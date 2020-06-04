Every Unlikely Possessed Object In The Movie Franchise

The franchise for the horror movie Amityville at one point left the infamous house, focusing on the everyday objects that The Devil owns.

The Amityville Horror The film franchise at one point left the infamous house, focusing on the everyday objects that The Devil owns. When a horror franchise goes on and on, it can be difficult to keep creative juices flowing through it. After all, how many times do fans want to see Jason Voorhees murder teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake? Well, that's a bad example, since the answer is as many times as possible. But not all fan bases are eager to consume the same material over and over again, so it's time to turn things around.

In the case of Amityville The franchise, which if you count the unofficial independent entries features as many movies as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, throwing new characters into the same demon-possessed house was becoming obsolete after three movies. So when the time came to produce the fourth installment, the decision was made to leave the house with the infamous windows behind, at least mostly.

Four of the next five Amityville The films would show characters threatened by the demonic powers of various possessed objects that were once inside the house at 112 Ocean Avenue. Rather than being obviously bad things like a goat-headed cane or ouija board, the possessed items were normal household items.

Amityville: every improbable possessed item in the franchise

In 1989 Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes, which was actually broadcast as a movie made for television on NBC, the object possessed by demonic forces is a lamp. Sure, it's a strange lamp, but still, it's a lamp, and it's a little hard to fear. Amusingly, the mere existence of the lamp is only possible due to Amityville 4 ignoring the end of Amityville 3, in which the house on Ocean Avenue was destroyed. The lamp mainly attacks by manipulating other electrically powered devices, but eventually starts doing whatever it wants, which makes little sense.

Skip the 1990s The Amityville Curse, which deviated from the cursed object formula, then comes Amityville 1992: it's about time. That caption is a lame pun, since the villain is a demon-possessed watch. Still, this movie is the best of the cursed item sub-series, as the clock can alter time in interesting ways, and the result is dumb enough to be a lot of fun. Next year Amityville: a new generation He focuses on a satanic mirror, which an artist brings to his apartment after it has been given by a homeless person, only to later realize that his murderous biological father once possessed it. At least this one has recognizable gender stars, like StepfatherTerry O & # 39; Quinn and An American werewolf in LondonDavid Naughton.

Finally, the cursed object Amityville the movies came to an end in the 1996s Amityville Dollhouse, which as one could imagine, presents an evil dollhouse. That sounds like a fun idea, but the actual movie is quite possibly the worst in the franchise, and alternatively it's either really stupid or terribly boring. Half of the scares don't even involve the dollhouse, as a zombie appears at one point, and there's even a gateway to Hell in the family fireplace. Hopefully someday one of these movies will be made, preferably about a haunted Alexa.

