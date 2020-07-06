Everyday words and phrases that have racist connotations

Many are so ingrained that Americans don't think twice about using them. But some of these terms are directly embedded in the nation's history with chattel slavery. Others now evoke racist notions about blacks.

"Words like & # 39; slave & # 39; and & # 39; master & # 39; are so embedded in our vocabulary and almost unconsciously speak to the history of racial slavery and racism in the United States," says Elizabeth Pryor, associate professor of history at Smith College.

Pryor suggests that people think in context that certain words may have and how using them could alienate others.

"Language works best when it puts so many people in communication with each other," she says. "If we know that by using a certain language we are disinvitating certain people from that conversation, the language is not doing its job."

Here are some familiar words and phrases you might want to consider removing from your vocabulary.

In real estate

Main bedrooms / bathrooms: A master bedroom generally refers to the largest bedroom in the house, often accompanied by a private bathroom.

Nationwide, 42% of current Zillow property listings use the term "master" in reference to a bedroom or bathroom.

The phrase "master bedroom" first appeared in the 1926 Sears catalog, according to the Trelora real estate blog. It was a feature of a $ 4,398 Dutch colonial house, the most expensive in the catalog, referring to a large second-floor room with a private bathroom.

Trelora notes that "master bedrooms" were more widely implemented in American homes after World War II, with the intention of giving working parents a private space within their own homes.

While it's unclear whether the term is based on American plantation slavery, it does evoke that story.

Now, because of its slavery-era connotations, some members of the real estate industry are now calling to withdraw the term "master."

The Houston Association of Real Estate Agents recently announced that it would replace "master" with "primary" to describe the bedrooms and bathrooms in its listings.

And the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), a group that includes associations, data companies and multiple listing services, told CNN that it is discussing its standards around the use of the term.

In computer technology

Master-slave: Technical engineers use these terms to describe software and hardware components in which one process or device controls another.

The terms have been around for decades, and have long raised concerns.

In 2014, the Drupal programming language replaced the terminology "master / slave" with "primary / replica". Django chose to use "leader / follower". Python, one of the world's most popular programming languages, dropped the terms in 2018.

And last week Twitter announced that it will remove "master," "slave," and "blacklist" from its code after two engineers lobbied for the use of a more inclusive programming language. The largest bank in the United States, JPMorgan Chase, says it is taking similar steps.

"Words matter," said a Twitter engineer of the move.

Blacklist / whitelist: In technology, a blacklist refers to a directory of specific items, such as email addresses, IP addresses, or URLs, that are blocked. A whitelist, by contrast, is made up of allowed elements.

Although the origins of these terms do not appear to be directly related to race, some argue that they reinforce the notions that black = bad and white = good.

Google's Chromium, an open source browser project, and Android's open source project have encouraged developers to use "blocklist" and "allowlist" instead.

And recently, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a federal agency that develops technology, metrics, and standards for everything from atomic clocks to computer chips, said it would stop using computer security terms with racist overtones. The agency said it would formally urge other organizations to also withdraw them.

In sports

The Masters Tournament: It is one of the four main tournaments on the PGA tour and is generally called simply "the Masters".

The name's history dates back to 1934, when the tournament was first held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Clifford Roberts, one of the co-founders, wanted to call the event the "Masters Tournament," according to the tournament website. But co-founder Bobby Jones rejected the idea out of concern that it was too "presumptuous."

Roberts finally got away with it in 1939. The name seems to have been a reference to golfers with great abilities, but its connotations have put it under scrutiny.

Deadspin sports journalist Rob Parker recently asked the tournament to change its name.

Parker argues that the name evokes slave masters in the southern United States, especially given the history of the golf course where it is held.

For decades, Augusta National Golf Club required that all caddies be black. He also banned black golfers from the Masters Tournament until 1975, when Lee Elders broke his color barrier.

Black members were not admitted to the club until 1990, and women were not admitted until 2012.

In the arts

Peanut Gallery: The phrase typically refers to the cheapest seats in a theater, and is used informally to describe critics or intruders.

When someone says "no comments from the peanut gallery," it implies that a certain group of commenters is loud or uninformed.

The term dates back to the vaudeville era of the late 19th century and referred to sections of the theater where blacks normally sat. Jeffrey Barg, who writes a language column for the Philadelphia Inquirer, recently noted that the first documented use of the "peanut gallery" appeared in the New Orleans Times-Picayune in 1867.

The term was consolidated in pop culture in the 1940s, when the radio show "Howdy Doody" used it to refer to its live audience of children. That name was also carried over to the television version of "Howdy Doody" in the 1950s.

In law

Grandfather in: This legal term generally refers to the "grandfather clause" adopted by seven southern states during the Reconstruction Age.

Under it, anyone who could vote before 1867 was exempt from the literacy tests, property requirements, and voting taxes necessary to vote. But black slaves were not released until 1865, when the 13th Amendment was passed, and they were not granted the right to vote until the 15th Amendment was passed in 1870.

The grandfather clause effectively excluded them from voting, a practice that continued until the 1960s, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Now, "exempted" means that a person or company is exempt from following new laws, but the "grandparent clause" in its original context deprived African Americans for decades.

In everyday speech

Cakewalk: It is what we call an easy victory, or something that is easily accomplished.

The cakewalk originated as a dance performed by black slaves on plantations before the Civil War. It was intended to be a mockery of the way whites danced, although plantation owners often interpreted the movements of slaves as unskillful attempts to be like them.

The owners held contests in which enslaved people competed for a cake. Later, the dance, and the idiomatic expression, were popularized through troubadour shows, characterized by a "high leg jump with a backward tilt of the head, shoulders and upper torso".

Lynch mob: The racist roots of the phrase are hidden from view. Although it has become a general term for an "unfair attack," lynch mobs originated as hordes of people, mostly white, who tortured and killed blacks, often hanging them, as a form of vigilante justice.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, American blacks could be lynched for talking to a white person or perceived as insubordinate. Since then, white Americans have co-opted the term to characterize what they feel is undue punishment.

President Donald Trump last October called his impeachment investigation "lynching," an interpretation of the word that does not fit the description of the Equal Justice Initiative, a group that fights against racism in the criminal justice system. In the organization's report, "Lynching in America," lynchings are defined as hangings that inflict terror and are generally motivated by racial motives.

Conceited: It is an epithet used by whites in the Jim Crow era to describe blacks who believed they were not showing enough deference to them.

However, it is much more malicious than synonymous with "arrogant". According to PBS's long "American Experience" series, many black men and women were lynched by white mobs for appearing too "optimistic."

"It was and still is an insulting way of describing a black person because it suggests they are 'too big for their pants' or that they are demonstrating a sense of dignity or autonomy that they are not supposed to possess," he said. Krystal Smalls, assistant professor. of Anthropology and Linguistics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The insult was frequently presented to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during the 44th President's two terms, generally by conservative opponents who claimed they were unaware of the racist origins of the word. And American and British journalists have used the term to describe Meghan Markle, who is biracial, after she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Blackball, black mark: Both terms imply irregularities. If you have a black mark, you have done something that people have against you. If you have been excluded, you have been prohibited from joining an organization because of something you have done.

The phrases did not originate in times of slavery, but the use of "black" to describe things that are wrong is unconsciously racialized, according to Douglas Longshore, a UCLA researcher who published a 1979 study on connotations of color and race.

"Black connotes evil and disgrace, while white connotes decency and purity," Longshore wrote. Those colors and their connotations, he added, "may well reinforce the social norms related to those groups" of people.

Sold downstream: While this phrase now refers to devastating betrayal, its story is more tense.

In the 19th century, black slaves were literally sold downstream. Slave traffickers traveled along the Mississippi River, selling slaves to plantation owners further south. They expected inhumane conditions and brutal work that often ended in death.

"Therefore, to be 'sold downstream' was to begin a life of crushing circumstances," according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia, a project of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi.

Americans can inadvertently evoke racism when they use phrases like this to exaggerate, said Jamaal Muwwakkil, a linguistics PhD candidate at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"It removes the weight of the reality of chattel slavery," he said. "You can, through hyperbole, dilute the association of (that word) to slavery."

But the association remains. And in 2020, people see these words in a new light.