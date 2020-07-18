Surveillance video footage provides "overwhelming" supporting evidence that suspect Tyrese Haspil murdered and destroyed his boss, tech CEO Fahim Saleh, earlier this week, prosecutors said early Saturday.

In a charge reading conducted just after midnight, Haspil, 21, Saleh's executive assistant, was sentenced to bail on second-degree murder charges for the horrific crime on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Haspil allegedly stabbed and dismembered his boss in Saleh's $ 2.2 million Houston Street apartment after he was caught embezzling more than $ 90,000 from him, even though kind Saleh had offered not to call the police if Haspil paid the money in installments.

Surveillance video shows Haspil at a Home Depot shopping for the saw and cleaning supplies found Tuesday at the crime scene, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Linda Ford said in the arraignment.

The clothing the killer was wearing was seen in surveillance footage of the garments matching the address found at Haspil's Brooklyn home, and investigators were also able to digitally track Hasil to and from the crime scene, Ford added.

"The evidence, in this case, is overwhelming," Ford said during the Haspil remote settlement in the Manhattan Criminal Court.

“He is on video surveillance before and after the crime. He has been identified by at least two people in the video. "

A masked Haspil allegedly followed Saleh to his apartment elevator on Monday around 1:45 p.m. and tested it as soon as the elevator opened on Saleh's seventh-floor property.

Saleh then fell to the ground, and Haspil allegedly fatally stabbed him several times in the torso and neck, Ford said.

Haspil left the apartment with Saleh's body inside.

The next day, he allegedly visited Home Depot to buy the saw and other supplies believed to have been used to cut Saleh's limbs.

Sources said The Post Haspil was allegedly in the process of cutting Saleh's body and storing it in construction bags when Saleh's cousin rang the doorbell for the apartment, prompting him to flee down the stairs.

Prosecutors in the arraignment did not elaborate on why they believe Haspil left the scene on Tuesday.

Ford confirmed that Haspil had stolen more than $ 90,000 from Saleh, who in 2018 founded Gokada, a Nigerian motorcycle ridesharing company, and an investment firm, Adventure Capital.

When the CEO discovered the embezzlement of his funds, instead of going to the police, he and Saleh agreed on a payment plan to pay the money, Ford said in court.

Prosecutors still determine Haspil's motive, but believe the murder revolved around the robbery.

"We are awaiting the records to determine whether [Haspil] made payments or not and whether this murder was motivated by the desire not to return that money or the fear that the victim had reported it to the police," he said.

Judge Jonathan Svetkey ordered Haspil to be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 17.