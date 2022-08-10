There’s nothing quite like the magic of slot games that make every player’s experience worthwhile. With a lot of bonus features and themes, you can’t go wrong with slots.

However, the themes can get pretty repetitive. Luckily, there is a unique slot game that stands out from the rest. This is Paradise Trippies by Caleta Gaming.

NFT Paradise Trippies is an incredibly unique game that will have you not only win payouts, but also get some of the best slot experiences ever. Discover how you can enjoy playing this game and find out all you need to know about NFT Paradise Trippies.

Game features

Like all slot games, there are a ton of features and symbols that you need to be aware of. NFT Paradies Trippies is no different as it has some of the most exhilarating features you can find in any slot games out there.

There are a lot of symbols in Paradise Trippies. You have regular symbols such as the dragon, medusa, and frog. If you want to win a huge payout, it is best to land the wolfman, rabbit, trippy, and ogre symbols because they can grant huge payouts.

There are features that grant huge bonus rewards. This includes legendary box bonuses that double the amount of winnings if you happen to match at least three of them. What’s even better is the game’s RTP which is at 96%. This means that you get a lot of return for every wager you place.

What makes Bitcasino’s NFT Paradise Trippies unique?

The game’s theme is already unique as it is. However, there’s definitely more to the game than meets the eye. What makes this game different aside from its daring theme? Here are some qualities that will make you want to start trying this game out!

NFT-themed

The psychedelic nature of the game is definitely one of its unique qualities. However, it’s the fact that it is an NFT-based game that keeps players coming back for a unique experience.

You don’t see a lot of slot games that centre around this premise, and NFT Paradise Trippies is among a few that delve into the heart of what NFT is all about.

Psychedelic art style

The biggest factor why this game is special is its art style. If you see the conventional fruits and galactic themes out there, then this one explores the psychedelic nature with a mix of NFTs on the side.

There are a lot of rainbow colours sprinkled throughout the slot’s design. With a lot of common slot games out there, NFT Paradise Trippies sticks out the most!

Funky music

What’s a slot game without the music that accompanies it? There’s definitely a funk motif that plays throughout your gameplay, and there’s a lot of excitement when you get to play around with the fun experience the game offers. Don’t stop the feeling and bop with the music as you spin the reels.

There is no doubt that NFT Paradise Trippies is among the best games to play. With the psychedelic nature of the game and fun features, it’s going to be a blast going for the jackpot as you try this unique game for the first time. All you need to do is match the symbols to trigger either huge payouts or the bonus games.

Not only are you given a fun experience, but you also get so much more with the game like high payouts and bonuses that will multiply your wagers ten to a hundred times the fold! What are you waiting for? Place your bets and win NFTs!