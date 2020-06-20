Everyone you meet uses Zoom. That was not always the plan for founder Eric Yuan.

The Zoom screen names of some cabinet secretaries were visible, you could see which platform the cabinet was running their computers on, and most obviously the meeting ID was visible for all to see.

The importance of the moment was not lost on the Zoom team.

"That was the big moment," Santi Subotovsky, Zoom's board member, told CNN Business.

Zoom became a hugely profitable business that sells software to companies that could seamlessly allow a venture capital firm to take virtual meetings from around the world or an executive to give all hands to a remote workforce. Boosting British cabinet meetings was never on the radar.

"Our company, which used to be 100% business-centric, is now driving the world. It is driving governments, education, social activities … And then, when the other shoe fell off, it is as if we need to prepare that's what "Subotovsky said.

Zoom was already entangled in controversy. Less than two weeks earlier, The New York Times had raised the "Zoombombing" flag, opening the door to an avalanche of scrutiny, from its Facebook data feed to the New York State Attorney General examining its data practices. .

But for Eric Yuan, the founder and CEO of Zoom for 50 years, it was the Johnson's tweet changed everything.

"This was our wake-up call," Yuan told CNN Business during a Zoom interview from his home in San José.

Yuan blames himself for not anticipating users wanting to share a screenshot of a meeting. For your business clients, sharing a screenshot of their board meeting would be unthinkable. But business customers were no longer his only concern. The world had become his client.

Within a week, Zoom released an update that would hide the meeting ID. But for Yuan and his team at Zoom, the damage had only just begun.

Yuan built Zoom to please his clients (using Zoom-speak he wanted to "bring happiness"), and for years that meant providing his business clients with a high-quality video conferencing platform that was easy to use. "No friction," as the company likes to say.

But during a global pandemic that has made Zoom an essential tool for schools, religious groups, weddings, and the cabinet of a G7 economy, Yuan is trying to figure out how to make Zoom something that should never have been.

Now, "Zoom is not just a business communication company, it is suddenly becoming an infrastructure company," Yuan said.

Since the pandemic, Yuan has had little time to enjoy his family's multiplying fortune ($ 8 billion at last count, according to Forbes). He refers to this moment as the most stressful weeks of his life, which now consists of three things: getting close, eating, and sleeping, and he's hardly been doing much of the last.

"I've had several sleepless nights," Yuan said in front of a virtual background with the words "WE CARE" floating over a heart-shaped land.

What is the question that keeps the CEO of the company, one that is now worth more than General Motors, at night?

Yuan takes a breath.

"How did we get here?"

Shandong to Silicon Valley

Yuan grew up in China's Shandong province in what he describes as a middle-class family. The son of geological engineers, Yuan was an average student who studied computer science, and after a period of work in Japan, he decided that he wanted to get to the center of technological innovation: Silicon Valley.

"I wanted to embrace that first wave of internet revolution," said Yuan.

Yuan applied for an H-1B visa to come to the United States, but was rejected. And then rejected again. And again. In what has now become part of its founder's tradition, Yuan applied eight times before being accepted into the United States.

Yuan entered Silicon Valley in 1997, during the first internet boom. Delivered by fast-growing companies like Netscape and Yahoo, which were revolutionizing the world's communications, Yuan wanted to enter the ground floor of a bustling startup. He found it at WebEx, a young company, which was in the top 20 hires, whose goal was to quickly take advantage of ever-increasing bandwidth capabilities in online meetings where you could share your desktop screen easily and inexpensively.

Yuan, who was 27 at the time of his arrival, joined the global WebEx workforce, a significant number of Chinese immigrants were recruited along with Yuan, but was hampered by his inability to speak English.

While he could understand the conversations around him, he says he couldn't participate. "I couldn't join a marketing or sales team," said Yuan. "I had to write code again."

Yuan's former colleagues associate Yuan's limited English (he still has a strong Chinese accent) with being repeatedly overlooked.

"I saw a lot of unconscious bias against Eric because he didn't look good, he didn't," says David Knight, former vice president of product management at WebEx. "We place a lot of importance on the way people communicate. We attribute their eloquence as intelligence."

While Yuan couldn't control how others understood his English, he focused on what he could control: his work.

"I knew two things about my father: keep working hard, be humble, and one day you will be fine," Yuan said.

The WebEx years

WebEx was founded by two immigrants: Subrah Iyar came from India and directed marketing and sales, while Min Zhu, a Chinese immigrant with an education at Stanford, was in charge of technical development. They both became mentors to Yuan. The early days of WebEx were similar to many new ventures in the Valley: a flat, fuzzy hierarchy that rewarded the long hours of loyal staff intent to change the world.

"We were very empty," said Ed Wong, a friend of Yuan's who worked as a product manager with him at WebEx.

Unlike other product-centric companies, WebEx sold itself as a cheap cloud-based "SaaS" (software-as-a-service) that only required you to download your product – no costly hardware purchases required.

"Their economy had to be different," Subrah Iyar explained to CNN Business. "The price for SaaS meant you didn't get too much money up front, you got it on a monthly basis."

That SaaS model put tremendous pressure on WebEx employees to continuously serve and respond to their customers' demands. Companies ran the risk of moving meetings and events online, and any disruption to that service was seen by the WebEx team as an existential threat.

"No one thinks of web conferencing as a mission critical. But when a meeting goes south and you have eight or ten executives on the call, it's a big deal," said Knight.

"If WebEx didn't work for five minutes, I'd spend the next month traveling and meeting customers, explaining why it happened and why it wouldn't happen again," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, who worked alongside Yuan as an engineer at WebEx. "If your service stops working, you will have to abandon it. People are going to move."

Yuan proved his worth to Iyar and Zhu, rising to lead the engineering team as the company's fortune grew.

First came the RuPaul Superbowl ad in 2000, then a successful IPO later that year. WebEx even received an unlikely boost after September 11. Amid the global panic, companies that didn't want their employees to fly unnecessarily instead turned to a service that could allow for cheap and easy virtual meetings. And because WebEx was created in the cloud, Yuan and his engineering team's software were able to scale and meet the growing demand.

After first submitting an offer from IBM, Iyar and the WebEx board decided to sell their company in 2007 to Cisco for $ 3.2 billion.

Yuan, who was so connected to WebEx that he referred to him as "his baby," was now employed by one of the world's largest technology companies.

From the start of rapid growth to a & # 39; rounding error & # 39;

Thanks to the acquisition of Cisco, Yuan became a rich man. But while some WebEx employees took their profits and broke up, wary of transitioning from a fast-growing startup to a Fortune 500 company, Yuan stayed on. He was still her baby after all.

"He was not ready to leave yet. He was very loyal," said David Knight, vice president of WebEx at the time of the acquisition. But, that loyalty was quickly tested.

"Almost immediately they started to drop everything we did," said Matt Sheppard, then a WebEx employee. "Eric was fired, along with the other WebEx leadership, as a kind of second-rate."

But still, Yuan stayed. "Every time I felt like leaving, I was excited," said Yuan, who worked at Cisco for four years.

The former WebEx employees who transitioned to Cisco describe a key philosophical difference in the way the two companies handle their customers. While WebEx's SaaS business model required them to serve their customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Cisco made billions by selling physical routers and switches.

"It's a completely different mindset," said Sankarlingam. "Cisco only sells the equipment. And after that it depends on your network … if a company's network goes down, no one is going to blame Cisco."

WebEx, once a fast-growing startup, was now a cog in a front-line giant. "We were a rounding error in the Cisco business," said Knight.

Yuan felt for the first time that he could not satisfy his clients. He says his WebEx customers were frustrated with the quality of the product. They wanted WebEx to work reliably and intuitively. And most of all, they wanted the video to run smoothly.

"He was sincere, almost naive, because he always cared about WebEx customers and because they weren't serving them," said Iyar, who Yuan often told him that he should never have sold the company.

Yuan confides to Iyar that he feels he is betraying the customer-obsessed ideals he learned at WebEx.

"He had the advantage, in hindsight, that that was the only thing he grew up with, right? In a sense, one of his strengths is that he's a purist of that model," Iyar said.

For Yuan, his time at Cisco proved invaluable: it transformed him from an engineer to an entrepreneur. Yuan's frustrations with Cisco "sparked flames in his fire that made him very competitive," Sheppard said. Zoom's founding "was purely a reaction to not being heard."

A Cisco spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement that the acquisition of WebEx was "very important to us and changed the way the world works. We thank Eric for his time at Cisco."

Foundation Zoom

Yuan left Cisco in 2011, along with some 40 China-based WebEx engineers. Initial funding for his new company came from his acquaintances and former colleagues, including Subrah Iyar. "If you told me you were sending a person to Mars, you would have invested money," recalls Iyar. With funds and personnel, Yuan could launch her new baby: Zoom.

The launch was simple. Build a better WebEx.

"He didn't try to revolutionize it. He just did it better, cheaper and higher quality, simpler and more video-focused," said Knight, who left WebEx shortly before Yuan.

Yuan's plan to capture the WebEx business market was based on first building the Zoom video. It would be cloud based, it would run on Mac and PC, iPhone and Android, and it could make it work without downloading any software in your browser.

But above all, Yuan wanted to make his clients happy.

"I wanted to join a company where I woke up every morning and felt happy: I wanted to create a better solution to bring happiness to WebEx customers," said Yuan. "That's."

AT&T, which owns CNN's parent company WarnerMedia, offers commercial customers Cisco's WebEx collaboration software, which competes with Zoom.

& # 39; The Holy Grail & # 39;

It turns out that what makes video conferencing customers happy are the things they don't have to think about. No one wants to download an app or sign up for an account if they don't need to. They just want the thing to work.

But ask any engineer and they will tell you that making a simple product is never simple.

"You have to put a lot of discipline into the product," a former WebEx veteran who now works alongside Yuan at Zoom as Product Director told CNN Business Oded.

Just as WebEx created a state-of-the-art screen sharing platform out of the new bandwidth enabled by the DSL and T1 lines of the 1990s, Zoom would be built on advanced data networks capable of streaming HD video. . "Video was not possible in the 2000s because bandwidth was not there," said Iyer. "That was changing."

In a Zoom call, each user can upload more than two streams (one for video and one for screen sharing) to a cloud server that then compresses each stream, adjusts the output for each bandwidth and CPU capacity computer or phone, and send them back, with the lowest possible latency. Multiply that by up to 100 users, and the problem becomes exponentially more complicated.

"You don't know what you don't see, you just experience the end result," said Iyar.

"Everyone thinks that video conferencing is easy and it turns out that technology is really difficult to do," says Knight. "You don't control the network, you don't control the ISP, you don't control if someone turns on the microwave and interferes with WiFi."

While figuring out how to make scalable video calls was a daunting challenge, for the Yuan Zoom team, it was only half the battle. They also had to make Zoom not friction enough for anyone to use it. So easy that it makes your customers happy.

Zoom could work in any browser. You would not need to adjust your firewall settings. And unlike WebEx meetings, with their difficult to remember pins and meeting IDs, Zoom would be accessible with a simple link.

"Getting rid of user friction … in the tech world, it's kind of a holy grail," said Beth Kindig, technology analyst at beth.technology.

Zoom stretches

Yuan's new baby was working.

Yuan's plan for Zoom was to steal from WebEx customers. To attract new users, Zoom began offering a freemium version of its product. Meetings of less than 40 minutes with up to 100 users would be free to use. Yuan's bet was that as more users tried Zoom, companies would see that it worked better than WebEx and would end up paying to switch to their new product.

Zoom's freemium model gave it an entry into a crowded market where its competition was some of the world's largest companies. Of course, there was Cisco's WebEx, but Zoom was also against Microsoft and Google. But while the companies may have entered into agreements with WebEx, Zoom's freemium accounts meant that employees of those companies could only use Zoom.

"They all had Cisco WebEx, or they had Microsoft Suites," said Kindig. "But everyone used Zoom because it was so easy to send that link."

Live from Zoom, it's & # 39; Saturday Night Live!

Zoom was winning.

Yuan's freemium strategy worked, and tech companies, fascinated by Zoom's simplicity and efficiency, subscribed to Zoom's premium subscriptions. Within a few years, Zoom became the leader in the video conferencing market, and after a successful 2019 IPO, Yuan became a billionaire multiple times. Yuan's baby had grown up.

But a funny thing happened on the way to dominating the B2B remote video conferencing market: A global pandemic made Zoom a household name.

With the world closing in a matter of weeks, every institution, every school, every university, every family now desperately needs a way to communicate.

"You don't pandemic with the video conferencing solution you would like to have. You pandemic with the video conferencing solution you have," said Bill Marczak, a researcher at the Citizen Lab.

During a mind-blowing month of coronavirus-fueled growth, according to Zoom, its traffic has increased 3,000% since December, Zoom unexpectedly joined Google, Kleenex, and Band-Aid in the sacred brand pantheon of their eponyms. "Are you Zoom free?" a phrase that would have been incomprehensible to the vast majority of us a couple of months ago, became an invitation to grandparents understood

And during an unprecedented surge in traffic, Zoom's cloud network, built on AWS and Oracle, expanded to meet overwhelming demand.

Yuan's obsessions, his focus on video, on ease of use, on building a scalable architecture, paid off, and amid a global crater market, Zoom's shares increased more than 200%.

But as Zoom moved from IT departments to "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and 10 Downing Street, security researchers began investigating this ubiquitous new company.

Was this product easy enough for anyone to use really safe for any of us?

& # 39; Speed ​​at the expense of everything else & # 39;

The blows came quickly.

First it was "Zoombombing". Next, Zoom's encryption was found to be inadequate and its data was found to be routed through Chinese servers. Its privacy policy was disarmed.

Lawsuits were filed, New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter asking if the company "is taking appropriate steps to ensure the privacy and safety of users," and institutions like NASA, city schools in New York and SpaceX banned their employees from using Zoom.

Zoom says the problems stem from its overnight transformation into an infrastructure company for the world. Previously, Zoom had expected its business customer base to have security equipment that allowed for best practices, such as enabling passwords by default. Yuan wrote a blog stating that servers located in China were an accident due to increased traffic, and that Zoom's data would not be sent through them again.

"(Yuan) realized that it had to be the IT department, the compliance department of the world, and I don't think it's registered," said Yuan's former mentor Iyar.

Zoom acted quickly, quickly patching discovered security vulnerabilities, buying Keybase, an encryption startup, instituting a 90-day product freeze, and hiring Alex Stamos, former head of security at Facebook, and Lea Kissner, former world technology leader. privacy at Google to strengthen your security team. Since then, it has reached an agreement with Attorney General James, and New York City public schools now allow its use.

When you start examining Zoom security vulnerabilities, a topic comes up.

"Many of the security issues we saw appear to be the result of choosing that privileged user experience over security," said Marczak, who was part of the Citizen Lab team that discovered security vulnerabilities at Zoom. "You get this clear pattern where it appears there were vulnerabilities caused by decisions made to increase speed at the expense of everything else."

Marczak helped uncover a vulnerability in Zoom's "waiting room". The waiting room is the first step in a password-protected meeting, where the host can choose to let people in. Marczak and colleague John Scott-Railton discovered that Zoom was sending an encrypted transmission of the meeting to those who had not yet been accepted. A savvy user could get that data and spy on the meeting, "presumably so that when they admit it, the video will be displayed instantly," explains Marczak.

Or take the photo of Boris Johnson.

Having the meeting ID visible in the upper left corner of the screen was an intentional choice so Zoom customers didn't have to search the menus to find a meeting ID. "We wanted it to be easier for the end user to allow others to join," Yuan said. But having a visible meeting ID meant that a screenshot posted on social media would allow anyone to enter the ID and join (assuming the meeting was not password protected). "Do we think about privacy? No, that's the problem," Yuan said.

& # 39; Your product worked so well that it broke & # 39;

Zoom's security and privacy concerns aren't Yuan's only concerns.

After news that Facebook is entering the video conferencing game, Zoom's shares fell 12%, which was immediately after the news that Verizon was buying BlueJeans, Zoom's rival.

Zoom's long-standing ties to China are also becoming an increasing responsibility. The company has used Chinese developers since its inception, its R&D department in China has more than 700 employees, a practice that Zoom warned about in its annual report "could expose us to market scrutiny regarding the integrity of our solution or the data security features. " In April, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi mistakenly referred to Zoom as a "Chinese entity" while rejecting the idea of ​​a Zoom-enabled remote session of Congress. (Zoom is a United States-based company, based in San José.)

Yuan admitted to CNN that as tensions between China and the United States mount, Zoom may have to adjust its long-standing ties to China, suggesting Denver, Ohio or Virginia as possible sites for a relocated Zoom R&D center. . "If things get worse, we have a plan," said Yuan.

Meanwhile, Zoom's security has remained a controversial topic among security researchers.

"Zoom is malware," reads a headline, while a trio of security researchers published "Zoom is not malware," which offers a series of steps to strengthen the security of the average user.

And while Zoom's ongoing public attack is ongoing, it could end up helping them in the long run.

"I think a lot of CEOs probably envy their position," said Kindig. "Your product worked so well that it broke."

"Thank you Zoom for listening," wrote Doc Searls, a technology journalist who had been very critical of Zoom's privacy policies. "At least in public, they are taking all the right steps," echoed Marczak.

Yuan says the scrutiny Zoom received has been a blessing in disguise, allowing him to enhance his company in ways he could never have imagined otherwise. Now he dedicates his whole day only to security and privacy issues. "The harshest criticism may be the best words you hear," Yuan muses.

Even in response to Nancy Pelosi mistakenly describing Zoom as a "Chinese entity," Yuan blames himself.

"If the world misunderstands us, then I don't blame others, it's our problem … We are a very proud American company. The company is a Nasdaq public company, based in San Jose. I am a Chinese American. I really I think … as long as you do the right thing, sooner or later they will know … just be patient. "

"In ten or twenty years, when people write the Covid-19 story, I want them to write that Zoom did the right thing for the world," said Yuan.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Zhu was still with WebEx when it was sold to Cisco.