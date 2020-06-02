Everything That Went Wrong With Quantum of Solace

What went wrong with James Bond& # 39; s Quantum of Solace? As the introduction of a new Bond progresses, Daniel Craig's debut in Royal Casino It had almost everything. 007 was on shaky ground after the dull disappointment of Tone's Die another day and Craig's arrival marked a welcome change in direction: a darker Bond, a modern aesthetic, and a stronger story. Financially and critically, Bond returned better than ever, the wheels of his Aston Martin screeched in the new millennium, and fans couldn't wait to see where Craig's story was going.

Unfortunately, where Bond went next was not worth waiting for. Written by the same team as Royal Casino but with Marc Forster directing instead of Martin Campbell, Quantum of Solace it features Olga Kurylenko, Mathieu Amalric and Gemma Arterton alongside regular Bond suspects Judi Dench as M and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. While the 2008 effort performed fairly well at the box office (although not as well as Royal Casino), The initial buzz and excitement around Daniel Craig's reborn bond was greatly muted by Quantum of Solace. That momentum would be restored by Skyfall a few years later, but Craig's second 007 adventure is still a stain on his license.

Quantum of SolaceThe problems were a mix of events outside of production control and changes in franchise direction that did not go as expected. Here's why the Royal Casino the sequel is often considered the "second difficult album" of Daniel Craig's career 007.

Quantum Of Solace Didn't Have A Complete Story Ready

The spine of Quantum of SolaceThe mediocre reception is not entirely the fault of the film. The production had the misfortune to directly coincide with the 2007 Writers Guild strike, and despite the fact that an initial script had almost been completed, Forster was unable to make any subsequent changes or rewrites, at least without using actual writers. Quantum of Solace he was forced to start filming with a script that was uncompromising and unpolished, and that chaos behind the scenes says on the finished product. Daniel Craig previously admitted that the absence of professional writers had left himself and Forster reworking the story between takes, a situation he acknowledges was far from ideal. Interestingly, the actor also admits that before being Frankenstein-ed on the go, Quantum of Solace was much less a direct sequel to Royal Casino. The direct continuation between those two films ruffled the feathers when Quantum of Solace It hit theaters, and it seems that the writers' strike was responsible for this controversial direction.

Leaving aside the sequel elements, Quantum of SolaceThe plot suffered other various injuries from the writers' strike. The story of green terrorism lacks the strength and gravity of the usual Bond villain schemes, and despite a faster runtime, the narrative feels much more crowded and indirect compared to Royal Casino. These are problems that a proper script retouch could have addressed, if that option had been available. As is, it is evident where Quantum of Solace Try to make up for her undercooked script and one-dimensional characters with free action sequences. The sizzling dialogue and verbal confrontations James Bond is famous for being tragically absent and while Quantum of Solace She does well to continue avoiding the tired stereotypes of Bond girls with Camille Montes de Kurylenko, the film also avoids giving her a suitable character.

Many of these shortcomings can be attributed to the writers' strike, at least in part, and while Quantum of Solace It was probably never going to be a classic, it could have been remembered more fondly with a little extra meat on the bone.

Quantum of Solace was a revenge movie first

Quantum of Solace It's fundamentally a revenge movie, and this turned out to be a generally unpopular direction among fans. In a break from tradition, Craig's second film begins immediately after Royal CasinoAs 007 tries to uncover the secrets behind Vesper Lynd and the mysterious organization he was working for, he finds time to avenge his death. This creates a major disconnect through which Quantum of SolaceHistory and characterization are essentially Casino Royale: Part IIBut the film is stylistically and thematically different from its predecessor, creating an awkward mix of new and new ideas. The opening action sequence, for example, begins a few moments later. Royal CasinoBut he immediately uses a new disorienting style of camera shake filming and frantic editing.

Lynd's murder motivates Bond in everything Quantum of Solace And there certainly is potential to address the emotional impact of Craig's character in losing a loved one in multiple movies. Definitely, Quantum of Solace It would have been worse not to have addressed Lynd's death. But while the ghost of Royal CasinoThe watery climax could have become a fascinating ongoing character arc for Daniel Craig's Bond, Quantum of Solace It went too far by linking Lynd to Dominic Greene, Quantum, and the film's broader storyline, a decision that took Bond far from his roots. Compare this to when Blofeld killed Bond's new wife in In Her Majesty's Secret Service. The Tracking (1971 & # 39; s Diamonds are forever) allows Bond to take revenge before quickly moving on to a whole new story.

Royal Casino it undoubtedly brought Bond into the modern era, but it largely maintained the aspects that made 007 unique. Quantum of Solace as a revenge story, that Bond DNA is lost. There's a greater emphasis on violence, as Craig's James Bond becomes more of a generic action hero, battling through villains to defeat the big boss and avenge Lynd, but notable for his absence is the charm, the wit and Bond's occasional subtlety. The emphasis on revenge is exacerbated by Bond's distinct lack of satisfaction once the mission is complete. Yes, those seeking revenge must dig two graves and all, but the ending risks being depressing without any emotional benefit to the story itself. Quantum of Solace.

Marc Forster has admitted not being a James Bond fan out Royal Casino and this perhaps explains why the version of 007 seen in Quantum of Solace it is even more of a departure from the original roster than Daniel Craig already was.

James Bond tried to replace the spectrum too quickly

Quantum of Solace You make a crucial mistake regarding your supervillain setup. Royal Casino He had already hinted at the presence of a grim clique of Bond villains, and fans were eagerly awaiting the arrival of SPECTER and Blofeld. Unfortunately, SPECTER as a shell organization had long been the subject of copyright disputes, with Ian Fleming and a writer he worked with. ThunderballKevin McClory, both claiming to have had the SPECTER idea. These problems have affected the presence of SPECTER in the James Bond movies, with Eon able to come to terms with McClory on some occasions, but not others. When Daniel Craig first dressed, SPECTER was firmly off the table, meaning Quantum was invented as his narrative replacement. However, the estate of Eon and McClory reached another agreement in 2013, which allowed the introduction of SPECTER in the modern James Bond films.

As a result, Quantum had to re-integrate into SPECTER mythology and this leaves Quantum of Solace feeling outdated, unnecessary, and looking a bit silly for spending so much time creating an organization that ultimately didn't matter. However, fans generally agreed to ignore Quantum in favor of SPECTER, probably because Quantum of SolaceThe organization setup was not as effective as it should have been. The Quantum incorporation feels like a parachute as a means to rework existing plots and characters to serve a bigger story, and the result is more artificial than natural. Quantum of Solace it's not all to blame here Spectrum He was accused of doing the exact same thing with his own villain team. Probably not a coincidence that the most popular Daniel Craig Link Films (Royal Casino and Skyfall) were less dependent on the interconnected idea of ​​supervillain organization.

Dominic Greene was not a convincing villain

Mathieu Amalric's Dominic Greene was an intentional departure from Bond's standard villain tropes, but what? Quantum of Solace He doesn't realize that Bond villains, for many similarities they may share, are recognized as some of the most memorable baddies in film history. Greene's plan to take Bolivia's de facto leadership by monopolizing the country's water supply is already feeling a bit small compared to previous evil master plans (of course, it's not an offense to our Bolivian readers) and that could be a symptom of how Quantum of Solace I take Royal CasinoRealistic focus even more. But Greene isn't exactly selling to an audience of future Bond fans.

It is one thing to "punish oneself" (lose facial deformities and hatches in shark tanks, etc.) but Greene is the villain in Quantum of Solace purely because of the circumstances, not because it is particularly formidable. Fooling a suspiciously gullible military general does not James Bond villain do. Royal CasinoLe Chiffre has the good decency to exude the aura of a classic 007 adversary in the era of Daniel Craig's ridiculous nonsense, but Dominic Greene sounds like the name of a door-to-door insurance salesman and shows just a little more threat. Between the forgettable villain and the unambitious plot for the world … err … Bolivian domination, there is a real feeling that Quantum of Solace It is an intermediate step for Bond in both the story and his film series, simply a means to the end of avenging Vesper.

