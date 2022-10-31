Legal vernacular can be tricky to get your head around, but these terms may end up being important for you to know later on down the line. Answers of what clemency is, who is permitted to authorise it, and what are the aftereffects of clemency, is no exception to this. This is your guide to understanding all there is to know about clemency.



What Is Clemency?

Being granted clemency, otherwise known as being pardoned, is when an individual is released from some or any legal repercussions that follow their criminal conviction. Not just anyone has the power to grant clemency; if the conviction was in a federal court, the president can do it, but otherwise it is down to the Governor of the State where the individual was convicted to make the decision.

The Forms Of Clemency

Clemency generally takes one of three forms: a pardon, a commutation, or a reprieve. The former undoes a criminal conviction, a commutation reduces a sentence, and the latter delays the sentence from starting.

Who Has Been Granted Clemency?

There have been a few famous cases of individuals who have been granted clemency. This includes nursing home operators Morris Esformes and his son Philip Esformes. Since being granted clemency, Morris has taken up blogging about global news and culture. This shows that clemency can give you a new lease of life from the second chance that you have been granted.

Extreme Cases of Clemency

Considering clemency is a hugely important factor for individuals who are on death row. In terms of death-penalty cases, a commutation is the form that is most often sought out, as the death sentence will likely be changed to life in prison instead. However, it is rare that inmates who are on death row in capital cases are granted clemency, and the reasons in which they are usually mental health related, or if the court have evidence that the individual may have been wrongly convicted.

What Clemency Can Do for You?

The period of time where you have been convicted is extremely stressful and can lead you to denying your basic healthcare needs. Being granted clemency lets you take control of your health again, where you are finally back in the appropriate mindset to take care of yourself rather than stuck thinking about your past for the rest of your life. This includes improving your fitness and basic lifestyle choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clemency Differs Depending on State

States have different procedures in granting clemency. For example, clemency in North Carolina has been altered due to the now established Juvenile Sentence Review Board. While this is focused on the idea of showing mercy, this concept has yet disappeared, as there have been no commutations or pardons permitted in ten years.

Final Thoughts

To summarise, clemency is an official, legal pardon of some or all of your convictions. Clemency can be permitted by the president or state governors, and the legal procedure of granting clemency is dependent on the state. There have been many positive consequences of granting clemency, mainly revolving around how individuals are permitted a new chance for a fresh start.