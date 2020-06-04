Every Superman Actor, Ranked By Comic Book Accuracy

Superman is considered the first superhero. As such, it has appeared in movies multiple times. He has starred in movies, television shows, and virtually every form of media available.

Some Superman renderings are pretty accurate for the original comic book material, although as the comics constantly change their status quo, that's not an easy task. Rather, several of Clark Kent's depictions over the years have been taken from Elseworlds, barely recognizable by the original DC Universe original comics. Here are all the actors who played Superman, ranked according to the precision of the comic:

10 John Haymes Newton: Superboy (1988)

Late 80s Super Boy The series follows Clark Kent through his college years. The show was created by producers Alexander and Ilya Salkind, who had also been the producers in the first three Superman live action movies. While the producers were unable to obtain the rights to make another Superman production, they discovered that they could acquire the rights to Superboy.

The series takes place after the Silver Age. Super Boy comics but before Clark Kent moved to Metropolis. Since this was an unexplored period of the character's life in the comics, it is difficult to call these comics accurately representative.

9 9 Gerard Christopher: The Adventures of Superboy (1989)

the Super Boy The show changed its lead actor from John Haymes Newton to Gerard Christopher in its second season, then changed its name to The adventures of Superboy in the third season

Christopher's interpretation of the character had almost no basis in the comics, so he suffered the same problems as Newton did. Both actors were also cuter thugs than heroes.

8 Henry Cavill: The Man of Steel and the DCEU (2013)

Director Zack Snyder is adept at adapting iconic comic book scenes to the big screen. Unfortunately, it is terrible to understand source material and to make understanding, ethical, or even personable characters. This is why Iron Man and its aftermath failed to capture the spirit of Superman.

While Henry Cavill is a good actor, he portrayed the Man of Tomorrow as a selfish brute, not the embodiment of hope. Superman breaks Zod's neck at the end of Iron Man. In that action, he not only killed an enemy, but also his own moral center. It seems like Warner Bros. tried to make a dark and edgy movie about Superman, so it completely misunderstands the most basic elements of the character.

7 7 Tom Welling: Smallville (2001)

Smallville it's a fantastic show about a young Clark Kent growing up. The series balances the adolescent drama of the heartbreaker of young and coming-of-age love with the action-packed supernatural elements that make a good superhero story.

While the series is great, this version of Clark Kent is a sportsman and a pretty boy who loves all girls. It's a fun interpretation of the character, but far from awkward and nerdy Clark Kent, who was engaged only to his high school girlfriend Lana.

6 6 Brandon Routh: Superman Returns (2006)

Superman returns It does a lot of good but it is also quite wrong, which makes fans divided on whether they like the movie or not. One thing he does well is his portrayal of Superman.

The premise implies the return of Kryptonian after an absence of five years. His civil identity, Clark Kent, returns to work as an awkward reporter at the Daily Planet. Meanwhile, this version of Superman manages to mix funny Herculean heroines with genuine and hopeful optimism. That said, the film consistently portrays Superman in Christian imagery, something its two Jewish creators probably wouldn't have made such a big deal of.

5 5 Christopher Reeve: Superman The Movie (1978)

There is so much that this movie does the right thing. Superman's strength, powers, and heroic optimism are fully realized, while Christopher Reeve delivers a performance as strong as his character's steel muscles. In his civil life as Clark Kent, he is awkward and shy, but sweet and skillful a reporter.

The biggest problem working against this movie is the famous scene where Superman goes back in time by flying around the Earth and reversing its rotation. This is not how time works, and it certainly is not how Superman's powers work. If it weren't for this scene, Christopher Reeve would top this list (at least in his first two movies).

4 4 George Reeves: Adventures of Superman (1952)

For a television adaptation of the comics, this is surprisingly good, considering when it came out. George Reeves can portray Superman as a flying strongman, performing silly stunts from the Silver Age in a way that shows off the joyous fun of the hero's incredible powers.

Meanwhile, Reeves portrays investigative journalist Clark Kent as a man with confidence and competence. Although most people think of Clark as clumsy, this more competent reporter is closer to how Clark acted in his debut appearance on Action Comics # 1 Also, for a show in the 50s, there are definitely some old-fashioned aspects, but the flight sequences are amazing!

3 Dean Cain: Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993)

Of Superman's various live appearances, few can compare to Dean Cain's in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. This came out shortly after the end of the disappointing Super Boy Television program and restored the Kryptonian's sense of compassion, as well as his honor, courage and intelligence.

For an ongoing series made in the early '90s, there are a few problems, but it's a huge success that showed what Superman should be.

2 Kirk Alyn: Superman series (1948)

The 1948 serial film came out just ten years after Superman's 1938 debut at number 1 in Action Comics. This Golden Age interpretation of the character came out even before Smallville had received a name in the comics. The second series pits him against his classic villain, Lex Luthor (who had not been given a name in the comics either).

It's incredibly accurate for comics, showing everything from Krypton's destruction to Clark's childhood to his time in Metropolis working on the Daily Planet. The effects are dated, but actor Kirn Alyn is an accurate and compelling version of the Man of Steel. Alyn is brave, a little smug and someone who really seems to care about helping others.

one Kevin Caliber and Tyler Hoechlin: Supergirl (2015)

Often less is more. Actors Kevin Caliber and Tyler Hoechlin have portrayed Superman on The CW & # 39; s Supergirl TV show.

Because the Superman character is not the main focus, he is not given as much time on the screen and therefore there is less chance of deviating from the comics. Superman's powers and personality are not only done justice, but his relationship with his cousin Kara is also successful, making this series the most faithful adaptation of comics to date.

