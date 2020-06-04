Everything Jaws Gets Wrong About Sharks

Jaws' depiction of sharks is the most famous in pop culture, but in reality, almost everything the big target does in the movie is inaccurate.

The representation of sharks in Jaws It is the most famous pop culture, but in reality, almost everything that makes the big target in the film is inaccurate. Since the enormous success of JawsSharks have continually played the monster role in the movies, and it's not hard to see why. Elegant and powerful predators, sharks are amazing and terrifying creatures to watch work on, as can be seen in any nature documentary involving them. Especially the bigger types of sharks, like the great whites.

Sometimes they are taken seriously, as in Open water or The shoals, and sometimes they play to laugh, as in Sharknado or Sharktopus. Either way, shark movies don't seem to come out anytime soon. Unfortunately, the plethora of movies about killer sharks has not helped the animal's real-life reputation. Many species of sharks are endangered in real life, and some are on the verge of total extinction. Those who fear sharks may be inclined to encourage that prospect, but like any other native animal, sharks play a vital role in their ecosystem.

The fact that sharks are endangered is almost entirely due to human activities, and the perception that most people have of them as villains does not help. Unfortunately, this perception started primarily with Jaws, both the Steven Spielberg film and the Peter Benchley novel that spawned it.

Everything Jaws is Wrong About Sharks

Just to be clear, Jaws it hardly gets anything right about the sharks' behavior, and that doesn't even include the aftermath. No, Jaws: RevengeThe shark that roars like a lion is not based on reality. For one thing, sharks rarely attack people, much less are they responsible for multiple attacks in the same ocean area. Also, shark attacks rarely end in the person who is actually eating, as they are usually bitten and then spit out, or simply bitten and completely escape. Most sharks want nothing to do with people, and for good reason, as sharks end up being killed by humans far more often than the other way around, with sharks often caught by fishermen, cutting themselves fins and then thrown into the sea. To die.

Further, Jaws includes a conversation between Hooper and Quint that refers to an ancient theory, now highly discredited, about a lone "rogue shark" who somehow developed a taste for human flesh who will then, in turn, actively hunt humans in the same area. In reality, most sharks travel alone naturally, and again, they rarely bother with humans. There are much easier meals for a shark to obtain. Further, Jaws It also has some other oddly wrong shark data, at one point stating that sharks can live thousands of years, when the lifespan of a great white is probably closer to 60 years. Furthermore, even a large large target could not dive with multiple heavy barrels attached to it. Jaws It's a great movie, but educational on sharks is definitely not.

