Every Time Sam Winchester Was Possessed

Being possessed by a paranormal villain is just a job hazard in Supernatural, but Sam Winchester seems to be absorbed more than most.

How many times has Sam Winchester been owned by another entity in the world of Supernatural? It is no secret that SupernaturalThe Winchester brothers risk their lives every day to save people and hunt things, and this occupation is as dangerous as it sounds. The Winchesters have more deaths combined than Sean Bean's resume, and have been subjected to the most unpleasant torture that hell has to offer. But one of the worst fates that can happen to a hunter is possession: being kidnapped by something evil and used as a weapon against those you love.

There is a disturbing variety of monsters capable of possession in Supernatural, with cute sitting demons and angels at the top of the list. Both Winchester brothers (and any hunter worth their rock salt) have tattoos designed to prevent demonic possession, and the symbol can also be worn as a pendant. Unfortunately, foes of the demonic and angelic variety seem to find a way to get into their hunter meat suits one way or another, but it's funny that one brother Winchester is way ahead of the other on the possession leader board. . Dean Winchester actor Jensen Ackles was delighted when Archangel Michael finally possessed his character in Season 13, claiming that his co-star, Jared Padalecki, had amused the entire possession. Here are the characters who have possessed Sam Winchester in Supernatural.

Meg Masters – As one of the first demons the Winchester brothers encountered, being entangled with Meg taught Sam and Dean a lot about the forces of hell, but some lessons had to be learned the hard way. With the help of Bobby Singer, the Winchesters exorcised Meg from their original ship, but the demon returned to Earth with a vengeance. Supernatural season 2, which possesses Sam and forces him to commit despicable acts. Over a period of days, Meg had Sam kill other hunters, capture Jo, and desperately tried to get the Winchesters to kill each other. After wreaking untold havoc, Meg Masters was forcibly ejected from Sam's body, but only by burning his arm with a poker to undo the spell.

Lucifer – After the Meg incident, Sam and Dean wisely decided to get their tattoos against possession, and while these would prove to be effective against their demon, they meant nothing to Archangel Lucifer. Sam Winchester had been groomed as Lucifer's ideal vessel since birth, and hell would freeze over before the devil wasted that effort. Lucifer possessed Sam towards the end of Supernatural season 5. As an angel, Lucifer needed Sam's permission, and this came tentatively after the Winchesters bet that Sam could dominate Lucifer and throw himself into the cage. Sam failed on the first try, and was inhabited by Lucifer for a brief time until a climactic showdown with Dean allowed Sam to reassert control and drag Lucifer and Michael into the cage.

Gadreel – You would think that after Meg and Lucifer, Dean would be wary of letting his brother be possessed a third time. Completing a series of magical tests designed to seal the gates of hell leaves Sam at the gate of death, and with limited options, Dean allows "Ezekiel" to possess his brother, believing that the angel was wounded in the fall of Metatron. and he needed his own place of recovery. Unlike previous possessions, "Ezekiel" remained inactive at Sam Winchester until he was discovered as the Gadreel impostor. Unsurprisingly, this led to tragedy as Gadreel used Sam's body to kill the Winchesters' friend and everyone's favorite prophet, Kevin Tran.

Crowley – Thanks to the annoying rules of consent of the ships of the angels, Dean could not forcefully expel Gadreel from his brother since Sam could now give his own permission. Instead, the Winchesters' demonic enemy, Crowley, offered to jump inside Sam and kick Gadreel out. The tactic worked to a large extent, as Sam was alerted and rescinded his permission, causing Gadreel to leave his host. Proving it wasn't a total Villain, Crowley voluntarily left Sam's body once the job was done.

The evil witch – Angels and demons do not have a monopoly on possession, apparently. In Supernatural Season 9 divisive "slumber party", the Winchesters accidentally release Dorothy and the wicked witch of the west from The Wizard of Oz. Possession of the witch does not follow standard rules. Instead, she simply touches her target and can then be a puppet, speak through them, and use them as soldiers. The witch really takes over both of them Winchester Brothers, and the spell is broken when Charlie manages to kill the villain with a shoe.

Supernatural Season 15 is currently on hiatus.

