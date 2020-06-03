Everything That Happened to Hannibal After the Movie

Most people know Dr. Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs, but he got up to continue gruesome adventures after the movie ended.

Most people know Dr. Hannibal Lecter from The silence of the lambs, but got up to continue gruesome adventures after the movie ended. While those who regularly consume novels were already familiar with Hannibal from Thomas Harris' books in 1991, it was The silence of the lambs film that featured the devilishly sophisticated cannibalistic serial killer to the masses. Played by Anthony Hopkins, Hannibal quickly became an iconic figure in pop culture, earning the veteran actor an Oscar and cementing him as a household name.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, and with great performances by Hopkins, Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, Scott Glenn as Jack Crawford and more, The silence of the lambs It is deservedly considered one of the best movies ever made. While some try to hijack it in the "psychological thriller" category, seemingly removed from the horror label, it is certainly a horror movie. After all, if a movie containing two serial killers, multiple corpses, graphic killings, costumes made of human flesh, and part of a bitten person's face isn't horror, then what is it?

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: All Hannibal Lecter Movies Ranked, From Worst To Best

While The silence of the lambs It ended with Hannibal Lecter escaping custody and fleeing from the USA. In the US, it was by no means the end of his story, either on screen or in print. This is what happened to him after the credits.

Silence of the Lambs: What Happened to Hannibal After the Movie

The only Hannibal Lecter story to unfold later The silence of the lambs so far is Hannibalfirst a Thomas Harris novel in 1999, and then a film adaptation in 2001. The book and its mostly filmed counterpart share the same plot, with things diverging mainly near the end.

In the film, which probably more people are familiar with, Clarice mingles with an attempt by wealthy child molester Mason Verger to get revenge on Hannibal after the not-so-good doctor manipulates him to horribly mutilate himself. In the end, Verger is killed, and Hannibal escapes with Clarice. He forces Clarice to watch as she cooks and eats the brain of her FBI superior, and when she later tries to stop him in handcuffs as he kisses her, Hannibal escapes by injuring himself in his own hand, and is then shown flying in an airplane.

At Hannibal book, things get weird. Very, very rare. After Hannibal takes Clarice from Mason Verger's house, who is killed in the book by her sister Margot, she tries to brainwash him into believing that she is his dead sister Mischa. It doesn't work, since Clarice is too stubborn to convince herself. However, she gives in to the ever-apparent sexual tension between them, first sharing the brain of her FBI chief Paul Krendler with Hannibal, and then having sex with her former nemesis. The two then fled to Argentina. This ending is the reason why many fans choose to dismiss the Hannibal book, feeling that Clarice and Hannibal becoming lovers is very out of place for both of them.

More: Why didn't Jodie Foster play Clarice in Hannibal?

Every new scene in Terminator 2: Extended Judgment Day cut