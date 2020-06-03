Everything You Need To Read To Understand Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He left many questions unanswered, which means that to fully understand all the details, you really need to read the linked books and comics. Star Wars It's always been a kind of transmedia franchise, and that's even more the case in the Disney era. Modern Lucasfilm insist that all links are equally canonical, often publishing a series of novels before and after a movie release.

The initial wave of ties was surprisingly irrelevant to the main story, and indeed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It contradicts its own configuration. It collides particularly badly with Rebecca Roanhorse's excellent novel Resistance reborn, which showed how the Resistance regrouped after the Battle of Crait. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated example, as the new Poe Dameron backstory also directly contradicts previously published comics.

However, since the film's release, the links have proven to be significantly more important. They have helped portray J.J. Abrams' movie, to understand what he was trying to achieve; They have explained some of the new ideas discarded without a proper definition, like Force Dyad; and included several deleted scenes. All of these are considered equally canonical, although it is unclear how the various contradictions should be handled. So here is everything you need to read to fully understand Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren

Lucasfilm has long hidden Kylo Ren's backstory behind a cloak of secrecy, but they eventually decided to open the curtain in the Charles Soule miniseries. This is actually an essential read, because it reinterprets Ben Solo, suggesting that Kylo Ren never fell on the dark side; In fact, many of the atrocities for which he was blamed were actually carried out by Emperor Palpatine himself, including the destruction of Luke Skywalker's Jedi Temple. Where Anakin Skywalker was seduced by the dark side, Ben Solo was caught by him, manipulated in a place where he surrendered. This informs Kylo Ren's final redemption as he finally realizes that he had a choice after all, and chooses the light. In the meantime, Kylo Ren's rise It helps to understand the Knights of Ren, making them a bit more developed characters, and giving their battle with Ben Solo in Exegol a little more power as a result.

Visual dictionary Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Every Star Wars the film is accompanied by a visual dictionary and the Visual dictionary Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It is an unusually important read. The process of explaining the "Dyad Force" begins, which is confirmed to be a natural phenomenon, strengthened when Kylo Ren attempted to penetrate Rey's mind into Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and is subtly linked in some way to the Sith Rule of Two. the Visual dictionary clarifies the capabilities of the new Emperor Star Destroyers, which apparently are not connected to the Death Star superlaser and function in a completely different way. And the book explains how Rey repaired Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, using a leather strap to join the two pieces together and healing the Kyber crystal with a Force power he learned from ancient Jedi texts.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Novelization

Rae Carson's novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was billed as an & # 39; extended edition & # 39; and includes a series of deleted scenes that did not pass the floor of the editing room. It contains a wealth of key information about the Dyad Force, revealing that it requires the light and dark sides of the Force, which explains why it was so rare. The Sith have been seeking, and in fact trying to duplicate, the power of the Dyad Force for millennia, but they have not because they only use the dark side; likewise, the bond between a Jedi Knight and his Padawan is probably also a shadow of the Dyad Force.

the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The novelization confirms that Palpatine is a clone. "Emperor Palpatine lived, in a way" noticeable "And Kylo could sense in his bones that this clone body harbored the Emperor's real spirit. However, it was an imperfect vessel, unable to contain its immense power. It could not last much longer." The film itself subtly hints that this is the case, but Lucasfilm left it to Carson to clarify the point. A more surprising revelation is that Rey's father was actually a failed clone, rather than a true son of Palpatine. This particular twist is downright surreal, but Lucasfilm presumably didn't like the idea of ​​Palpatine having a sexual relationship of any kind. The origin of Palpatine's Star Destroyer fleet is revealed, and the Emperor tells Kylo Ren that his disciples have worked for a generation to build it.

Another surreal twist; The novelization insists that the kiss between Rey and Kylo Ren was not romantic.

Her heart was full when Rey searched his face, letting his fingers linger against her cheek. And then, marveling at the wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgment of their connection, celebration that they had finally met.

Lucasfilm's insistence that there was no romantic bond between Ben Solo and Rey is strange, but they stick to it, and the novelization forms an interpretive lens for the scene in question.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Junior Novelization

In addition to Rey Carson's adult novel, Lucasfilm also published a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Junior Novelization. These youth novels are generally not essential readings, but that's not the case this time. The youth novel suggests why Rey couldn't sense the spirits of the Jedi at the beginning of the movie; because Palpatine was enveloping her on the dark side, just as he inhibited the prequel-era Jedi from accessing the Force all those decades ago. Rey can only hear the Jedi of yesteryear when the Emperor has fired her, considering that she no longer deserves his attention; A fatal mistake. Meanwhile, at another significant moment in the character, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Junior Novelization C-3PO confirms that you can now recall the entire saga, its memory banks updated courtesy of Artoo. The film itself really should have made that clear.

the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker the youth novelization unfolds the story of the Sith planet of Exegol, albeit only in extensive detail, and then contradicts Rae Carson's novelization with an alternative explanation of the origin of the Star Destroyers. A couple of deleted scenes also contradict the novelization, so readers are expected to decide what they believe for themselves.

