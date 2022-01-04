Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 has Tariq St. Patrick Tariq as the main character, a high schooler who is also an amateur boxer and a martial artist. Tariq loves to spend his time with his friends, doing all kinds of things from playing video games to sparring in the ring. But when he starts having episodes where he can see ghosts that no one else can see, Tariq’s life starts to change drastically. Tariq has to find out how to use his power to help ghosts move on, and he also needs to protect his family and friends from the dangerous spirits that are after them.

What is the plot of the story ?

In the second book of the Power Books series, we find out what happens to Tariq when he starts having episodes where he can see ghosts that no one else can see. He has to learn how to use his power to help ghosts move on, while also protecting his family and friends from the dangerous spirits that are after them. The narrative of this novel was interesting because it gives a unique perspective of the afterlife. The author does a great job at describing all of the characters and they really come to life through their dialogue with one another. The pacing in this book is also done well because it takes time for Tariq to adjust to his new role as medium but once he gets used to it, everything moves smoothly.

What are the roles each character portray ?

The main character of the story is Tariq who has recently lost his father in a car accident. He learns all about powers once he starts hanging out with Breeze. There are also other ghosts that come into play throughout the story. Each character plays an important role in the story and helps move the plot forward. This book has several other characters besides the ones mentioned previously but they all play their roles well in order for the story to be told successfully.

What are possible conflicts or problems ?

One potential conflict could be Tariq trying to keep his powers a secret from his family and friends, while also dealing with the dangers of the ghosts that are after him. Another conflict could be Breeze not wanting to move on until she finishes her mission, which could put Tariq in danger.

What is the climax or turning point ?

The climax of the story is when Tariq finally confronts the ghosts that have been after him. He does this with the help of his friends and family, and they are all able to defeat the ghosts.

What is the resolution ?

The resolution is Tariq and Breeze moving on from their lives in order to start new ones. They both learn a lot about themselves throughout this experience, and they understand that it’s time to move on.

What is the message of the story ?

The theme of the story is grief and moving on. Tariq deals with his father’s death by trying to figure out what happened to him after he died. He also has to deal with the fact that he can now see ghosts and that they are following him around. Breeze helps him through this process by being there for him and supporting him. They both learn that it’s okay to move on and let go of the past.

What were your favourite parts of the story ?

Some of my favourite parts of the story were when Tariq was able to communicate with his father’s ghost and when he and Breeze finally figured out how to move on. I also really enjoyed the action scenes and the ending was very satisfying.

Is the story worth watching ?

