Evictions and foreclosures are on pause for another two months.

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae will extend the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions in single-family homes until August 31. The protections would originally expire on June 30.

In addition, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. USA Will extend Federal Housing Administration loan forgiveness for homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages through the end of August. The program was launched in March with a 60-day moratorium and then extended until the end of June.

"While the economic recovery is already underway, many American families still need more time and assistance to regain their financial balance," said Ben Carson, the HUD Secretary. "Our foreclosure and eviction extension means these families will not have to worry about losing their home as they work to recover from the financial impacts of Covid-19."

Administrators must continue to stop new foreclosure actions and suspend the foreclosure actions that were in process, as well as cease evictions of people who rent FHA-supported single-family properties. The only exception to stay is for occupants of legally vacant or abandoned properties.