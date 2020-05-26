Everything new on Netflix this week

May has been a solid month for Netflix in terms of film and television releases. Season 2 of Dead to me has proven to be highly successful, The lovebirds has caused quite a stir, and many classic movies like the one Return to the future trilogy and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory They have been lovely additions. But it gets even better, as Netflix has saved some of its most anticipated content for the end of the month.

This week started with a bang thanks to the May 25 addition of a movie that changed the way the world viewed comedian Adam Sandler. Uncut Gems is an exciting 2019 crime thriller starring everyone's favorite goofball except for this comeback, he doesn't like laughs. Instead, this tense story shows Sandler playing Howard Ratner, a gambling addict who has to do everything possible to pay off some very serious debts. Uncut Gems He sits 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and Sandler won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, so you don't want to miss out.

Meanwhile if you're tired of looking The office From start to finish on replay, show writer Greg Daniels has joined forces with Steve Carell again to produce the first season of Space force. This comedy series sees Carell play General Mark Naird, who must join a group of others to establish a new branch of the United States Armed Forces called, you guessed it, Space Force. It falls on May 29, although it is recommended to moderate your expectations, as the first reports seem to indicate that it does not live up to the standards we expect from Daniels and Carell.

Here's the full list of everything that's coming this week:

Dorohedoro

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Hunch

Ne Zha

Northern Standard: Family Vacation

Somebody feed Phil (season 3)

Space force

Uncut Gems

Whether you are looking for laughter or drama, there is plenty to dive into in the coming days. However, if you don't see what you like, you can always click here to see everything coming to Netflix next month.