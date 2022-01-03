The story of the king’s daughter, Soo Baek Hyang, is a Korean folktale about a princess who was born to an emperor and his concubine. The hope for her future success in life was so high that she was given the name “Baek Hyang,” which means “to open up one’s fortune.

What is the plot of the story?

When the princess was born, her father had high hopes for her and proclaimed that she would be a great queen one day. However, his enemies were not happy with this news and decided to do something about it. They sent assassins to kill the princess while she was still an infant. Thankfully, the assassins were unsuccessful and the baby Soo Baek Hyang was able to escape.

Who is Soo Baek?

The king’s daughter, Soo Baek Hyang, was born into a time of political unrest and violence. Her father, the king, was worried about her safety and had her guarded by palace eunuchs from birth. However, he knew that she would eventually have to face the dangers of the outside world. One day, the king’s advisors came to him with a plan. They said that they could create an impenetrable barrier around the palace using magic and that Soo Baek Hyang could live safely inside. The king agreed and the barriers were created. However, the advisors weren’t content with just keeping Soo Baek Hyang safe. They wanted to increase their own power and influence, so they took control of the palace using Soo Baek Hyang as a hostage. Soo Baek Hyang was kept inside for many years without ever seeing another soul besides those who guarded her door.

Who is the Villian?

One day, a group of rebels led by Yang Man Jong infiltrated the palace and freed Soo Baek Hyang. They escaped together and started a new life in the mountains.

What is Soo Baek to the people?

Soo Baek Hyang is a symbol of hope for the people. Despite all the hardships she’s been through, she never lost faith in herself or her country. She represents the strength and determination of the Korean people, and we are proud to call her our own.

Where can you watch the drama?

You can watch the drama on DramaFever and Viki. The drama has 108 episodes.

A defiant princess, an arrogant king, a heroic captain. The chase is on for the one creature that gives eternal life. Starring @kScodders, Benjamin Walker, and @PierceBrosnan, watch “The King’s Daughter” in theaters everywhere January 21. pic.twitter.com/aPvJWq1KL7 — The King's Daughter (@Kings_Daughter) December 8, 2021

What is the lesson you learn in the drama?

You learn that no matter what hardships you face, there is always hope. You also learn to never lose faith in yourself or your country.

Is the drama worth watching?

The drama is definitely worth watching. You learn many valuable lessons and can experience the beauty of Korea's culture. The drama is definitely worth watching. You learn many valuable lessons and can experience the beauty of Korea's rich history when you watch this show. It also offers a very interesting take on Korean folklore with its fantastical elements that are sure to enchant viewers all over

Which is my favorite scene?

There are many favorite scenes in the drama, but one of my personal favorites is when Soo Baek Hyang meets the dragon for the first time. She’s been searching for him for a long time and finally comes face to face with him – it’s an incredibly powerful moment. Another scene that I really enjoy is when Soo Baek Hyang asks the dragon what love is. The scene where she’s dressed in a wedding dress and he asks her to dance with him also really stands out for me