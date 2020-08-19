Ex-DHS official: Trump thought tear gassing migrants was ‘great’

Former senior Trump administration official Miles Taylor describes an incident he witnessed in which he says President Donald Trump appeared to endorse the use of tear gas on migrants along the US-Mexico border.

