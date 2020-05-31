Everything you need to know about Mary Fitzgerald season 1

Mary Fitzgerald entered Season 1 as Oppenheim's most experienced member, and, in the midst of all the drama that happened, she came out as a fan favorite.

With the new season of Sell ​​Sunset Now, there may not be a more anticipated character than fan favorite Mary Fitzgerald. Mary ended the first season as possibly the focal point of the new Netflix show.

As the longest serving member of the Oppenheim staff, Mary's importance to the organization was well documented. Many of her coworkers recognize Mary as the office favorite, but not because she is the most experienced agent. Mary and Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim have previously shared a past romantic story and as they work together in the office, sparks are still sprouting. However, in Season 1, it is revealed that the 38-year-old mother (of a 21-year-old son) is currently involved with the 25-year-old French model, Romain Bonnet. In fact, the unorthodox couple gets engaged as the first season progresses and the drama naturally occurs.

After Romain's proposal, the office reveals that he has chosen a moissanite ring for his future girlfriend. To be clear, moissanite is a rare diamond and mineral alternative. This may be considered cheap or inappropriate by many people as a wedding ring. While showing off her ring in the office, coworker Davina was quick to comment that the ring was not a real diamond. Later, Davina and newcomer Chrishell speculate that Mary may, in fact, be carrying the financial weight of their relationship. This may be the reason why Romain did not or could not break the bank of his wedding ring. After learning of the gossip surrounding their relationship, Mary unexpectedly confronts Chrishell and Davina at a company dinner. Davina proceeds to throw Chrishell under the bus at this dinner causing a rift between the two.

But this was not the only awkward situation surrounding Mary's engagement. As stated, Mary shares a close relationship with her ex-boyfriend and boss, Jason Oppenheim. This relationship goes so far that the two decided to own a puppy even though Mary currently has a relationship with Romain. Plus, Jason celebrates the couple's engagement party in his own home! The dinner that resulted from this effort highlighted the awkward questions that were directed at Mary and Jason about their current relationship. It goes without saying that during dinner, Romain was visibly uncomfortable.

Towards the end of the season, Mary's best friend Christine learns of Chrishell and Davina's conversation. With Davina being a close friend of Christine, the two confront Chrishell about being fake with Mary at the season finale party. As the discussion heated up, Mary clearly sided with Chrishell against the pursuit of the two girls. When the season ended, the office's initial alliances seemed ripped like never before. Fans can see the results of this conflict and more about Mary by watching Season 2 of Sell ​​Sunset which is not available on Netflix.

