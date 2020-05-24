Everything we know so far about Deep Blue Sea 3

We have a lot of love for the 1999s Deep blue sea, from the performance of Samuel L. Jackson to the somewhat crazy plot. A direct video sequel was released in 2018, and while it wasn't particularly well received, a third entry in the series is now planned for Netflix.

We know from last year that Deep Blue 3 is in development, and more recently, the sequel will be rated R and could be out this summer. So it's worth taking a look at everything we know now about Deep Blue Sea 3, from the plot to the cast.

First off, IMDb lists a release date of July 28, 2020, and, as mentioned above, the film was rated R by the MPAA. The latest certificate means we should be getting plenty of genetically improved shark blood. , one of the strengths of the original movie from the 1990s. Deep Blue Sea 3 However, it will still premiere on Netflix, it's a bit surprising that there hasn't been more in terms of an announcement for the streaming giant, especially given the brand recognition for the series. Perhaps the plans have changed on that front, then?

Click to enlarge

In any case, behind the camera, John Pogue from The silent ones is handling directing duties, while the script comes from Dirk Blackman, whose previous credits include Underworld: Rise of the Lycans. The main cast, meanwhile, boasts LostTania Raymonde is Dr. Emma Collins and Nathaniel Buzolic from The originals like her ex-boyfriend and marine biologist Richard. According to IMDb, we'll also be getting appearances from characters like Bren Foster, Queen Aoi, and Emerson Brooks.

As for the plot, here is the synopsis:

Dr. Emma Collins and her team spend their third summer on Little Happy Island studying the effect of climate change on the great white sharks that come to the nearby daycare each year to give birth. Along with the last two inhabitants of this old fishing village, her peaceful life is interrupted when a "scientific" team led by her ex-boyfriend and marine biologist Richard appears looking for three bull sharks that we soon discovered are not just any bull. sharks

So that's all we have now in terms of what to expect from Deep Blue Sea 3, which we hope will improve with the 2018 sequel. At the very least, we would expect a lot of action and more from the bull sharks that we saw in Deep Blue Sea 2. While it's probably not a good idea to have too high hopes for the latest sequel to regain the magic of 1999 Deep blue seaIt should be able to provide direct fun for a Netflix watch (hopefully).