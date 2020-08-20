- 1 Ex-DHS official: I fear Trump will do this to make the election difficult
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Ex-DHS official: I fear Trump will do this to make the election difficult
- 2.2 Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
- 2.3 Lifelong Republican Charlie Dent will vote for Biden. Here’s why
- 2.4 President Trump urges boycott of tires he uses
- 2.5 Ex-DHS official: Trump thought tear gassing migrants was policy
- 2.6 Democrat roll call officially nominates Joe Biden for president
- 2.7 Poll: Majority of Americans embarrassed by US pandemic response
- 2.8 Parkland father: This is what Joe Biden taught me
- 2.9 Sen. Warren says she’s with Biden ‘all the way’
- 2.10 Cillizza: McCain video a hit, AOC a miss for DNC
- 2.11 DNC releases emotional video of McCain
- 2.12 Former Trump official backing Biden says others will speak out
- 2.13 Trump attacks Michelle Obama after her scathing speech
- 2.14 Biden was elected in 1972. Then this moment changed his life
- 2.15 Trump sows doubts about validity of election. CNN fact checks
- 2.16 ‘It’s up to us.’ Michelle Obama’s emotional call to action
Contents
JUST WATCHED
Ex-DHS official: I fear Trump will do this to make the election difficult
MUST WATCH
Former senior Trump administration official Miles Taylor says he is concerned that President Donald Trump will use litigation to make the 2020 race difficult for electors to certify.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
See More
New Day
Former senior Trump administration official Miles Taylor says he is concerned that President Donald Trump will use litigation to make the 2020 race difficult for electors to certify.