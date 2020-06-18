Evictions and foreclosures are on pause for another two months.

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae will extend the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions in single-family homes until August 31. The protections would originally expire on June 30.
In addition, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. USA Will extend Federal Housing Administration loan forgiveness for homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages through the end of August. The program was launched in March with a 60-day moratorium and then extended until the end of June.
"While the economic recovery is already underway, many American families still need more time and assistance to regain their financial balance," said Ben Carson, the HUD Secretary. "Our foreclosure and eviction extension means these families will not have to worry about losing their home as they work to recover from the financial impacts of Covid-19."
Administrators must continue to stop new foreclosure actions and suspend the foreclosure actions that were in process, as well as cease evictions of people who rent FHA-supported single-family properties. The only exception to stay is for occupants of legally vacant or abandoned properties.
Homeowners with FHA-insured loans or Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should continue to make mortgage payments during foreclosure and the eviction moratorium if they can. If they can't, they can apply for leniency on the mortgage available through the Coronavirus Financial Aid and Relief Act, or the CARES Act.
Under the CARES Act, homeowners affected by coronavirus with federally-backed loans can delay or reduce payments for up to one year, and are not required to make a lump-sum payment at the end of the leniency period.
Those without government-backed loans may also obtain tolerance, at the discretion of their lender.
To better understand the protections and assistance that the government offers to homeowners and tenants due to coronavirus, several agencies, including HUD, FHFA, and the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, have developed an information website, cfpb.gov/ housing.
"During this national health emergency, no one should worry about losing their home," said the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Mark Calabria.