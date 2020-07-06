Everyday words and phrases that have racist connotations

Many are so ingrained that Americans don't think twice about using them. But some of these terms are directly embedded in the nation's history with chattel slavery. Others now evoke racist notions about blacks.
"Words like & # 39; slave & # 39; and & # 39; master & # 39; are so embedded in our vocabulary and almost unconsciously speak to the history of racial slavery and racism in the United States," says Elizabeth Pryor, associate professor of history at Smith College.
Pryor suggests that people think in context that certain words may have and how using them could alienate others.
"Language works best when it puts so many people in communication with each other," she says. "If we know that by using a certain language we are disinvitating certain people from that conversation, the language is not doing its job."
Here are some familiar words and phrases you might want to consider removing from your vocabulary.
Contents
In real estate
Main bedrooms / bathrooms: A master bedroom generally refers to the largest bedroom in the house, often accompanied by a private bathroom.
Nationwide, 42% of current Zillow property listings use the term "master" in reference to a bedroom or bathroom.
Trelora notes that "master bedrooms" were more widely implemented in American homes after World War II, with the intention of giving working parents a private space within their own homes.
While it's unclear whether the term is based on American plantation slavery, it does evoke that story.
Now, because of its slavery-era connotations, some members of the real estate industry are now calling to withdraw the term "master."
And the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), a group that includes associations, data companies and multiple listing services, told CNN that it is discussing its standards around the use of the term.
In computer technology
Master-slave: Technical engineers use these terms to describe software and hardware components in which one process or device controls another.
The terms have been around for decades, and have long raised concerns.
"Words matter," said a Twitter engineer of the move.
Blacklist / whitelist: In technology, a blacklist refers to a directory of specific items, such as email addresses, IP addresses, or URLs, that are blocked. A whitelist, by contrast, is made up of allowed elements.
In sports
The Masters Tournament: It is one of the four main tournaments on the PGA tour and is generally called simply "the Masters".
Roberts finally got away with it in 1939. The name seems to have been a reference to golfers with great abilities, but its connotations have put it under scrutiny.
Parker argues that the name evokes slave masters in the southern United States, especially given the history of the golf course where it is held.
In the arts
Peanut Gallery: The phrase typically refers to the cheapest seats in a theater, and is used informally to describe critics or intruders.
The term was consolidated in pop culture in the 1940s, when the radio show "Howdy Doody" used it to refer to its live audience of children. That name was also carried over to the television version of "Howdy Doody" in the 1950s.
In law
Grandfather in: This legal term generally refers to the "grandfather clause" adopted by seven southern states during the Reconstruction Age.
Under it, anyone who could vote before 1867 was exempt from the literacy tests, property requirements, and voting taxes necessary to vote. But black slaves were not released until 1865, when the 13th Amendment was passed, and they were not granted the right to vote until the 15th Amendment was passed in 1870.
Now, "exempted" means that a person or company is exempt from following new laws, but the "grandparent clause" in its original context deprived African Americans for decades.
In everyday speech
Cakewalk: It is what we call an easy victory, or something that is easily accomplished.
Lynch mob: The racist roots of the phrase are hidden from view. Although it has become a general term for an "unfair attack," lynch mobs originated as hordes of people, mostly white, who tortured and killed blacks, often hanging them, as a form of vigilante justice.
In the 19th and 20th centuries, American blacks could be lynched for talking to a white person or perceived as insubordinate. Since then, white Americans have co-opted the term to characterize what they feel is undue punishment.
Conceited: It is an epithet used by whites in the Jim Crow era to describe blacks who believed they were not showing enough deference to them.
"It was and still is an insulting way of describing a black person because it suggests they are 'too big for their pants' or that they are demonstrating a sense of dignity or autonomy that they are not supposed to possess," he said. Krystal Smalls, assistant professor. of Anthropology and Linguistics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Blackball, black mark: Both terms imply irregularities. If you have a black mark, you have done something that people have against you. If you have been excluded, you have been prohibited from joining an organization because of something you have done.
"Black connotes evil and disgrace, while white connotes decency and purity," Longshore wrote. Those colors and their connotations, he added, "may well reinforce the social norms related to those groups" of people.
Sold downstream: While this phrase now refers to devastating betrayal, its story is more tense.
In the 19th century, black slaves were literally sold downstream. Slave traffickers traveled along the Mississippi River, selling slaves to plantation owners further south. They expected inhumane conditions and brutal work that often ended in death.
Americans can inadvertently evoke racism when they use phrases like this to exaggerate, said Jamaal Muwwakkil, a linguistics PhD candidate at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
"It removes the weight of the reality of chattel slavery," he said. "You can, through hyperbole, dilute the association of (that word) to slavery."
But the association remains. And in 2020, people see these words in a new light.
CNN's Anna Bahney contributed to this report.