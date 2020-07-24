Everyone who hates & # 39; Indian Matchmaking & # 39; they just prove their point

The television show, partly documentary and in reality, follows the efforts of Sima Taparia of Mumbai as she establishes clients around the world, often with families in tow, in arranged marriages. There's Aparna, who needs her future husband to know that Bolivia has salt flats; Vyasar, who carries a secret about his father trying to kill his third wife; and Pradhyuman, which makes elaborate recipes like peri-peri nuts with liquid nitrogen.

These single Indians are not like us. But Sima Auntie, as she is known, is in the business of getting them married anyway, guided by a "biodata" page of likes, dislikes, educational backgrounds, and a photo.

Sima Auntie is not the problem. We are the problem

I am afraid that the art of nuance and subtlety has been lost in criticism. They want a deeper discussion of the rampant colorism shown here (the word "fair" to refer to skin tone is used over and over, without second thought). They want recognition of the ingrained and intentional inbreeding that maintains Indian power structures, rooted in caste and wealth. They want mothers and mothers-in-law to stop meddling and apply unenforceable rules.

But this is us. Critics are not wrong, but their goal is. That the show was filmed before George Floyd died, but that it was released afterward, makes this reality even more poignant. Unilever announced last month that it will remove the word "fair" from its Fair & Lovely line of skin whitening products. The company now says it chooses to emphasize the "shine, even tone, clarity and radiance of the skin."

As Americans know very well, corporate policy is an issue; Changing the hearts and minds of family and society is much more difficult. Herein lies the genius of "Indian pairing". Perhaps an Oscar-nominated director like Smriti Mundhra knows exactly what she's doing; just watch your narrative rhythm, music selection, and cutting moments with adorable old couples. Their decisions are intentional and calculated and are intended to effect change. That is the role and power of the media. She is not redeeming the cavtaalier way that families perpetuate inequality and outdated thinking. She is exposing it.

The mirror is holding and it is impossible to look away.

Those who take offense at it often prove the point of "Indian Matchmaking". U.S make fun of aparna for his outgoing and demanding ways, as he says he does not hate someone, it is a successful date. However, even this criticism is fraught with the unattainable expectations we have of Indian women. His reference to the Bolivian salt flats, also punished as elitist, is among the few examples in the eight-part docuseries of a worldview beyond, say, a Texas ax-throwing club or a Mumbai nightclub . What you are looking for in a partner is intellectual compatibility. Do we not have that right?

The focus on the derivative manner and ancient customs of pairing in India, that distant country where arranged marriage rivals snake charmers in Western cliche depictions, should compel us to reconsider supposedly more modern practices. How to slide to the right.

Among Sima Auntie's revolutionary advice: focus on one party at a time. Don't move on until you have discarded it. I think about what a friend in New York City once called the "-er" problem in online dating. "There is always someone sexier, better, taller, richer," she said, exasperated and single in her 30s. She left New York City and quickly found love in a smaller pond.

It is all too easy to view Indian society as oppressive through the lens of arranged marriage and demand disruption, rather than challenging the entire institution, East or West, Love or Agreement, IRL or online.

In fact, there are quieter revolutions within "Indian Matchmaking", such as the number of divorced subjects or the products of divorce. Once taboo among Indian families, Sima Auntie explains the divorce with the proclamation: "Marriages break like cookies." She confidently assures clients that they will find matches.

Why? Because Sima Auntie is the ultimate businesswoman and her ability to change is a revolution in itself, representing the adaptation of chameleon-shaped Indians in a connected world. Faced with challenging and non-traditional candidates to place, she doesn't give up, instead turning to life coaches, astrologers, and matchmaking partners who might have more modern networks.

But why, critics rightly ask, were all parties straight? India repealed sodomy laws and decriminalized homosexuality two years ago.

Here, I have faith in the undercurrent of capitalism and globalization running through "Indian Matchmaking". After all this hype, there will surely be a second season. And surely Sima Auntie will find someone to help her organize same-sex couples, as long as she gets cut.