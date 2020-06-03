Every Unmade Rob Zombie Project (& Why They Didn’t Happen)

Rob Zombie has been associated with many unrealized projects over the years, and the public can't help but ask questions about why they didn't happen.

Rob Zombie He has worked on numerous unrealized projects. According to the musician and the director, most of them remain a mystery to the public, which means that the actual number of unrealized Rob Zombie projects is much higher than has been confirmed. Fans of Zombie's work often wonder what these projects might have been like, and are forced to ask questions about why they didn't happen.

In a 2016 interview with Shudder, Rob Zombie explained that for every movie he actually produced, there was at least one other before that didn't happen. On Joe Rogan's podcast in 2019, Zombie said that for every movie he made, there were probably five that didn't work. By this latest estimate, there could be sixty Rob Zombie projects unfinished, as he has written, directed, or produced approximately twelve projects for film or television.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why do fans think Rob Zombie looks like Jason Momoa?

While every unsuccessful Rob Zombie project has a specific reason why it didn't happen, the main reason is the delicate interdependence of the elements of production. In addition to creative concerns, producers face challenges related to logistics, politics, financing, and time. If any piece of the puzzle is out of place or missing, it could end a project before it even starts.

The Raven: 2037

According to a 1997 Variety report, Rob Zombie wrote a script for a third installment of the The Raven film series, titled The Raven: 2037, which featured a new cast of characters. The film would have been his directorial debut. Although he never explained why the film did not happen, he said in the Shudder interview that it was better not to do it because he was not ready to do what he required at the time.

Tyrant-saur Rex

He worked for a long time on a project called Tyrant-saur Rex, which would have been an adaptation of his 2004 comic, The nail. Although the film was announced in 2008 and will be released in 2009, production never took place. According to a 2014 Bloody Disgusting article, the film was not made because the Weinstein Company thought it was too expensive.

Broad Street Bullies

Although Rob Zombie is now known as a horror icon, he has worked outside of the genre, where he directed an episode of CSI Miami, and had a voice cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy. For years he worked in Broad Street Bullies, a movie that would have been about the 1974. Philadelphia Flyers hockey team. He said the movie never happened because there had been trouble securing proper rights.

Related: All Charles Manson references in Rob Zombie movies

The Blob Remake

A second version of The drop (1958) was in process after the success of his Hallowe'en Movie (s. According to a 2009 Variety report, he said he wanted to develop a new creature for the movie, because he thought the original might seem too funny to today's audience. Although he did script development for the project, he ultimately did not interested him enough to continue.

Arched eyebrows

In Joe Rogan's interview, he said he once bought the film rights to Steve Stoliar Arched eyebrows, a book on the last years of Groucho Marx's life. The movie didn't happen because he couldn't get it started and he got into a fight with the producers. According to a 2015 article in Deadline, he was tasked with directing the film, which would have been his first book adaptation.

Manson family television series

According to a 2014 Variety report, he joined a television series about the Manson family. American Psycho The author, Brett Easton Ellis, was on board to write the script, and the series was to be a dramatized version of the actual events. A 2016 Dread Central article claimed the project fell apart when rival producer NBC approved the production of Aquarium, a series also loosely based on the Manson family.

C.H.U.D. And the legend of 13 graves

The waste list Rob Zombie projects don't include rumored projects like their remake of the 1984 sci-fi horror movie C.H.U.D., who said it was a joke in a 2007 interview with Rolling Stone. Nor does it include The legend of 13 graves, which, according to a 1999 MTV report, is likely to have become House of 1000 corpses.

Next: Another version of the horror movie Rob Zombie should direct

Every new scene in Terminator 2: Extended Judgment Day cut