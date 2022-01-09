What is the plot of the story ?

Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who’s being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic, masked killer. When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, Finney answers, and the voice on the other end says: “Good evening. You know who I am. The killer is also in a soundproof basement and has been posing as his own victims to lure children into trap-riddled rooms for decades. Now they must work together against their vile captor to find a way out before it’s too late. The Black Phone is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. With great performances from its young cast, this film is sure to become a horror classic.

What role did each character portray ?

Finney: play the role of an innocent man who gets caught up in murder investigations. Voice on other end: act as a mysterious phone caller, with unknown intentions. The Killer: portray their character as evil and twisted to make viewers feel scared for victims’ lives. Grady: play the role of Finney’s friend who helps him to escape his captor.

What is the genre of this movie ?

The Black Phone is a psychological and horror film. It’s an interesting mix that makes viewers feel scared for victims’ lives. I thought that there was great use of shadows to create suspenseful scenes, but I wished they used more light.

Who is the Villian in the movie ?

The Killer is the Villian in the movie. They are a twisted and evil character who makes viewers feel scared for victims’ lives.

What did you think of the ending ?

I thought that the ending was very unpredictable and left me wanting more. I’m excited to see what the filmmakers do with a sequel.

Which is my favourite scene in the movie ?

My favourite scene in the movie is when The Killer calls Finney and starts to taunt him. It’s suspenseful and grabs your attention right from the start. My favourite quote from the movie is, “You can’t kill me because I’m already dead.” It’s a great reminder that no matter how bad things may seem, you always have something to fight for.

What did you think of Grady ?

I thought that Grady was a great character who added some comic relief to an otherwise tense and scary film. He helped Finney to stay grounded and provided some much needed support.

What message does the movie give ?

The message that the movie gives is that you should never give up, no matter how bleak things may seem. You can always find a way to fight back and survive.

What are the themes of the film ?

The themes of the film are resilience and hope. Despite everything that happens, Finney never gives up hope and manages to find a way to survive. This is a testament to the human spirit and its ability to overcome even the darkest times.

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have praised the film for its tense and suspenseful plot, as well as its strong performances from the cast. Some have even called it one of the best survival thrillers in recent years.

Did the film win any awards ?

The Black Phone was nominated for several awards, including a BAFTA and an Academy Award. However, it did not win either of these.

Is the film worth watching ?

The Black Phone is definitely worth watching if you’re a fan of survival thrillers. The plot is tense and suspenseful, and the performances are strong. Plus, it’s always interesting to see how people manage to survive in difficult situations.