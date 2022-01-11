What is the series about ?

In a world of celebrity obsessed media, two people collide. In the Blackpool suburb of Livingston, Megan Pierce is a suburban mum hiding a murky past as she struggles to build her family unit with Dave and their three children. Ray Levine was once a talented documentary photographer but losing the woman he loved changed him completely. Now in his thirties, he is a washed-up has-been who drinks too much and sleeps around. When they meet by chance one summer evening, something in each of them stirs. They share an intense connection that neither can shake and they soon find themselves consumed with each other. But as their relationship deepens, the secrets from Megan’s past begin to surface and threaten to destroy everything they’ve built.

How does Megan and Ray meet?

When Megan Schwartz meets Ray Levine, she is just a teenager. She has no idea that the handsome stranger who buys her an ice cream cone will become her entire world months later.

What problems do Megan have to go through ?

Megan has no idea that she is the main character in her own story. She has been living the life of another person for years and doesn’t even know it. Her best friend, Vanessa, helps Megan by providing an alibi at every turn while keeping their secret from everyone else including Megan’s parents.

What is the most important theme in this book ?

The theme of this book is “trust.” Megan and Ray trust Vanessa with their lives while taking her advice for everything. They rely on her to be the alibi that gets them out of trouble, and she never disappoints.

What happens in the end ?

In the end, everyone learns a lesson about love, friendship and trusting one another. Vanessa finally tells Megan the truth and they all work together to fix things. Megan’s parents also learn to trust their daughter and give her some freedom. Ray finally tells Megan how he feels about her and she realizes that she loves him too. They get married and live happily ever after.

Why did Dave cheat on her with his ex wife’s sister, where was she living when they were married

Dave cheated on her with his ex wife’s sister because he was still in love with his ex wife. His ex wife was living in Europe at the time and he didn’t want to leave Megan, so he cheated on her with her sister.

What is Vanessa’s secret ?

Vanessa’s secret is that she has a twin sister from who she was separated at birth. Her twin sister is living in Japan and Vanessa has never met her.

What does Megan do when she finds out about Dave’s affair ?

Megan filed for divorce and starts dating Ray. They eventually get married and live happily ever after.

What awards did the series win ?

The series won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.

What message does the series provide ?

The series provides a message that staying close to your loved ones is important and that you should never give up on them. It also shows that there can be forgiveness and second chances in life. Lastly, it demonstrates the power of love.

What ratings did the series receive ?

The series received an average rating of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received a rating of 73 on Metacritic. The series finale of “Stay Close” was met with mixed reviews from critics. Some felt that the ending was rushed and anticlimactic, while others praised it for being realistic.

Is it worth watching ?

Yes. “Stay Close” provides strong messages about forgiveness, love, and family. It is also a good representation of modern-day Brazilian society.