Spider-Man: away from home it still wrapped it all up in a nice and satisfying way, making audiences excited about the third installment.

5 5 The amazing Spider Man

When Sony Pictures first restarted the Spider-Man film franchise in 2012, The amazing Spider Man He definitely had high standards to meet. Although the film has received some mixed reactions from fans, there is no denying that the climax of the film is a truly great moment.

Seeing people from New York come together to help Spider-Man into the Oscorp building was a great way to show the character's relationship with the people he protects. Similarly, the overall picture of the final scene makes it really difficult not to cheer Peter on. Leading to quite emotional resolution, it is easy to see why the climax of this film ranks a little higher than others.

4 4 Spiderman

From a big fight with Green Goblin to an emotional death for the villain, Spiderman (2002) had a great climax for Spider-Man's first live-action outing. This scene was not only action packed, it was also well done overall.

RELATED: Top 10 Tobey Maguire Movies, Ranked (IMDB Based)

With nods to the really wonderful comics and performances by Willem Dafoe and Tobey Maguire, Spiderman He had a very satisfying climax that is still maintained today. Serving as a grand conclusion and at the same time leaving things open for a sequel, this is definitely one of the best and most violent final fights to be featured in a Spider-Man movie.

3 Spider-Man: Homecoming

After the disappointing performance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) definitely had some great shoes to fill. Fortunately, the character had already had a successful debut as part of Captain America: Civil War, with his first solo performance in the MCU lived up to expectations.

When it comes to the climax of this movie, it is definitely one of the strongest of all the Spider-Man movies ever made. Not only does it reference one of the most crucial moments in Spider-Man comic book history, it is also a great way to show how Peter really amounts to the role of Spider-Man in general. Filled with excitement, this scene definitely features a great Peter Parker moment that can inspire the hero in many others, too.

2 Spider-man 2

Unlike many other superhero movies in general, Spider-man 2 (2004) took the most unique approach of redeeming the villain at the end of the story. After a very intense fight with Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Peter can speak to the villain, helping him regain control of the weapons that have cursed him.

RELATED: Spider-Man Trilogy: 5 Things That Aren't Old Well (and 5 That Are Still Relevant)

The climax not only offers a great ending to the film in general, it is also a fantastic portrayal of Peter as a character. Although Doc Ock still died at the end of the movie, watching Peter help redeem the villain really shows how heroic Spider-Man is as a character, making him one of the strongest climaxes in a Spider-Man movie.

one Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Despite being the only animated feature on this list, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is still one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made. Focusing on Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker, the film strikes an excellent balance of characterization, story, and comic precision.

By the time the movie's climax comes, it's definitely one of the most emotional and action-packed moments in any other Spider-Man movie. From a sincere goodbye to his friends, to the participation of Miles's father, to Miles himself becoming his as Spider-Man, there are many things to appreciate about this climax, all without looking like there is too much. With so much to appreciate about the film in general, it is definitely one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made, making audiences very excited about the upcoming sequel.

NEXT: Spider-Man: Ranking All Movie Villains By Least To Lame



next

Harry Potter: the 15th most powerful Patronus, ranked





