The Silent Sea is the story of a team of astronauts who, while exploring an abandoned research facility on the moon, stumble upon something they were never meant to see. With time running out, they must choose between their mission – and their lives. The Silent Sea is a sci-fi thriller full of mystery and tension. The first season consists of 14 episodes, each one as riveting as the last; we guarantee you won't be able to stop watching until the show's over!

What is the plot of the story ?

The Silent Sea is the story of a team of astronauts who, while exploring an abandoned research facility on the moon, stumble upon something they were never meant to see. With time running out, they must choose between their mission – and their lives. The first season of The Silent Sea is full of mystery and tension, as the astronauts struggle to understand what’s going on. Each episode is packed with excitement, leaving you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

What role did each character portray ?

The cast of The Silent Sea is excellent, and each character is perfectly cast. You have the brave but reckless leader, the smart but shy scientist, and the tough but compassionate engineer. They all work together to solve the mystery of the abandoned research facility, and their interactions are fascinating to watch.

What difficulties did they face ?

The astronauts face a number of difficulties in The Silent Sea. They’re forced to deal with the psychological effects of being isolated in space, and they must also find a way to survive the dangers that lurk around them. The plot is full of twists and turns, and it’s never clear what’s going to happen next.

What was their motivation ?

The motivation of the characters is to survive. They’re facing nearly impossible odds, but they refuse to give up no matter how bad things get. Even when all hope seems lost, the brave astronauts will do whatever it takes in order to live another day and solve the mystery of their predicament.

They're on a mission to save Earth — but who will save them?



Doona Bae and Gong Yoo star in the sci-fi thriller The Silent Sea. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/eBZrpxFJ4S — Netflix (@netflix) January 5, 2022

How does this story relate with real life?

The story relates to real life in that it shows how difficult the struggle for survival can be. The characters face impossible odds and must work together if they want any hope of getting out alive, just like what people did during the perilous days of World War II. It also demonstrates how under pressure we’re capable of performing miracles when we have no other choice. Just like the astronauts in the show, people have to be willing to fight for their lives if they want to make it through difficult times.

What does the show reminds us ?

The show is a great reminder that you’re capable of much more than what you think when your back’s against the wall. You don’t have to be perfect or experience an extraordinary situation for us to do something truly remarkable, like saving lives in space after suffering through countless horrible calamities. We can all become heroes by simply stepping up when it matters the most. That’s a powerful message that we could all use right now.

What is the most surprising thing in season 1 ?

The most surprising thing about season one is the twist ending. I won’t spoil it for you, but it’s definitely a shocker. Be sure to watch all of the episodes so that you can see it for yourself! There are a total of eight episodes in season one.

Is it worth watching ?

The answer to that is a resounding yes! The Silent Sea is an excellent show with great production values and an intriguing story. It’s well worth watching from start to finish.