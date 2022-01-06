What is the movie about ?

The movie is about the Ghostbusters being called back into action after a resurgence in supernatural activity. They must stop Ivo Shandor from unleashing an apocalyptic prophecy. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the New Ghostbusters face a lot of challenges, including transporting the ghosts they capture to another dimension and trying to stop Gozer from taking over again.

What does Ghostbusters stand for ?

It stands for a group of individuals dedicated to serving the community. It shows us that we should all take it upon ourselves to make our society better by helping out others and taking care of them, even if they are strangers.

Who directed the movie ?

Jason Reitman directed the movie. He is also known for directing movies such as Juno and Up In The Air.

Who is in the movie?

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis are all reprising their roles from previous movies. Ernie Hudson also returns as Winston Zeddemore after a cameo appearance at the end of Ghostbusters II . Sigourney Weaver declined to return for this sequel but makes an uncredited appearance during.

What difficulties do they face ?

The New Ghostbusters face a lot of challenges, including transporting the ghosts they capture to another dimension and trying to stop Gozer from taking over again. The Villian in the movie is a demon named Rowan.

What are the different themes ?

The themes of the movie include loss, betrayal and redemption. One of the things I loved about the original Ghostbusters was the way it managed to be funny while also dealing with some pretty serious topics. I’m happy to say that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is no different. The new movie tackles themes like loss, betrayal and redemption, and does so in a way that is both funny and touching.

Which is the best scene in the movie ?

My favourite scene in the movie is when the Ghostbusters first encounter Rowan. He is a powerful demon who has been freed from his imprisonment and is determined to take over the world. The scene is thrilling and suspenseful, and it really sets the tone for the rest of the movie. Another scene would have to be when all of the Ghostbusters are in Central Park fighting off tens of thousands of ghosts. The visual effects were really cool and it had a great soundtrack as well as plenty of humour thrown in too. It gave us a chance to really get to know the characters and see what makes them tick.

One of the favourite character in the film ?

I think my favourite character has to be Rowan. He is a terrifying villain, but he also shows vulnerability at times and it is interesting to see the different sides of his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grab your proton packs and check out this exclusive sneak peek of Easter eggs from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is now available on digital: https://t.co/vauvJtHSvK pic.twitter.com/jQHOaSi4R3 — IGN (@IGN) January 5, 2022

What awards did the show win ?

The movie won a number of awards, including the MTV Movie Award for Best Action Sequence. It was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film.

What are peoples thoughts on it ?

Most people seem to really enjoy the movie. It is funny and touching, and has some great action sequences. Some people think that it could have been longer, but I think that the length was perfect.

What message does this movie give ?

The movie is about a lot of different things. The main message I took from it was that you should not judge people by how they look or who they are, but rather on their actions and personality. It teaches us to be kinder to others because we never know what someone might be going through.

Is the worth watching ?

I think everyone should watch this movie. I am a huge fan of the original Ghostbusters and love all things ghost related, but even for someone who is not into horror films or ghosts, there is something here for them to enjoy. This movie appeals to many age groups and has plenty of action as well as some touching moments that will bring you to tears. So overall, I would say that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is definitely worth watching and I highly recommend it!