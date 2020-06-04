Everything To Remember About Maya Vander From Season 1

Maya Vander is the show's most genuine personality, who only talks about business and stays away from any drama.

Definitely Sell ​​Sunset The Maya Vander star has become a fan favorite. Her genuine, drama-free personality has become super popular after the first season's release. So let's do a quick recap to refresh our memories.

Maya Vander is a 32-year-old married real estate agent working in the real estate market. She grew up in Israel and then moved to various places like the Netherlands, Spain and Singapore before finally settling in Los Angeles in 2002. During the first season, Maya revealed that she was trying to be a mother for a time, but sadly had two miscarriages. Fortunately, she became pregnant again and told newcomer Chrishell Stause about this great news and asked to keep it a secret. But, the rookie accidentally revealed this news during a meeting.

So the mother (who will be) decided to take a gender reveal cake to a pool party, and it was revealed that she was having a child. Fast forward nine months, Maya gave birth to a beautiful baby and named him Aiden. He is also related to another real estate agent, Heather Young, as they have both been privy to their long distance relationship. Maya frequently travels to Miami to visit her husband, who works in the financial center of the city. I used to live in Los Angeles; however, due to work commitments, he had to move to the new city. Since then, Maya has handled her personal and professional lives with such grace. Look at the family photo he posted:

It was interesting to see one of her clients hit her even though she told him she was happily married. Maya unknowingly had a date with a buyer who was simply interested in flirting with her. While talking to her coworkers, she decided not to go out with clients for dinner or happy hours. Instead, she always went out to lunch with them, which is a much safer option.

In the next season, we will see the mother of two children focusing on her career and also learning the process of changing houses from the construction stage. We will see her visiting different places with her boss, Jason, who will help her acquire knowledge. Recently, she has been blessed with a second baby, a daughter named Elle Madison. She thinks her family is complete now! Well, it would be a challenge for her to have two children, a job, and a distance relationship with her husband. Hopefully it stays strong!

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

