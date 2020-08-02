Everything you need to know about Jeffrey Epstein's secret girlfriend

Jeffrey Epstein's secret girlfriend was a children's book author nicknamed "Chocolate Sauce" who promotes herself as a "spiritual entrepreneur" and runs a "sacred space" in the Big Apple, according to a report.

The news of a previously unknown girlfriend first emerged in the latest treasure trove of unsealed court documents, showing that Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded with Epstein to have "Shelley" publicly announce in the 2000s that she, not Maxwell, was the former pedophile.

She has now been identified as British author Shelley Anne Lewis, 43, who frequently traveled on Epstein's private plane, including trips to her so-called "Fart Island," according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

“Shelley was always very well connected and beautiful. I am shocked and saddened, ”a former colleague told the UK newspaper about his apparent romantic ties to the notorious late pedophile.

Lewis declined to comment in the newspaper, but appeared to have removed his social media accounts before the latest document dump.

He was 22 years old when he is said to have started dating Epstein in 1999, when he was 46 years old, and met while working in the contemporary art department of Christie Auction House in New York.

Lewis previously praised an unidentified "mentor" who was "so original in all his thought processes that he couldn't even see the box," according to the report. “My already curious and curious nature evolved. I assumed it gave me a kind of "anything is possible" mentality, he reportedly said.

She now runs a "spirituality-oriented" children's editorial named after her nickname, "Chocolate Sauce," as well as a Big Apple meditation center, Sacred Space NY, which aims to "help New Yorkers. to disconnect from the hectic pace of the city. " and cultivate practices for inner peace. "

Lewis also wrote a best-selling children's book, "A Key To The Heart," which received accolades from such characters as First Lady Laura Bush and author of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, along with articles from Spiritual Blogs, her biography. .

The self-styled "spiritual entrepreneur" was linked to Epstein in part by the flight records of the time, many of which showed her flying alone with him to New York and his private island, Little Saint James, the Mail said.

While she has not been charged with any crime or linked to the allegations against Epstein, it could be of great interest to Epstein prosecutors or prosecutors' attorneys, sources told the UK newspaper.

"Em. Lewis may have information that could be valuable and could help victims seeking compensation for Epstein's estate. We urge you to tell the FBI what you know," an unidentified lawyer for some of the newspaper told the newspaper. the accusers.

Lewis divides her time between New York and her native Britain, where she co-owns a $ 1 million apartment with her sister in West London, the Mail said. She has not responded to requests for comment from the newspaper.

Her father Brian, a retired millionaire businessman, told the newspaper that he was "very sad" for Epstein's victims.

"I haven't seen my daughter in a long time. I have no idea what she would mean," he told the Mail on Sunday.