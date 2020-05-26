Everything we know (so far) about Robert Downey, Jr. Threequel

Although Tony Stark's death was devastating to moviegoers, it did wonders for Robert Downey, Jr. other franchises he's starting a Dr. Dolittle restart the series next year and Warner Bros. has announced a third movie in its Sherlock Holmes franchise.

Downey's last film in the role of the iconic Victorian detective premiered before the Avengers reunited at the end of Phase 1 of the MCU, after which Downey found himself quite busy, making it a long time coming for the three-run. . With a hired director and a set release date, this is what we know so far about Sherlock Holmes 3.

Updated May 25, 2020 by Ben Sherlock: Now that his commitments to Marvel have come to an end and his recent reboot of the Dr. Dolittle franchise crashed and burned horribly, Robert Downey, Jr. is free to return to the role of Sherlock Holmes. With Iron Man dead, all of Downey's eggs are in the Sherlock Holmes basket. On the way to Threequel's release date in 2021, Warner Bros. has released some additional details about the movie, so we've updated this list with new information.

fifteen No trailer





As of yet, we don't have a teaser trailer or regular theatrical trailer for Sherlock Holmes 3. It's not like Warner Bros. is resisting us. Production has not started yet, so there are no images to make a preview. There are still a few months to go to market the three series, but in due course we will get a preview.

14 It will be (at least in part) shot in California





The production of Sherlock Holmes 3 has been approved for a $ 20.9 million tax cut by the California Film Commission. This is with an estimated production budget of $ 107.8 million, which is right at the sweet spot between the $ 90 million price of the first movie and A game of shadows’$ 125 million price.

So at least part of the filming of Sherlock Holmes 3 it will take place in California, possibly confirming rumors that the film is a western (or, at least, that it will have elements of a western).

13 The team is working from the script by Chris Brancato





A lot of different writers have worked on the script for Sherlock Holmes 3. A couple of years ago, the producers even put together a writers' room in hopes that an entire team of scribes could come up with a draft they were happy with.

As far as we know, Warner Bros. and the team are working on a draft that was written by Chris Brancato. Brancato's previous written credits include episodes of X files, Law & Order: Special Victims Unitand Narcos, so you are used to locating events in continuous stories.

12 Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson has joined the cast.





Robert Downey, Jr. and Jude Law will be joined on the big screen by Paul Anderson, who has been cast for Sherlock Holmes 3. Anderson is best known for playing Arthur Shelby, the older brother of the Shelby clan, in the acclaimed series of historical crimes. Peaky Blinders.

The actor will reprise his role as Moriarty's cohort, Colonel Sebastian Moran, with whom he played for the first time. Sherlock Holmes: A Shadow Game.

eleven Moriarty will probably return





The cast of Paul Anderson to reprise his role as Colonel Sebastian Moran, who was a close associate of Holmes' arch enemy James Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes: A Shadow Game, hints that Moriarty himself will return in the third sequence.

Moriarty is like Loki de Holmes, or the Joker, or Darth Vader. It can't end after just one movie; Her rivalry with Holmes takes time to develop into multiple movies.

10 Robert Downey, Jr. and Jude Law will reprise their roles as Holmes and Watson





Robert Downey, Jr. and Jude Law have signed on to reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the next three schools, which is a relief. Imagine if one or both didn't return, it just wouldn't be the same.

The two have been in contact again recently, ever since Law contacted Downey for advice on how to play a role in the MCU when he was chosen to play Yon-Rogg last year. Captain marvel, so it is clear that his chemistry is not limited to the cinema and there is a true friendship there.

9 9 Guy Ritchie will not direct again





Although he directed the original two Sherlock Holmes Films, setting the visual style and characterizing Downey's version of the lead role, Guy Ritchie will not be returning to tackle the third. The production of his latest film ended, The Knight, and its planned sequels to King Arthur: legend of the sword They don't move forward for obvious reasons, so it seems unlikely that scheduling problems are to blame.

When Ritchie was asked about his involvement in the third movie, he didn't have much to say: "You probably know as much as I do. I have no idea what's going on there." So his absence from the director's chair is a mystery.

8 Dexter Fletcher is directing





Dexter Fletcher has been hired to direct the third Sherlock Holmes movie for Warner Bros. and Team Downey. Fletcher's most recent work has been on quirky music biographies. When Bryan Singer left Bohemian Rhapsody Because the #MeToo movement was giving him panic attacks, Fletcher stepped in to finish the movie and led him to storm the Oscars.

This year, he directed Rocketman, the dazzling musical based on the life of Elton John. Sherlock Holmes 3 It will mark a great game for the director. Interestingly, while Guy Ritchie does not direct Sherlock Holmes 3, his replacement Fletcher had an acting role in the Ritchie film Lock, butt and two smoking barrels.

7 7 It will launch on December 22, 2021.





Warner Bros. has set the release date for Sherlock Holmes 3 for December 22, 2021. The previous two Sherlock Holmes The movies premiered in December during the holiday season and both grossed over $ 500 million, as the saying goes: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

In December 2021, the threequel will face stiff competition from Avatar 2 (If it really hits that launch space, since it's been delayed a million times before, it was supposed to launch in 2015!), Hotel Transylvania 4and the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Evil. Still, with Robert Downey, Jr. starring, you shouldn't have too much trouble standing out from the crowd.

6 6 Susan Downey is aware that fans will only wait so long





When Sherlock Holmes 3 Coming in 2021, it will be a full decade from the last time we saw Robert Downey, Jr. and Jude Law as Holmes and Watson on the big screen.

Producer Susan Downey (wife of Robert Downey, Jr. and co-founder of the couple's production company, Team Downey) is aware that fans have had to wait a long time and the team has vowed to bring the film to them as soon as possible. possible. , but not without a great script: “At some point, it will be too long, we have waited too long. We are working as quickly and responsibly as possible to get a great script. "

5 5 Untitled yet





The third Sherlock Holmes the film does not have a proper title at this time. Only known as Sherlock Holmes 3But there is a good chance that that will change. The trend right now, thanks to the MCU, is to follow the franchise title with a colon and a subtitle.

The second movie at Downey & # 39; s Sherlock Holmes franchise had the awesome caption A game of shadows (which was original to the film and not taken from one of Arthur Conan Doyle's stories), so the title seems unlikely Sherlock Holmes 3 it will stay, that is exactly what is called for the moment.

4 4 The story is about Holmes and Watson's codependent relationship.





Even though Holmes's name is the only one in the title, the Sherlock Holmes The stories have always been about the relationship of the homonymous detective with his buddy (and chronicler of his cases), Dr. John Watson. Jude Law, who plays Watson alongside Holmes from Downey in the Warner Bros. movies, has said that in the third, "the essence of the story is its codependency."

RELATED: 15 Most Iconic Sherlock Holmes Adaptations, Ranked Worst To Best

This co-dependent element has been explored in previous films, with Holmes disrupting Watson's romantic relationships, but focused more on how Holmes needs Watson and not why Watson also needs Holmes. Tresquel is the thing …

3 A lot of writers have worked on the script.





The third Sherlock Holmes The film has been in development since 2011, and in that time, a group of writers have entered and left the Warner Bros. offices to manipulate the script. Most recent hire was Chris Brancato (one of Netflix's accredited creators Narcos), but other writers have included Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain marvel), Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Drew Pearce (Hobbs & Shaw) and Justin Haythe (A cure for well-being)

A handful of lesser-known writers, including Justin Malen, James Coyne, and Kieran Fitzgerald, have also done rewriting work on various drafts.

2 The film is rumored to be set in the San Francisco Old West.





The third Sherlock Holmes The film will reportedly take Holmes and Watson across the Atlantic Ocean to Old West America, and the story will take place in San Francisco. This recalls how the sequel to western comedy Shanghai noon took the characters to nebulous old London in Shanghai Knights (simply going to the other side of the pond with the change of location).

Since the report has not been confirmed and comes from an unidentified source, the Californian setting for the plot is seen as nothing more than a rumor right now, but it would be a refreshing change of pace for the iconic detective duo.

one The team is committed to doing better than the first two.





While the first two Sherlock Holmes The films were popular with moviegoers, received mixed reviews from critics, and diehard Holmes fans weren't so impressed.

Jude Law has said about the three noises: “We want it to be better than the other two. We want to make sure it is smarter and smarter, but in the same area. It is a slow process. We are all busy. So coming together to try to accomplish that has taken a little longer than we expected … I hate to celebrate whatever I have done, but I am very proud of those movies. I think it was (producer) Joel Silver who said, "Get him out of that dusty room and put him out on the street."

