Everything To Remember About Heather Young In Season 1

Netflix reality series Sell ​​Sunset Take an inside look at a group of super successful real estate agents working in the ruthless Los Angeles real estate market. One of the most talked about agents is Heather Rae Young, who has received much praise for her genuine on-camera personality. Before watching season 2, let's look at what happened to Heather in the first season.

The blonde bombshell presents herself as someone who has many international connections and claims that contacts are crucial to a successful career in the real estate industry. Heather obtained her real estate license when she was just 27 years old and sold the first house just a few months later. Of all the agents, he looked happier with the entry of a new competition, Chrishell Stause. She did not initiate any drama or fight, but had a small fight with Christine Quinn, who did not seem to like her for various suspicious reasons.

She was in love with a hockey player during Season 1 and was trying to keep up with her long distance relationship as she is in Los Angeles, and her boyfriend played professionally in Slovakia. Many viewers watched her go out and enter airports frequently, and once we even saw her ex-boyfriend Nick (on her phone while making a video call). She mentions during an episode that he was 7 years her junior and that he lived in California when they met. After some research, we discovered that this description perfectly matches Nick Ebert, 24.

However, this relationship interfered with his professional life and he made some unprofitable decisions that obviously were not going well for his boss. Things got worse when one of his clients failed to show up for a major scheduled meeting with the $ 40 million home builder and Jason. Throughout the season, she seemed a little worried and didn't have as much on-screen presence as the rest of the girls.

Still, in Season 2, many viewers will find her a little more optimistic and will successfully manage her personal and professional life. She moved out of her hockey player boyfriend and found a new boy named Tarek El Moussa, whom HGTV fans might know as the star of Flip or flip. Not only is he a television star, but he is very well established and extremely popular in the industry. He is 38 years old with two children with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead. For a change, he will also get along very well with a slightly complicated person like Christine Quinn. That is a significant change! It is not like this?

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

