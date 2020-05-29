Everything new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney + this weekend

It is the weekend! And you know what that means, especially on these closed days … It's time to watch hours of content on your preferred streaming service. If you're looking for something new to watch in the coming days, read on as we've got you covered with a list of all the new movies and TV shows hitting the main streaming sites this weekend, namely Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Showtime and Starz.

The highlight of all these new releases has to be Space force, the new satirical comedy series in the workplace that marks a meeting for The office creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. Netflix users are already stuck today and love it, but if you still haven't found the time, be sure to do it this weekend. Elsewhere, there's the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and a new The Simpsons short film with Maggie.

See below for the full list:

Space force – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody feed Phil: Season 3 – DOCUMENTAL NETFLIX MAY 31

Danc free from high ropes Disney + May 29

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 5

It's a dog's life with Bill Farmer – Episode 3

Being our chef – Episode 10

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 30

A day in Disney – Episode 26

Maggie Simpson in "The Longest Kindergarten"

Gabby Duran and the Unstable – Season 1

Mickey and the seal

the Evermoor Chronicles – Stations 1-2

The Moon-Spinners

Violet – Season 2

Hulu May 29

Ramy: Full Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020) Main video May 29

The vast of the night – Amazon Original Movie (2020) HBO, Showtime and Starz May 29

Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son (Premiere) – Showtime May 30

Lucy in heaven (2019) – HBO MAY 31

I know this is true (New episode) – HBO

Unsafe (New episode) – HBO

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (New episode) – Showtime

Hightown (New Episode) – Starz

Lifetime (New Episode) – Starz

Western horizons (1952) – Starz

Of course, the biggest news on the streaming front this week is the launch of a whole new platform in the form of HBO Max. As it was only released a few days ago, no new content will be added this weekend, but there is a huge amount of movies and programming waiting for you there, from the Warner Bros. catalog, which includes, among others, DC, Harry Potter. Lord of the Rings, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty and Turner Classic Movies. Not to mention, there are also popular licensed titles, like Doctor who and the works of Studio Ghibli.

If you are planning ahead, check out our guide to everything to come Netflix this June