Everything we know about Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Netflix movie

Zack Snyder sure has kept himself busy, with his highly publicized cut of League of Justice coming to HBO Max. But he is also finishing a lesser-known project called Army of the Dead, a zombie movie that is produced for Netflix. The film has been in post-production for the past seven months and, when it comes to updates, the only timeline the director has offered has been "coming soon."

From what we know so far, the film was originally conceptualized as a 2004 sequel. Dawn of the Dead but now it seems to be an independent project, although it could still be established within the same universe. Initially, the streaming giant also shelved it, while Snyder took over the reins of the DCEU, and then remained on ice while taking a gap year to spend time with his family.

But Zack is clearly excited to be back in the director's chair and expressed his enthusiasm for the film in a recent interview with THR, saying:

"I thought this was a good cleanser for the palate to really dig with both hands and do something fun, epic, crazy and crazy in the best way possible."



The script was written by Snyder and co-writer of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Shay Hatten The plot details are vague, but we know that Army of the Dead It falls into the action-horror genre along with elements from a mixed-up heist movie. Netflix has also provided a basic summary of the story, which tells us that it will focus on a group of mercenaries trying to make a heist on a zombie. infested Las Vegas. And joining the diverse team is Dave Bautista, one of the most important actors on the casting sheet, along with a set that also features Garret Dillahunt, Theo Rossi and more.

Of course, there has never been a shortage of zombie-packed content to consume, but the unique twists on the concept have been few and far between. Maybe Army of the Dead however, it could somehow break the mold and give us a fun action movie on Netflix line Extraction. Here is the hope.